Around the AFC North: Injured Browns Linebacker Carson Schwesinger Could Play vs. Ravens

The Browns are happy that Schwesinger's injury isn't more serious. He leads Cleveland this season with 43 tackles, and his pursuit and instincts are key to the defense.

The Browns (3-2) vs. Ravens (4-1) matchup will be Head Coach Todd Monken's first game against his former team after three years as Baltimore's offensive coordinator. Monken said the Browns had plenty to work on after quarterback Deshaun Watson was sacked eight times during a 17-12 loss to the New York Jets.

"Eight sacks is a season high. I hope like hell the rest of the time I'm here, we don't have a game we have eight sacks," Monken said via the Browns’ website. "It's coaching, it's playing, it's getting the ball out of our hands, it's protection, it's all the above. It's rarely just one person. We've all got to take a big freaking bite of this and work to get better. Cause that's not good enough."

Monken is Cleveland's offensive play caller and blamed part of the protection issues on Cleveland's inability to run successfully. Running back Quinshon Judkins was held to 44 yards on 14 carries against the Jets, and Monken wants to see more offensive balance moving forward.