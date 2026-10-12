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Around the AFC North: Injured Browns Linebacker Carson Schwesinger Could Play vs. Ravens

Oct 12, 2026 at 01:54 PM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Browns LB Carson Schwesinger
Sue Ogrocki/AP Photo
Browns LB Carson Schwesinger

Cleveland Browns: Carson Schwesinger Could Face Ravens Despite Injury

Browns star inside linebacker Carson Schwesinger may play against the Ravens in Week 6, despite suffering an ankle injury on Sunday.

Schwesinger has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 ankle sprain, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. The 2025 Defensive Rookie of the Year has not been ruled out against the Ravens, and Schwesinger's availability depends on how he responds to treatment this week.

The Browns are happy that Schwesinger's injury isn't more serious. He leads Cleveland this season with 43 tackles, and his pursuit and instincts are key to the defense.

The Browns (3-2) vs. Ravens (4-1) matchup will be Head Coach Todd Monken's first game against his former team after three years as Baltimore's offensive coordinator. Monken said the Browns had plenty to work on after quarterback Deshaun Watson was sacked eight times during a 17-12 loss to the New York Jets.

"Eight sacks is a season high. I hope like hell the rest of the time I'm here, we don't have a game we have eight sacks," Monken said via the Browns’ website. "It's coaching, it's playing, it's getting the ball out of our hands, it's protection, it's all the above. It's rarely just one person. We've all got to take a big freaking bite of this and work to get better. Cause that's not good enough."

Monken is Cleveland's offensive play caller and blamed part of the protection issues on Cleveland's inability to run successfully. Running back Quinshon Judkins was held to 44 yards on 14 carries against the Jets, and Monken wants to see more offensive balance moving forward.

"You're going to put yourself in that position when you can't run the football," Monken said. "We were behind the sticks the whole day. We were never comfortable calling it or playing it. That's not a recipe for success."

Cincinnati Bengals: Bye Week Creates Extra Time to Prepare for Ravens

The Bengals (3-2) have a bye this week before traveling to M&T Bank Stadium to face the Ravens in Week 7.

Joe Burrow threw four touchdown passes without an interception during Cincinnati's 31-24 win over the Miami Dolphins (0-5) on Sunday. However, Head Coach Zac Taylor saw things he didn't like.

"[We] give up over 200 yards rushing. So, plenty, plenty to clean up," Taylor said via Patrick Judis of CincyJungle.com. "The bye hits us at a great time. I know these guys are worn out. We've had some down to the wire games last three weeks."

The Bengals are tied with the Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, a game behind the Ravens, who lead the AFC North. The Bengals have already lost to Pittsburgh and want to take advantage of this week's early bye before a critical divisional game against Baltimore.

"To be 3-2, these guys will regroup," Taylor said. "We know who we are today. There's a lot of things we have to clean up to be better when we go to Baltimore in two weeks."

Pittsburgh Steelers: Roman Wilson Will Reportedly Miss Several Weeks

The Steelers moved above .500 with Sunday's 34-22 win over the Indianapolis Colts, but they lost a key offensive player in the process.

Roman Wilson, who has 14 catches and the third-most targets on the team with 25, is expected to miss several weeks with a finger injury, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Pittsburgh is already without veteran receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who was placed on injured reserve over the weekend with a foot injury. As of Monday, DK Metcalf and rookies Germie Bernard and Kaden Wetjen were the only healthy receivers on Pittsburgh's 53-man roster. Brandon Smith was elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

The Steelers' offense thrived against the Colts, thanks to another huge day from running back Jaylen Warren (15 carries, 101 yards, six catches, 87 yards). Warren also had two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving), and Aaron Rodgers (22-of-31, 235 yards) added two touchdown throws to tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Pittsburgh visits the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-4) in Week 6.

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