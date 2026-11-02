Around the AFC North: Steelers Take Division Lead and Slam Browns for Trash Talk

Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow Likes How His Team Keeps Finding a Way

It wasn't pretty, but the Bengals moved to 5-2, and franchise quarterback Joe Burrow liked his team's resiliency.

Cincinnati overcame a 13-0 deficit for the second straight week and rallied to defeat the Tennessee Titans in overtime, 43-36.

Burrow threw three interceptions, but he also threw for five touchdowns and ran for a nine-yard touchdown in overtime that made the difference. He became the second quarterback in NFL history with at least 450 passing yards, five passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown, the other being Norm Van Brocklin in 1951.

"We found a way to win today. We're 5-2," Burrow said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. "We lose that game for the last three years.

"It's hard to win. You want to be great snap in snap out, but it's not the reality of it. All we can do is keep working hard and get better. That's what the NFL and getting better is. We'll continue to do that."

The Bengals also trailed 13-0 against the Ravens in Week 7, but they rallied for 35 unanswered points in the second half. Head Coach Zac Taylor likes the resiliency he's seeing from Cincinnati.