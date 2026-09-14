Around the AFC North: Steelers Could Trade Joey Porter Jr. Amid Contract Dispute

Cincinnati Bengals: New Defense Seeks More Consistency After Opening Win

The Bengals' new-look defense was opportunistic in Week 1 with four takeaways, including a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown.

That was enough to lead Cincinnati to a 33-27 victory over Tampa Bay, and the defensive effort was needed. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (25-of-35, 254 yards, one touchdown, one interception) threw a pick-six, and Ja'Marr Chase (two catches, 12 yards) was held in check.

Four veterans signed to Cincinnati's defense during free agency had strong debuts. Defensive end Boye Mafe had a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Safety Bryan Cook forced and recovered a fumble. Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen had a sack, and Pro Bowl defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence had a quarterback hit and made it difficult for the Buccaneers to run inside. Bucky Irving was Tampa Bay's leading rusher with just 45 yards on eight carries.

However, Bengals starting inside linebacker Barrett Carter believes Cincinnati's defense will reach another level moving forward.

"We haven't answered any questions," Carter said via Pro Football Talk. "Like I said, this is what we expected. The Bengals are 1-0, we had four turnovers — that's great — but we should have won by much more.

"I don't mean that against the Buccaneers, but we need to dominate teams, so there's a lot more plays to be made. This defensive team, we have not done anything. We have not even scratched the surface. There's a lot more plays to be made."