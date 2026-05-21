Late for Work: Joe Burrow Reveals His Thoughts on Trey Hendrickson Signing With Ravens

Kay Adams Is Excited to See What Jackson Can Do in Declan Doyle's 'Cutting-Edge Offense'

Jackson is a two-time MVP and three-time All-Pro, but could he take his game to an even higher level under new Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle?

It's possible, and that's why Kay Adams of the "Up & Adams" show said Doyle might be the most intriguing hire of this year's coaching cycle.

"Lamar obviously had a ton of success under Greg Roman and Todd Monken, two MVPs to show for it. I can't wait to see what he's going to look like in what should be a cutting-edge offense," Adams said. "[Doyle] just spent a year with [Bears Head Coach] Ben Johnson. He came up under Sean Payton. I'm excited to see all of that. How does it translate with Lamar, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, all these toys?"

Adams' colleague, Matt Hamilton, believes Jackson will thrive in Doyle's system, which he expects to be similar to the Bears offense last season.

"We're still going to see an offense that's built off the run game first, like Lamar has kind of had, but I think it's going to highlight what Lamar does well in a way that we haven't fully seen," Hamilton said. "There's going to be more motion. But the biggest thing is the play action. It's hard to imagine, but over the three years of the Monken era … the Ravens were 29th when it came to utilizing play action. Over those same three years, Ben Johnson offenses were No. 1 when it comes to using the play action passing game.