Late for Work: Rich Eisen Predicts Vega Ioane Will Be Finalist for Offensive Rookie of the Year

Ravens Defense Cracks Top 10 in Offseason Rankings

The Ravens had the 24th-ranked defense and third-fewest sacks last season, well below the franchise's usual high standard, but the unit is poised to bounce back in 2026 under new Head Coach Jesse Minter and new Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver.

FOX Sports’ Ben Arthur put the Ravens at No. 9 in his ranking of the top 10 defenses heading into offseason workouts.

"The Maxx Crosby deal may have fallen through, but the Ravens will have much more pass rush juice in 2026 with the additions of former All-Pro Trey Hendrickson, who had 35 sacks from 2023-24, and second-round rookie Zion Young, who had 16.5 tackles for loss last season at Missouri," Arthur wrote. "There has also been optimism about the potential return of former Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike, who suffered a career-threatening neck injury at the start of last season."

The return of defensive tackle Travis Jones and Year 2 breakout candidate Mike Green at outside linebacker, along with the reported reunion with defensive lineman Calais Campbell, also should help with getting to the quarterback.