Late for Work: Rich Eisen Predicts Vega Ioane Will Be Finalist for Offensive Rookie of the Year

Rich Eisen Predicts Vega Ioane Will Be Finalist for Offensive Rookie of the Year
It's been nearly two weeks since the Ravens selected guard Vega Ioane with the 14th-overall pick, and pundits are still raving about him and his fit with the team.
ESPN's Rich Eisen was effusive in his praise of Ioane, going so far as to predict that he'll be a finalist for Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Offensive linemen rarely receive votes for the award. The last time it happened was in 2018 when Indianapolis Colts left guard Quenton Nelson, now an eight-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro, received two votes to finish third. Ioane would be the first offensive lineman to take home the award.
"He's going to be so good," Eisen said on "The Rich Eisen Show." "Finalist for Offensive Rookie of the Year at right guard. … That's how good he is."
NFL Network's Brian Baldinger is also an Ioane fan. He said the Penn State star was his favorite first-round pick and "plays like a Raven."
"They needed inside help on the offensive line and they found it," Baldinger said on “The Insiders." "They'll create a highway down there in Baltimore: Highway 71. Just run behind Ioane. Derrick Henry is going to find a new best friend the way that he blocks and opens up holes."
Kyle Van Noy Isn't Done Playing, Would Welcome Return to Ravens
Outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy turned 35 in March, but has made it clear that he's still open for business.
Van Noy, who spent the past three seasons in Baltimore, remains on the free-agent market. He made his pitch to potential suitors, including the Ravens, during an appearance on the "Up & Adams" show.
"I'm just motivated for all the people that think I'm done and all those things," Van Noy said. "I'm gonna get double-digit sacks for whoever picks me up. That's my energy and that's my mindset, and I'm excited to do it with whichever team wants to come pick me up. You could say whatever you want. 'No one wants a 35-year-old.' I promise you want this 35-year-old."
Van Noy said he would welcome a return to Baltimore, where he had two of his best seasons. Van Noy posted a career-high 12.5 sacks in 2024 and earned his first Pro Bowl nod. His previous career high was nine sacks in 2023.
Van Noy said he has a "great relationship" with General Manager Eric DeCosta and Owner Steve Bisciotti.
"I've been very fortunate to have a relationship with a team like that. How open it's been and how respectful it's been," Van Noy said. "And I love my teammates that I played there with. The relationship that I've grown with Lamar [Jackson], and Derrick Henry, and Mark Andrews. … Just so many guys that I've grown with over the last three seasons and kind of took on that big bro role."
Van Noy lobbied to go to San Francisco and join forces with linebacker Fred Warner, a fellow BYU alum.
"I would really like to play with my little brother Fred Warner with the Niners," Van Noy said. "I think they got something cooking over there."
It was noted in Late for Work on Tuesday that CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson said the Pittsburgh Steelers are the best fit for Van Noy. Kay Adams asked Van Noy about potentially signing with the Ravens' archrival.
"I would like the thought of that, but I don't know how much I would play with all those guys they have," Van Noy said, mentioning T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Nick Herbig.
Adams, a noted Bengals fan, raised the possibility of Van Noy going to Cincinnati.
"How great would that be? Trey Hendrickson and myself switch teams," Van Noy said. "It could work."
Ravens Defense Cracks Top 10 in Offseason Rankings
The Ravens had the 24th-ranked defense and third-fewest sacks last season, well below the franchise's usual high standard, but the unit is poised to bounce back in 2026 under new Head Coach Jesse Minter and new Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver.
FOX Sports’ Ben Arthur put the Ravens at No. 9 in his ranking of the top 10 defenses heading into offseason workouts.
"The Maxx Crosby deal may have fallen through, but the Ravens will have much more pass rush juice in 2026 with the additions of former All-Pro Trey Hendrickson, who had 35 sacks from 2023-24, and second-round rookie Zion Young, who had 16.5 tackles for loss last season at Missouri," Arthur wrote. "There has also been optimism about the potential return of former Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike, who suffered a career-threatening neck injury at the start of last season."
The return of defensive tackle Travis Jones and Year 2 breakout candidate Mike Green at outside linebacker, along with the reported reunion with defensive lineman Calais Campbell, also should help with getting to the quarterback.
The Ravens also have arguably the best safety trio in the league in All-Pro Kyle Hamilton, Malaki Starks, and Jaylinn Hawkins.