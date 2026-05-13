Late for Work: Local Pundit Predicts When Lamar Jackson Will Sign Contract Extension

Pundit Gives Ravens Surprisingly Low Offseason Grade

The consensus is that the Ravens are having a strong offseason, from shrewd free-agent signings to nailing the draft.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski begs to differ. He gave the Ravens a "D" grade for their offseason performance.

"It's difficult to look at the Baltimore Ravens and say they're a better team today than they were last season," Sobleski wrote. "John Harbaugh was ousted after 18 seasons and 12 postseason appearances. Jesse Minter is an ideal DNA match for the franchise, but he has to prove himself as an NFL head coach and organizational leader.

"Three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum left in free agency. Baltimore's first-round pick of guard Vega Ioane will help offset Linderbaum's departure, but the rookie's inclusion doesn't completely rectify the situation."

Sobleski argued that outside of signing All-Pro pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, "the Ravens did little to seriously upgrade their roster." Hendrickson was considered by many to be the top free agent on the market.

Sobleski is overlooking the additions of defensive lineman Calais Campbell, safety Jaylinn Hawkins, and guard John Simpson. He also didn't mention any other members of the Ravens' 11-player draft class, which has received high marks from pundits.

As for Minter being unproven as a head coach, that's obviously true. But there's a reason Minter was the most sought-after coach of this hiring cycle, and he is highly regarded by his peers and players.

While there is still some work to be done, most notably finding a starting center, there's ample reason to believe the Ravens have gotten better this offseason.

The oddsmakers agree, as the Ravens have the second-highest Super Bowl odds.

"The expectations are what they've been," ESPN's Troy Aikman said. "You expect Lamar to be in the MVP conversation and you expect the Ravens to be right there at the end of the day, which they typically have been.