Late for Work: Ravens Projected to Have Top 10 Roster, But Two Position Groups Have Room for Improvement

Ravens Projected to Have Top 10 Roster, But Two Position Groups Have Room for Improvement

The Athletic’s Austin Mock ranked all 32 rosters using an analytics model that assigns a projection to each player to show their impact on a single game.

The Ravens landed at No. 8 with an expected margin of victory of 2.7 points per game.

Metrics indicated the strength of the roster is on defense, particularly in the back seven.

"The linebackers, cornerbacks and safeties are all good, and Kyle Hamilton might be the best safety in the league," Mock wrote.

The projections weren't as favorable for Baltimore's edge rushers and pass-catchers.

"Outside of Trey Hendrickson, Baltimore's edge rushers leave a lot to be desired, which pushes this roster down a bit," Mock wrote. "The Ravens' pass catchers are still coming up short, but adding guard Vega Ioane could get this offensive line back to where it needs to be to protect quarterback Lamar Jackson and support running back Derrick Henry."

It's understandable why both position groups have more modest projections, as the Ravens are relying on young players to be significant contributors. However, the upside of those players is encouraging.

The list includes 2025 second-rounder Mike Green and 2026 second-rounder Zion Young at edge rusher, and a pass-catching group consisting of third-year wide receiver Devontez Walker, rookie wide receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt, and rookie tight ends Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas.

Speaking of projections, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox looked at realistic win-loss records for each new head coach this season. Knox believes a 12-5 mark for the Ravens and Jesse Minter is attainable.