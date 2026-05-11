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Late for Work: Ravens Projected to Have Top 10 Roster, But Two Position Groups Have Room for Improvement

May 11, 2026 at 09:31 AM
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Kevin Eck

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Ravens Projected to Have Top 10 Roster, But Two Position Groups Have Room for Improvement

The Athletic’s Austin Mock ranked all 32 rosters using an analytics model that assigns a projection to each player to show their impact on a single game.

The Ravens landed at No. 8 with an expected margin of victory of 2.7 points per game.

Metrics indicated the strength of the roster is on defense, particularly in the back seven.

"The linebackers, cornerbacks and safeties are all good, and Kyle Hamilton might be the best safety in the league," Mock wrote.

The projections weren't as favorable for Baltimore's edge rushers and pass-catchers.

"Outside of Trey Hendrickson, Baltimore's edge rushers leave a lot to be desired, which pushes this roster down a bit," Mock wrote. "The Ravens' pass catchers are still coming up short, but adding guard Vega Ioane could get this offensive line back to where it needs to be to protect quarterback Lamar Jackson and support running back Derrick Henry."

It's understandable why both position groups have more modest projections, as the Ravens are relying on young players to be significant contributors. However, the upside of those players is encouraging.

The list includes 2025 second-rounder Mike Green and 2026 second-rounder Zion Young at edge rusher, and a pass-catching group consisting of third-year wide receiver Devontez Walker, rookie wide receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt, and rookie tight ends Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas.

Speaking of projections, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox looked at realistic win-loss records for each new head coach this season. Knox believes a 12-5 mark for the Ravens and Jesse Minter is attainable.

"Minter will have to do some work to improve a defense that ranked 24th overall last season, but even a modest improvement should put the Ravens back in the playoff conversation," Knox wrote. "If Jackson can return to the MVP-caliber form he showed in 2024 and 2025, Baltimore should be back in the Super Bowl conversation, too."

Ravens Got Best Value Picks in Draft at Two Positions

The consensus is that the Ravens nailed their first two picks in this year's draft with the selections of Ioane and Young, but they got good value in the later rounds as well.

The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner identified the best value picks at each position, using Dane Brugler's in-depth draft guide, "The Beast," as an aid.

Two Ravens made the list:

WR: Sarratt: Fourth round, No. 115 overall

"The Beast" rank: Third round, No. 69

"Classic Baltimore pick here," Baumgardner wrote. "Sarratt (6-2, 210) is not an overly impressive athlete, nor does he have breakaway speed or eye-popping explosion. He is, however, one of the most disciplined receivers in this class. Nicknamed 'Waffle House' because he's always open, Sarratt was a contested-catch machine at Indiana."

DT: Rayshaun Benny: Seventh round, No. 250

"The Beast" rank: Fourth/fifth round, No. 130

"Powerful, explosive and long, Benny (6-3, 298, with nearly 34-inch arms) is a bit inconsistent," Baumgardner wrote. "When things come together, though, he can be a dynamic interior pocket pusher. He's an ascending talent who bloomed later in college and could truly find his groove in a familiar NFL system under Jesse Minter, his former defensive coordinator at Michigan."

Zay Flowers Is AFC North's Highest-Graded Wide Receiver

Zay Flowers is a two-time Pro Bowler, and he's getting the respect he deserves heading into the 2026 season.

Pro Football & Sports Network’s grading system ranked Flowers as the seventh-most impactful wide receiver in the league last season.

Flowers had an 86.2 grade and was the highest-graded receiver in the AFC North, one spot ahead of Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase (85.6).

The grade factored in a receiver's efficiency and share of his team's targets, but also incorporated proprietary yards after catch over expected and receptions over expected metrics.

Quick Hits

This Weekend's Most Read: 50 Words or Less: Great Culture in Baltimore Entices Former Ravens to Come Back

  • Veteran tight end David Njoku, who visited the Ravens in March, agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Chargers on a one-year deal worth up to $8 million, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

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