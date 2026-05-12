Late for Work: Eric DeCosta Expects Lamar Jackson to Have 'Massive Year' in Ravens' New Offense

Eric DeCosta Says Lamar Jackson Is Excited About New Offense, Expects Him to Have 'Massive Year"

There's a saying that change shouldn't be feared, it should be embraced.

It's been an offseason of change for the Ravens, and Lamar Jackson has embraced it, according to General Manager Eric DeCosta.

Jackson, who was among the many veterans who participated in the Ravens' voluntary offseason workouts last month, has bought into new Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle's system.

"I think he's got great energy. He's excited," DeCosta said of Jackson during an appearance on 105.7 The Fan. "I think he's really done a great job being here, learning the new approach of the offense and the terminology and all those things. It's not an easy thing to do for anybody, but it's just a great vibe."

DeCosta expects the two-time MVP to return to form coming off an injury-hampered season.

"Lamar is, in my opinion, the most talented player in the league, and I think he's excited and we expect him to have a massive year," DeCosta said. "I love Lamar as a person and as a player, everything he brings to this community. And I think that if anybody has a chance to get their third MVP this year, it's going to be Lamar Jackson."

Here are some additional excerpts from the interview:

Will the Ravens sign a veteran edge rusher such as Jadeveon Clowney or Joey Bosa?

"We've got Trey [Hendrickson], we feel really good about him. We got Tavius [Robinson]. We got Mike Green. And we just drafted Zion [Young], not to mention Adisa [Isaac]. So, it's hard to give these guys enough reps as it is at times, especially the way we use them, where we rotate these guys, and most of our guys are getting somewhere between 30 and 40 reps.

"Do I think we could use a [veteran] like that talent-wise? Of course. … It then becomes, though, does that now stunt the development of some of these younger players? … So never say never. I think some of it will depend on our evaluation of these guys over the coming month or so and into the offseason program as we get closer to the end of June. We signed Clowney years ago in August, I think, maybe the first week of training camp, right around there. But I think what we want to do is assess what we have and make a decision based off of that."

Why did the Ravens not tender restricted free-agent running back Keaton Mitchell, who went on to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers?

"He was going to make over $3 million this year, based on the restricted free agency system, the tender. Not a real special teams guy. A talented space runner. He's not necessarily the most dynamic pass-catching back. And he's not a pass protector. He's a runner. He's a really, really skilled running back. But then it becomes, well, would you rather have Derrick [Henry] on the field or Keaton?