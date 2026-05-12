Late for Work: Eric DeCosta Expects Lamar Jackson to Have 'Massive Year' in Ravens' New Offense

Eric DeCosta Says Lamar Jackson Is Excited About New Offense, Expects Him to Have 'Massive Year"
There's a saying that change shouldn't be feared, it should be embraced.
It's been an offseason of change for the Ravens, and Lamar Jackson has embraced it, according to General Manager Eric DeCosta.
Jackson, who was among the many veterans who participated in the Ravens' voluntary offseason workouts last month, has bought into new Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle's system.
"I think he's got great energy. He's excited," DeCosta said of Jackson during an appearance on 105.7 The Fan. "I think he's really done a great job being here, learning the new approach of the offense and the terminology and all those things. It's not an easy thing to do for anybody, but it's just a great vibe."
DeCosta expects the two-time MVP to return to form coming off an injury-hampered season.
"Lamar is, in my opinion, the most talented player in the league, and I think he's excited and we expect him to have a massive year," DeCosta said. "I love Lamar as a person and as a player, everything he brings to this community. And I think that if anybody has a chance to get their third MVP this year, it's going to be Lamar Jackson."
Here are some additional excerpts from the interview:
Will the Ravens sign a veteran edge rusher such as Jadeveon Clowney or Joey Bosa?
"We've got Trey [Hendrickson], we feel really good about him. We got Tavius [Robinson]. We got Mike Green. And we just drafted Zion [Young], not to mention Adisa [Isaac]. So, it's hard to give these guys enough reps as it is at times, especially the way we use them, where we rotate these guys, and most of our guys are getting somewhere between 30 and 40 reps.
"Do I think we could use a [veteran] like that talent-wise? Of course. … It then becomes, though, does that now stunt the development of some of these younger players? … So never say never. I think some of it will depend on our evaluation of these guys over the coming month or so and into the offseason program as we get closer to the end of June. We signed Clowney years ago in August, I think, maybe the first week of training camp, right around there. But I think what we want to do is assess what we have and make a decision based off of that."
Why did the Ravens not tender restricted free-agent running back Keaton Mitchell, who went on to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers?
"He was going to make over $3 million this year, based on the restricted free agency system, the tender. Not a real special teams guy. A talented space runner. He's not necessarily the most dynamic pass-catching back. And he's not a pass protector. He's a runner. He's a really, really skilled running back. But then it becomes, well, would you rather have Derrick [Henry] on the field or Keaton?
"And then you talk about the amount of carries he's going to get, and amount of reps he's going to get, and the fact he's going to have to make, I think the number was $3.6 million, on a one-year deal, which was the tender. So, then he's going to become a free agent next year again. It gets challenging. These are hard choices to make because he's a great dude and he's an awesome talent. He's not a punt returner, and as a kick returner, he's probably better suited to the old kick returns more than the newer."
Pundit Devises Mock Ravens Schedule
The full NFL schedule will be released on Thursday. The only announcement pertaining the Ravens thus far is that they will face the Dallas Cowboys in the league's first-ever game in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sept. 27 (Week 3).
The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer put together a "reasonable wish list" for the Ravens' schedule. Here are some highlights:
Week 1: at Atlanta Falcons (Sept. 13)
"The Ravens opened the past two seasons on the road, against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024 and the Buffalo Bills in 2025. With M&T Bank Stadium hosting a test match between the South Africa and New Zealand men's rugby teams Sept. 12, the Ravens could hit the road again in Week 1. But, after missing the playoffs last year, will they open with another high-profile matchup? Atlanta could be a comfortable starting point for Jesse Minter's head coaching tenure. The Falcons have a good offensive line and playmakers in Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts, but their quarterback situation is unsettled and their defense remains a work in progress."
Week 12: vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Nov. 26, Thanksgiving Day game)
"Maybe the biggest surprise of the Ravens' 2024 schedule was that their 'HarBowl' against Jim Harbaugh's Chargers was scheduled for Nov. 25 — three days before Thanksgiving Day. With John Harbaugh now leading the New York Giants, Ravens-Chargers matchups have lost some luster. But not all of it. There's plenty of football family connections: Minter coached under Jim Harbaugh for four seasons at Michigan and in Los Angeles, while Anthony Weaver coached under Mike McDaniel for two seasons in Miami."
Week 14: at Buffalo Bills on "Monday Night Football" (Dec. 14)
"Three straight Ravens-Bills games have kicked off in primetime, and the past two were instant classics. The Ravens nearly stormed back in their 2024 divisional-round loss, then collapsed in the fourth quarter of their 2025 opener. Will the NFL really pass on a late-night rematch at the new Highmark Stadium? Josh Allen and Jackson always drive ratings, and they happen to play for the AFC's Super Bowl favorites. With the head coaching changes in Buffalo and Baltimore, this could also be scheduled as a September showcase."
Week 17: vs. Steelers on "Sunday Night Football" (Jan. 3)
"The Ravens played the Steelers in Week 18 last season, in Week 16 two years ago, in Week 18 three years ago, in Week 17 four years ago and in Week 18 five years ago. It's reasonable to expect another late-December or early-January matchup, but would the NFL match the divisional rivals up in Week 18 again? Probably not, even if it might be Aaron Rodgers' final NFL game."
Shaffer made the observation that the Ravens may not play at home until Week 4 because of the Saturday rugby match at M&T Bank Stadium, followed by an Orioles home series the following weekend, and then Brazil.
Ravens Have AFC's Most Complete Roster
The Ravens had one of the most talented rosters in the league last season, and despite having lost more than a dozen free agents this offseason, their roster is still highly regarded.
NFL.com's Eric Edholm ranked the 10 most complete rosters, and the Ravens landed at No. 4. They had the top-ranked roster in the AFC.
"The Ravens fell off last season, and longtime Head Coach John Harbaugh is gone, but there's still a deep well of talent in Baltimore for new skipper Jesse Minter," Edholm wrote. "Lamar Jackson has endured ups and downs in his play, and injuries bit him a year ago, but he remains the centerpiece of a talented and still-dangerous team. Jackson received help from seven offensive draft picks, including two at receiver. He still has Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews to rely on, but rookies Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt add new dimensions to the pass game.
"The offensive line could round into form as a solid group – even after Tyler Linderbaum's departure in free agency left a gaping hole at center – but depth stands as a major worry. I expect the Ravens to add a veteran blocker in the coming months. Derrick Henry and a stable of talented backs give this offense a great floor, though, especially alongside Jackson's wizardry."
Edholm believes the defense is poised to return to form after a subpar season.
"The addition of Trey Hendrickson, a strong secondary with some fresh talent and the hope for a healthy Nnamdi Madubuike all could boost the Ravens," Edholm wrote. "Kyle Hamilton is an elite player, Roquan Smith remains a difference-maker, and there are emerging forces who could be on the verge of Pro Bowl recognition (SEE: Travis Jones)."
The three teams ranked ahead of the Ravens were (in order): Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, and Philadelphia Eagles. The Bills rounded out the top five.
Browns Sixth-Round QB Says Jackson, Allen Can't Compare to Him Physically
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Taylen Green might be a sixth-round pick and fourth on the depth chart, but the dual-threat signal-caller out of Arkansas isn't lacking in confidence.
When Green was asked at rookie minicamp if there was a quarterback to whom he compared his potential to, he said (via Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot): "I would say of course Lamar, but he ain't 6-[foot-]6. Josh Allen is close, but I'm 230. He's like 260. My dad says Randall Cunningham-ish. I really don't think there's anybody like me. Not in a like cocky [way] or anything, just some confidence. There's nobody that moves like me, that's as tall as me."
Green ran a 4.36 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, the second-fastest for a quarterback since 2003, per NFL Research, and had a 43 1/2-inch vertical leap.
"However, there's a reason he was a sixth-round choice, as his otherworldly athleticism needs to be complemented by more refinement and polish at quarterback," NFL.com's Grant Gordon wrote.
New Browns Head Coach Todd Monken, who worked with Jackson for three seasons as the Ravens' offensive coordinator, downplayed comparisons between Jackson and Green.
"Well, I was lucky enough to get Lamar a lot later in his career, so let's not ..." Monken said. "We did some things with Lamar, but he was already further along."
Green reportedly had a pre-draft visit with the Ravens, who ended up not drafting a quarterback. Baltimore signed undrafted rookies Diego Pavia and Joe Fagnano and veteran Skylar Thompson to compete for the No. 3 quarterback spot behind Jackson and Tyler Huntley.
Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders are the leading contenders to be the Browns' starting quarterback, and Dillon Gabriel is also in the mix.