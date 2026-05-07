Late for Work: Ravens Have Two Games Among Top 10 Matchups of 2026

Ravens' Showdowns Against Two AFC North Rivals Are Among Top 10 Games of 2026
The NFL schedule isn't out yet – it's typically released the second week of May – but we do know each team's home and away opponents.
With that in mind, NFL.com’s Eric Edholm ranked the 10 matchups he's most looking forward to seeing. The Ravens landed on the list twice, both involving games against AFC North rivals.
Ravens versus Steelers was No. 4. It's always special when the bitter rivals square off, but this season's meetings have a new wrinkle.
"When these dyed-in-the-wool rivals face off for the first time next season, it will mark a significant turning of the page," Edholm wrote. "Neither John Harbaugh nor Mike Tomlin will be stalking the sideline for these teams for the first time in nearly two decades. Now Mike McCarthy and Jesse Minter are set to pilot the next phase of the rivalry.
"Coming off an injury-plagued and frustrating season, Lamar Jackson will look to reassert his dominance. But who'll be quarterbacking for the Steelers? Aaron Rodgers remains in limbo. We might know the entire NFL schedule before he makes any decisions."
The Ravens-Bengals game in Cincinnati was No. 9.
"Why would two non-playoff teams from 2025 facing off qualify as such a big game? Well, the storylines do run fairly deep with this one," Edholm wrote. "Now a Raven, Trey Hendrickson will be returning home to face his former Bengals squad. It will actually be his first game back in Cincinnati after leaving in free agency this offseason. Hendrickson used to be a thorn in the side of Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, but now he'll be hunting Joe Burrow and his former team in the Jungle.
"Burrow and Jackson both are coming off injury-plagued seasons and are arguably entering career crossroads of sorts. Jackson has a new head coach this season, and after missing the postseason three straight years, the Bengals' Zac Taylor likely needs a playoff appearance to avoid questions about his future in Cincinnati."
Here are three Ravens matchups that didn't make Edholm's top 10 but are worthy of consideration:
Versus Los Angeles Chargers
Minter faces the team he worked for the past two years as defensive coordinator. Minter also was Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh's defensive coordinator at Michigan in 2022 and 2023. Plus, former Ravens tight end Charlie Kolar and running back Keaton Mitchell signed with the Chargers this offseason.
At Buffalo Bills
The battle of perennial AFC heavyweights starring elite quarterbacks Jackson and Josh Allen is always must-see TV. The Ravens certainly haven't forgotten last year's wild 41-40 loss at Buffalo in the season opener.
Versus Dallas Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Sept. 27 (Week 3)
The Ravens take on America's Team in the NFL's first-ever game in Rio de Janeiro. The matchup features some of the biggest stars in the sport, such as Jackson, running back Derrick Henry, and safety Kyle Hamilton for the Ravens, and quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens for the Cowboys.
What Other Veteran Additions Could Ravens Make?
Defensive lineman Calais Campbell officially signed with the Ravens on Wednesday, and he almost certainly won't be the last veteran addition the Ravens make in the coming weeks and months.
The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec identified six positions where the Ravens could add a veteran. Here's a look at two, along with the best available options.
Wide receiver
"Why? The Ravens have a lot of questions after you move past Zay Flowers on the depth chart. Rashod Bateman is coming off an injury-plagued and disappointing season. Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt are rookies. Devontez Walker has seven receptions in two seasons, and LaJohntay Wester had no catches as a rookie. There are plenty of veterans available, too.
"Best available: Jauan Jennings, Stefon Diggs, Deebo Samuel, DeAndre Hopkins, Keenan Allen. The Ravens brought in four new pass catchers in Lane, Sarratt and tight ends Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas. They clearly expect the rookies to be involved in the passing game. In interviews since the draft, General Manager Eric DeCosta has made it sound like he's satisfied with the mix at wide receiver and tight end and has no plans to add there. The Ravens will likely evaluate their young pass catchers over the next five weeks, and if they feel they need another option before training camp, they can easily pivot."
Outside linebacker
"Why? Fixing the team's pass rush was one of DeCosta's offseason priorities. While he may have done that on the edge with the signing of Trey Hendrickson and the selection of second-round pick Zion Young, there are still questions. Hendrickson is 31 and played just seven games last year. Young, 2025 second-round pick Mike Green and 2024 third-round pick Adisa Isaac are still young and mostly unproven. There are a ton of accomplished veterans available.
"Best available: Joey Bosa, Jadeveon Clowney, Cameron Jordan, Kyle Van Noy, Von Miller, Haason Reddick. This is probably DeCosta's toughest call. In one sense, you can never have enough pass rushers, as the Ravens were reminded of again last year. And there are plenty of guys available who can come in and get six to eight sacks and be impactful players. However, what does that mean for Green and Young's development? And how much do the Ravens want to rely on two 30-plus-year-old players on the edge? Still, it's hard to resist a guy like Clowney, who played really well in his first stint with the Ravens and showed plenty of juice last year in Dallas."
Ravens Offense Ranked in Top 10
As noted in Wednesday’s Late for Work, the Ravens were No. 9 in FOX Sports' Ben Arthur's top 10 defense rankings. Arthur subsequently released his top 10 offense rankings, and the Ravens came in at No. 7.
"With a healthy Lamar Jackson, the sky is the limit for the Ravens' offense," Arthur wrote. "There have been some significant changes in Baltimore — play-caller Todd Monken is gone, as well as several key contributors — but the run game could see a boost with the additions of first-round pick Vega Ioane and veteran John Simpson at guard. The Ravens also grabbed much needed wide receiver depth behind Zay Flowers in mid-round picks Ja'Kobi Lane (third round) and Elijah Sarratt (fourth round)."
Only two AFC teams were ranked ahead of the Ravens: the Bengals (No. 3) and Bills (No. 5).
Pundits Say Ioane and Young Perfectly Fit Ravens' Mold
NFL Network's Bucky Brooks and Lance Zierlein looked at the teams that came away with the best 2026 draft classes. Both analysts were high on the Ravens' selections, especially Ioane and Young.
"I just can't think of two guys that better embody what the Ravens are about when it comes to physicality and toughness," Brooks said.
Zierlein agreed that Ioane and Young were "both great Ravens picks."
"It starts with Vega Ioane, who gets downhill and can just mash you, is really consistent," Zierlein said. "He's probably one of the best high-floor prospects in this draft, meaning he's highly unlikely to bust.
"Zion Young is absolutely a Raven. Really physical at the point of attack, has a little extra attitude to him as well."
Zierlein also believes fourth-round wide receiver Sarratt fits well with the Ravens and fifth-round cornerback Chandler Rivers was a steal.
"[Sarratt] went from a low-level Division II school to the FCS on to Indiana, and he showed out every single spot," Zierlein said. "He had a chip on his shoulder and he brought that chip on his shoulder all the way to a national championship. … That's the kind of mentality you want for the Ravens. You want somebody who is going to really come in there with a chip on their shoulder. That's kind of who they are as a team."
Regarding Rivers, Zierlein said: "I know some teams that had a third-round grade on him, liked him a lot. I think he's got a chance to become a future starting nickel for the Ravens. Really good pick for them."