Late for Work: Ravens Have Two Games Among Top 10 Matchups of 2026

Ravens' Showdowns Against Two AFC North Rivals Are Among Top 10 Games of 2026

The NFL schedule isn't out yet – it's typically released the second week of May – but we do know each team's home and away opponents.

With that in mind, NFL.com’s Eric Edholm ranked the 10 matchups he's most looking forward to seeing. The Ravens landed on the list twice, both involving games against AFC North rivals.

Ravens versus Steelers was No. 4. It's always special when the bitter rivals square off, but this season's meetings have a new wrinkle.

"When these dyed-in-the-wool rivals face off for the first time next season, it will mark a significant turning of the page," Edholm wrote. "Neither John Harbaugh nor Mike Tomlin will be stalking the sideline for these teams for the first time in nearly two decades. Now Mike McCarthy and Jesse Minter are set to pilot the next phase of the rivalry.

"Coming off an injury-plagued and frustrating season, Lamar Jackson will look to reassert his dominance. But who'll be quarterbacking for the Steelers? Aaron Rodgers remains in limbo. We might know the entire NFL schedule before he makes any decisions."

The Ravens-Bengals game in Cincinnati was No. 9.

"Why would two non-playoff teams from 2025 facing off qualify as such a big game? Well, the storylines do run fairly deep with this one," Edholm wrote. "Now a Raven, Trey Hendrickson will be returning home to face his former Bengals squad. It will actually be his first game back in Cincinnati after leaving in free agency this offseason. Hendrickson used to be a thorn in the side of Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, but now he'll be hunting Joe Burrow and his former team in the Jungle.

"Burrow and Jackson both are coming off injury-plagued seasons and are arguably entering career crossroads of sorts. Jackson has a new head coach this season, and after missing the postseason three straight years, the Bengals' Zac Taylor likely needs a playoff appearance to avoid questions about his future in Cincinnati."

Here are three Ravens matchups that didn't make Edholm's top 10 but are worthy of consideration:

Versus Los Angeles Chargers

Minter faces the team he worked for the past two years as defensive coordinator. Minter also was Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh's defensive coordinator at Michigan in 2022 and 2023. Plus, former Ravens tight end Charlie Kolar and running back Keaton Mitchell signed with the Chargers this offseason.

At Buffalo Bills

The battle of perennial AFC heavyweights starring elite quarterbacks Jackson and Josh Allen is always must-see TV. The Ravens certainly haven't forgotten last year's wild 41-40 loss at Buffalo in the season opener.

Versus Dallas Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Sept. 27 (Week 3)