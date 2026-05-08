Late for Work: Vanderbilt Coach Clark Lea Expects Jesse Minter to Be 'Wildly Successful' With Ravens

Vanderbilt Coach Clark Lea Expects Jesse Minter to Be 'Wildly Successful' With Ravens

Vanderbilt Head Coach Clark Lea has quite a few Ravens connections at this point. He knew Head Coach Jesse Minter and All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton several years before they rose to prominence in the NFL, and coached undrafted Ravens rookie quarterback Diego Pavia the past two seasons.

Minter served as Lea's defensive coordinator at Vanderbilt in 2021, and Lea coached Hamilton for two seasons (2019-2020) when he was Notre Dame's defensive coordinator.

Lea reflected on his time with Minter, Hamilton, and Pavia during an appearance on “Glenn Clark Radio.” Here are some highlights from the conversation:

Working with Minter and why he will be a successful NFL head coach: "I was so impressed with how Jesse evolved as a coordinator throughout the season, the way he was able to organize the staff to be efficient. It just felt like there was such growth and learning going on. He always had an instinct for playcalling, and I felt like that allowed us to win games. … Subtle adjustments he'd made, subtle calls he'd make, ways that he could kind of anticipate what was next offensively.

"The other thing that so impressed me was as the year wasn't going well, he never lost his energy, his enthusiasm, his confidence, and he was as good as any coach that I've been around at contextualizing the moment for the team. … I'm so excited for him. I know this is a new challenge, and like any new challenge, there's going to be unseen adversity ahead, but this is a really smart guy who treats people the right way, who is a very skilled football coach who I believe will be wildly successful in Baltimore."

When he first realized how Hamilton was special: "Honestly, when I watched his high school film. At the time, he wasn't necessarily a highly regarded recruit. I thought I was out of my mind. It was probably the best tape I'd seen in a long time. And sure enough, he got his recruiting due as the year went. It didn't take long when he showed up on campus. He arrived in the summer, and I think the first day of training camp he had three interceptions, and the rest is history. What a special guy. What a special person first, and obviously he's one of one as a player."