Late for Work: Only One Team on Ravens' Schedule Has Winning Record vs. Lamar Jackson

Only One Team on Ravens' Schedule Has Winning Record Against Lamar Jackson
If Lamar Jackson's track record in the regular season against the Ravens' 2026 opponents is any indication, Baltimore is going to have a very successful year.
Jackson owns a winning record against 11 of the 14 teams the Ravens will face and has even splits against two others.
His overall record against those 13 teams is 44-11 (.800). Jackson is undefeated against seven teams on the slate, going a combined 16-0 versus the Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons, and Carolina Panthers.
The only team on the schedule Jackson has a losing record (2-6) against is the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"For all of Jackson's brilliance, Pittsburgh remains the one organization that consistently refuses to cooperate with the broader narrative, but that shouldn't come as a shock to anyone," Ravens Wire’s Glenn Erby wrote. "Ravens-Steelers games are rarely clean evaluations.
"When Baltimore and Pittsburgh cross paths, they are fistfights: ugly, chaotic, emotionally exhausting AFC North nonsense where records often stop mattering. Still, the disparity jumps off the page."
All of the Ravens' losses against the Steelers in games started by Jackson were agonizingly close. The Steelers' margin of victory over the Ravens in those games is 3.5 points, with three of the wins being by two points or less.
Bucky Brooks Says Ravens' Commitment to Physicality Is Key to Returning to Playoffs
After missing the playoffs last year for just the second time in eight seasons, the Ravens are poised to return to the postseason, NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks said on the “Move the Sticks” podcast.
Brooks said the addition of players such as All-Pro pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, first-round guard Vega Ioane, and second-round outside linebacker Zion Young will help the Ravens get back to their physical brand of football.
"The physicality and toughness is part of their DNA, but they needed some players to help them," Brooks said. "Trey Hendrickson certainly helps them get back to that. And when the Ravens draft guys, you can close your eyes and be like, 'Yep, that's a Raven.' We're gonna talk a ton about Vega Ioane and that offense and how they're going to rebuild the trenches, but to me, Zion Young was the one. When I looked at him, I was like, 'Heavy-handed, guy that's going to play on the edges'. How many times have we seen that? Za'Darius Smith, Matt Judon, and others that exhibit those qualities.
"The Ravens have a prototype, and that prototype is one they tend to lean on. And when they have a collection of those prototypes, they beat you in prototypical fashion, in a very physical way."
Pundit Predicts Scores of Two Pivotal Ravens Games
Everybody predicts win-loss records after the schedule is released, but Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport took the bold step of predicting scores for 10 games he deemed the most pivotal matchups of the season.
The Ravens were involved in two of the contests. Here's a look at Davenport's forecast for both:
Week 7 vs. Bengals
"These teams have had their share of shootouts in recent years. This will be no different, with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow leading the team to a win on the road. Final score: Bengals 38, Ravens 35."
Week 15 at Steelers
"The Steelers have the depth on the edge and on the back end to make Jackson uncomfortable. If the Ravens can match that defensive intensity, though, they should be able to put the clamps on a so-so Steelers offense. As they usually are, this is going to be a close one. But Pittsburgh's dominance of the Ravens of late can't be ignored, and the Steelers are at home here. Final score: Steelers 23, Ravens 21."
Ja'Kobi Lane Wins Three Awards at NFL Rookie Premiere
Third-round wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane has already made an impression on his peers.
Lane, who was among 42 rookies who participated in the recent NFLPA Rookie Premiere, took home three superlative awards at the three-day gathering.
As voted on by the rookies themselves, Lane won Best Celebrations, Most Likely to Go Viral, and Class Clown.
Jackson took notice of his new receiver's accomplishment on social media.
The NFLPA Rookie Premiere brings together the NFL's top incoming talent with leading brands, licensees, and media partners to build early relationships that extend well beyond the field.
Fourth-round wide receiver Elijah Sarratt also took part in the event.