Late for Work: Only One Team on Ravens' Schedule Has Winning Record vs. Lamar Jackson

Bucky Brooks Says Ravens' Commitment to Physicality Is Key to Returning to Playoffs

After missing the playoffs last year for just the second time in eight seasons, the Ravens are poised to return to the postseason, NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks said on the “Move the Sticks” podcast.

Brooks said the addition of players such as All-Pro pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, first-round guard Vega Ioane, and second-round outside linebacker Zion Young will help the Ravens get back to their physical brand of football.

"The physicality and toughness is part of their DNA, but they needed some players to help them," Brooks said. "Trey Hendrickson certainly helps them get back to that. And when the Ravens draft guys, you can close your eyes and be like, 'Yep, that's a Raven.' We're gonna talk a ton about Vega Ioane and that offense and how they're going to rebuild the trenches, but to me, Zion Young was the one. When I looked at him, I was like, 'Heavy-handed, guy that's going to play on the edges'. How many times have we seen that? Za'Darius Smith, Matt Judon, and others that exhibit those qualities.