 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

Late for Work: Only One Team on Ravens' Schedule Has Winning Record vs. Lamar Jackson

May 19, 2026 at 09:25 AM
Author Image
Kevin Eck

Writer

QB Lamar Jackson (left)
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson (left)

Only One Team on Ravens' Schedule Has Winning Record Against Lamar Jackson

If Lamar Jackson's track record in the regular season against the Ravens' 2026 opponents is any indication, Baltimore is going to have a very successful year.

Jackson owns a winning record against 11 of the 14 teams the Ravens will face and has even splits against two others.

His overall record against those 13 teams is 44-11 (.800). Jackson is undefeated against seven teams on the slate, going a combined 16-0 versus the Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons, and Carolina Panthers.

The only team on the schedule Jackson has a losing record (2-6) against is the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"For all of Jackson's brilliance, Pittsburgh remains the one organization that consistently refuses to cooperate with the broader narrative, but that shouldn't come as a shock to anyone," Ravens Wire’s Glenn Erby wrote. "Ravens-Steelers games are rarely clean evaluations.

"When Baltimore and Pittsburgh cross paths, they are fistfights: ugly, chaotic, emotionally exhausting AFC North nonsense where records often stop mattering. Still, the disparity jumps off the page."

All of the Ravens' losses against the Steelers in games started by Jackson were agonizingly close. The Steelers' margin of victory over the Ravens in those games is 3.5 points, with three of the wins being by two points or less.

Bucky Brooks Says Ravens' Commitment to Physicality Is Key to Returning to Playoffs

After missing the playoffs last year for just the second time in eight seasons, the Ravens are poised to return to the postseason, NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks said on the “Move the Sticks” podcast.

Brooks said the addition of players such as All-Pro pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, first-round guard Vega Ioane, and second-round outside linebacker Zion Young will help the Ravens get back to their physical brand of football.

"The physicality and toughness is part of their DNA, but they needed some players to help them," Brooks said. "Trey Hendrickson certainly helps them get back to that. And when the Ravens draft guys, you can close your eyes and be like, 'Yep, that's a Raven.' We're gonna talk a ton about Vega Ioane and that offense and how they're going to rebuild the trenches, but to me, Zion Young was the one. When I looked at him, I was like, 'Heavy-handed, guy that's going to play on the edges'. How many times have we seen that? Za'Darius Smith, Matt Judon, and others that exhibit those qualities.

"The Ravens have a prototype, and that prototype is one they tend to lean on. And when they have a collection of those prototypes, they beat you in prototypical fashion, in a very physical way."

Pundit Predicts Scores of Two Pivotal Ravens Games

Everybody predicts win-loss records after the schedule is released, but Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport took the bold step of predicting scores for 10 games he deemed the most pivotal matchups of the season.

The Ravens were involved in two of the contests. Here's a look at Davenport's forecast for both:

Week 7 vs. Bengals

"These teams have had their share of shootouts in recent years. This will be no different, with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow leading the team to a win on the road. Final score: Bengals 38, Ravens 35."

Week 15 at Steelers

"The Steelers have the depth on the edge and on the back end to make Jackson uncomfortable. If the Ravens can match that defensive intensity, though, they should be able to put the clamps on a so-so Steelers offense. As they usually are, this is going to be a close one. But Pittsburgh's dominance of the Ravens of late can't be ignored, and the Steelers are at home here. Final score: Steelers 23, Ravens 21."

Ja'Kobi Lane Wins Three Awards at NFL Rookie Premiere

Third-round wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane has already made an impression on his peers.

Lane, who was among 42 rookies who participated in the recent NFLPA Rookie Premiere, took home three superlative awards at the three-day gathering.

As voted on by the rookies themselves, Lane won Best Celebrations, Most Likely to Go Viral, and Class Clown.

Jackson took notice of his new receiver's accomplishment on social media.

The NFLPA Rookie Premiere brings together the NFL's top incoming talent with leading brands, licensees, and media partners to build early relationships that extend well beyond the field.

Fourth-round wide receiver Elijah Sarratt also took part in the event.

Quick Hits

🔎 Get better search results for Ravens content by adding BaltimoreRavens.com to your Google Source Preferences.

Related Content

news

Late for Work: Ravens Among Biggest Winners From Schedule Release

Jeff Zrebiec's biggest storylines at Ravens OTAs. Ravens-Chargers is ranked among the top five 'Monday Night Football' games this season.

news

Late for Work: Pundits Predict Ravens' 2026 Record Following Schedule Release

Takeaways from the Ravens' schedule. Joe Burrow gets his wish with a home primetime game against the Ravens. Mike Florio says NBC analyst Mike Tomlin's assessment of the Ravens and Lamar Jackson will be 'must-see TV.'

news

Late for Work: Two Sneaky Ravens Free-Agent Additions That Could Shape the Season

Malaki Starks and Teddye Buchanan make All-Breakout Team. Jaire Alexander reveals how a rough performance in his Ravens debut affected his mental health. The Steelers are named the most vulnerable defending division champion.

news

Late for Work: Former Raven Predicts When Lamar Jackson Will Sign Contract Extension

A pundit gives the Ravens a surprisingly low offseason grade. Keaton Mitchell was 'shocked' the Ravens didn't tender him.

news

Late for Work: Eric DeCosta Expects Lamar Jackson to Have 'Massive Year' in Ravens' New Offense

A pundit devises a mock Ravens schedule. The Ravens have the AFC's most complete roster. Browns sixth-round quarterback says Jackson and Josh Allen can't compare to him physically.

news

Late for Work: Ravens Projected to Have Top 10 Roster, But Two Position Groups Have Room for Improvement

The Ravens got the best value picks in the draft at two positions. Zay Flowers is the AFC North's highest-graded wide receiver.

news

Late for Work: Vanderbilt Coach Clark Lea Expects Jesse Minter to Be 'Wildly Successful' With Ravens

Pundit predicts Elijah Sarratt will outplay his draft value. The Vega Ioane-Ravens pairing is among the best rookie-team fits.

news

Late for Work: Ravens Have Two Games Among Top 10 Matchups of 2026

What other veteran additions could the Ravens make? The Ravens offense is ranked in the top 10. Pundits say Vega Ioane and Zion Young perfectly fit the Ravens' mold.

news

Late for Work: Rich Eisen Predicts Vega Ioane Will Be Finalist for Offensive Rookie of the Year

Kyle Van Noy isn't done playing and would welcome a return to Baltimore. The Ravens defense cracks the top 10 in offseason rankings.

news

Late for Work: Free-Agent Matchmaker Pairs Joe Mixon With Ravens, Kyle Van Noy With Steelers

Pundit predicts a Year 2 breakout for Mike Green. Jeff Zrebiec's post-draft outlook for the Ravens. The Ravens are projected to have the sixth-easiest schedule.

news

Late for Work: Veteran Bears Center Named a Potential Trade Target for the Ravens

Zion Young has a history of putting words into action. A pundit says Vega Ioane embodies the 'Play like a Raven' mantra. A Ravens undrafted free agent to watch.

Subscribe Now
2400x1000_SITE
Enter The Auction
Follow Us
Advertising