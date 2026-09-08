Jovaughn Gwyn 'Feels Like the Work Is Paying Off' Ahead of First NFL Start

Jovaughn Gwyn couldn't wait to speak with his parents after learning he would make his first NFL start on Sunday. It will be a defining moment for Gwyn when he snaps the ball to Lamar Jackson as Baltimore's starting center against the Indianapolis Colts.
He spent his first three years as a backup with the Atlanta Falcons and has played just 11 total offensive snaps, seeing most of his action on special teams.
"I'm grateful for the opportunity," Gwyn said. "It feels like the work is paying off."
The Ravens' biggest roster hole this offseason was at center after Pro Bowler Tyler Linderbaum signed a mega deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. It was an open competition that wasn't decided until the final weekend before the NFL season kicked off and Gwyn earned the nod.
Nothing was promised to Gwyn when he signed with the Ravens this offseason, and he was a long shot to win the starting job. But he seized the opportunity. After playing consistently during training camp, Gwyn had a strong preseason debut on Aug. 15 against the Philadelphia Eagles. The following week, veteran center Danny Pinter suffered a season-ending knee injury in a joint practice against the Minnesota Vikings.
That narrowed the competition to Gwyn and veteran Ethan Pocic, who was the Cleveland Browns' center last season and has 97 career starts. However, Pocic is coming off a torn Achilles suffered last December, and Baltimore's coaching staff feels confident Gwyn is the best option to open the season.
"For Week 1, we think this gives us the best opportunity to operate and do the things we need to do," Head Coach Jesse Minter said.
Now that he has the job, Gwyn intends to keep it.
"I'm ready for it," Gwyn said. "I got better and learned, day by day, year by year."
Ravens Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Dwayne Ledford has played a central role in Gwyn's development. When Gwyn entered the league in 2023 as a seventh-round draft pick with the Falcons, Ledford was on their staff. They worked together for three years, and Ledford thought highly of Gwyn's potential.
When the Falcons changed their coaching staff after last season, Minter targeted Ledford to join Baltimore's staff, and Ledford suggested Gwyn as a free agent they should consider. Being reunited with Ledford in Baltimore has been a benefit to Gwyn.
"He's a real good coach as far as development, believing in me, believing in everybody in the O-line room," Gwyn said. "I was with him for three years. Coming here, I know what he expected of us."
Gwyn has impressed teammates and coaches with his work ethic, and they believe he's ready to take center stage. Lucas Oil Stadium will be noisy on Sunday, and Gwyn will be relied on to help keep the offensive line organized in front of Jackson. After watching Gwyn's work in practice, Jackson is not concerned.
"He's been doing what he's supposed to do since Minnesota," Jackson said. "That's when that chemistry starting building. I've got 100% confidence in him. Coach (Minter) spoke about it the other day. I feel like he's been doing a great job, being a general for the offensive line."
Communication between the center and quarterback is critical, and Gwyn said Jackson's approachable demeanor has made it easier for them to build chemistry.
"I ask him questions, making sure he's comfortable with the things I do and the same thing with him," Gwyn said.
Gwyn is one of three new starters on Baltimore's offensive line, flanked by veteran left guard John Simpson and first-round rookie right guard Vega Ioane. It will be interesting to see how Gwyn and Ioane respond while making their debut as starters, but for Gwyn, it's a golden opportunity.
"Everybody was congratulating me and everything for my first start, so I am just really excited," Gwyn said. "I'm just showing that they could trust me and that I can be in there and get the job done."