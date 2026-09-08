Jovaughn Gwyn 'Feels Like the Work Is Paying Off' Ahead of First NFL Start

Ravens Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Dwayne Ledford has played a central role in Gwyn's development. When Gwyn entered the league in 2023 as a seventh-round draft pick with the Falcons, Ledford was on their staff. They worked together for three years, and Ledford thought highly of Gwyn's potential.

When the Falcons changed their coaching staff after last season, Minter targeted Ledford to join Baltimore's staff, and Ledford suggested Gwyn as a free agent they should consider. Being reunited with Ledford in Baltimore has been a benefit to Gwyn.

"He's a real good coach as far as development, believing in me, believing in everybody in the O-line room," Gwyn said. "I was with him for three years. Coming here, I know what he expected of us."

Gwyn has impressed teammates and coaches with his work ethic, and they believe he's ready to take center stage. Lucas Oil Stadium will be noisy on Sunday, and Gwyn will be relied on to help keep the offensive line organized in front of Jackson. After watching Gwyn's work in practice, Jackson is not concerned.

"He's been doing what he's supposed to do since Minnesota," Jackson said. "That's when that chemistry starting building. I've got 100% confidence in him. Coach (Minter) spoke about it the other day. I feel like he's been doing a great job, being a general for the offensive line."

Communication between the center and quarterback is critical, and Gwyn said Jackson's approachable demeanor has made it easier for them to build chemistry.

"I ask him questions, making sure he's comfortable with the things I do and the same thing with him," Gwyn said.

Gwyn is one of three new starters on Baltimore's offensive line, flanked by veteran left guard John Simpson and first-round rookie right guard Vega Ioane. It will be interesting to see how Gwyn and Ioane respond while making their debut as starters, but for Gwyn, it's a golden opportunity.