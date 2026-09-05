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50 Words or Less: 10 Thoughts As Regular Season Draws Near

Sep 05, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle

This will be the Ravens' last weekend of leisure for some time, with their regular season set to begin in Indianapolis on Sept. 13.

The Ravens have settled on a 53-man roster, but they still need to decide on their starting center. Here are 10 things on my mind as the regular season draws near, all in 50 words or less:

  • Watching Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle open his playbook against the Colts will be interesting. Doyle held back during the preseason because the starters weren't playing and he didn't want to show future opponents too much. But in Week 1, the Ravens will cut things loose.
  • Doyle sees the new offense as an evolving process. "I do not know if you ever have the full playbook at your disposal — like ever," Doyle said. "I know what I want it to look like in Week 1, then you have to be constantly evaluating."
  • We haven't seen the starting O-line play a game together and it has three new pieces:  guards John Simpson and Vega Ioane and whoever starts at center. No matter how creative the playcalling is, the line needs to play well for the offense to click.
  • Either Jovaughn Gwyn or Ethan Pocic will be the starting center Week 1, but that doesn't mean it won't change at some point. It's good to have continuity up front, but neither Gwyn or Pocic should feel like winning the job means the matter is settled.
  • I enjoy Ioane's honesty when he talks to the media. He doesn't act like he wins every rep, or that he doesn't have things to learn. He's a first-round pick with confidence, but he's eager to get better. That bodes well both for his future and for this year.
  • Jesse Minter says he'll hold the red challenge flag during games, even though the NFL is allowing a designated coach to do that in 2026. Minter has done well making quick sideline decisions as a defensive play caller. Having the red flag won't stress him out.
  • I think Baltimore signing Trey Hendrickson is about to pay off big time. The Vikings signed Kyle Van Noy, who had 23.5 sacks for Baltimore over the past three seasons, but just two in 2025. Hendrickson is an elite pass rusher who addresses an area where Baltimore struggled.
  • Second-year cornerback Keyon Martin believes the Ravens set a standard on defense during the preseason by surrendering just one touchdown, even though the starters didn't play. I agree. Baltimore's defensive starters are rested and hungry to keep that momentum going in Week 1.
  • Nine of the top 10 teams in takeaways in 2025 made the playoffs, but the Ravens tied for No. 15 with 20 takeaways. I like how their defense flew around this preseason. If the Ravens finish among the top 10 in takeaways, they'll make the playoffs.

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