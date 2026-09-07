Around the AFC North: Biggest Strengths and Weaknesses & Predicted Records for AFC North Teams

The NFL season is near, and the Ravens are looking to retake command of the AFC North.
Last season, the AFC North had the second-fewest collective wins (29) of any division in the league, and the division title came down to the final seconds of the regular season, with the Pittsburgh Steelers taking home the crown,
Pundits predict a power shift in 2026. With that in mind, here's a look the biggest strengths, weaknesses, and projected win totals for each AFC North team, per ESPN’s NFL Nation, Matt Bowen, and Seth Walder:
Baltimore Ravens
Biggest strength: Lamar Jackson
"The two-time MVP is the biggest barometer for success. In the four seasons in which Jackson has played more than 13 games, the Ravens have captured three AFC North titles and two No. 1 seeds in the AFC. In four seasons in which he has played 13 or fewer games, Baltimore has one division title and has missed the playoffs twice. So, the key is to keep Jackson healthy."
Biggest concern: Center
"The Ravens have gone from a three-time Pro Bowler in Tyler Linderbaum to a big question mark in front of Jackson. It looks like Baltimore will start the season with Jovaughn Gwyn, who has played 11 offensive snaps in three seasons. But the Ravens could eventually turn to Ethan Pocic, who has 97 career starts but is coming off an Achilles injury that he suffered in December. Either way, it's not an ideal situation."
- Projected wins: 10.7
- Chances to make the playoffs: 79.8%
- Chances to win division: 50.3%
Cincinnati Bengals
Biggest strength: Defensive line
"Cincinnati accomplished the major goal of the offseason: Beefing up the defense by making the front a truly imposing unit. The Bengals went out and traded for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II, who was a wrecking ball during training camp. Lawrence, edge rusher Boye Mafe and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen were all brought in to be disruptive pass rushers. So far, that group has been as advertised."
Biggest concern: Offensive tackle
"Last year, Orlando Brown Jr. was still feeling the effects of a broken leg he suffered in 2024. He is looking for a return to pre-injury form at LT. And if he or starter Amarius Mims goes down, the depth will be tested. The preseason didn't yield a true winner for the swing tackle job. The Bengals claimed Myles Hinton on waivers to potentially fill that role."
- Projected wins: 10.1
- Chances to make the playoffs: 70.7%
- Chances to win division: 35.5%
Pittsburgh Steelers
Biggest strength: Defensive front
"Anchored by the ageless Cameron Heyward and premier edge rusher T.J. Watt, the Steelers' defensive front has an enviable mix of veteran leadership and up-and-coming talent. Young players including Nick Herbig, Keeanu Benton and Derrick Harmon are the future of the defense, and in combination with Heyward, Watt and Alex Highsmith, the unit figures to be reinvigorated under the direction of new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, a defensive line specialist known for his creativity and scheme fluidity."
Biggest concern: Offensive line
"Center Zach Frazier is the strength of the line, but the unit is a work in progress. Troy Fautanu, the Steelers' 2024 first-round pick, flipped from right to left tackle, and guard Mason McCormick flipped sides with him. This year's first-round pick, tackle Max Iheanachor, showed promise in his lone preseason game, but former UDFA Dylan Cook is slated to start at right tackle alongside Spencer Anderson at right guard. Still, Iheanachor could see the field sooner rather than later."
- Projected wins: 8.5
- Chances to make the playoffs: 39.2%
- Chances to win division: 13.2%
Cleveland Browns
Biggest strength: Defense
"The Browns traded two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams but got two-time Pro Bowler Jared Verse back in return. And Cleveland still has other elite talent, including cornerback Denzel Ward and linebacker Carson Schwesinger. The Browns, though, will have to show they can remain a top defense not only without Garrett but also with a new coordinator, Mike Rutenberg, who succeeds Jim Schwartz."
Biggest concern: Quarterback
"The Browns are going back to Deshaun Watson after a 22-month layoff from game action due to a torn right Achilles tendon. But after struggling in the preseason and receiving boos from his home crowd, Watson's tenure might not be for long, and Shedeur Sanders could find himself under center. Cleveland has a promising young core, but the inability to find an answer at quarterback could prevent it from all coming together."
- Projected wins: 5.8
- Chances to make the playoffs: 5.4%
- Chances to win division: 1.0%