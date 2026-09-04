'Everything And Probably More': Ravens' Investment in Trey Hendrickson Looks Strong

As polished as Hendrickson is, coaches and teammates have raved about the way he has worked this offseason. Weaver said he has been "amazed" at the level of detail he takes with his film study, how he studies his rush angles and how he wants to attack certain offensive tackles.

First-year Outside Linebackers Coach Harland Bower said Hendrickson is a "pro's pro" who shows up every day and is extremely consistent.

"He sees the game like a coach," Bower said. "That is how he can help younger guys [whom] the game has not quite slowed down for as much. It is really cool to see how that guy works every single day, and he is kind of the catalyst, the leader in the room that you could point to him and say, 'Man, do it like he is doing it.'"

When Ravens minicamp ended in June, Hendrickson told his teammates that he was going to stay in Owings Mills and continue training at the Under Armour Performance Center. Hendrickson came to Robinson and asked if he would stay. Robinson was in.

For the six weeks between the end of minicamp and beginning of training camp, they arrived every morning at around 7 a.m., did recovery first, hit the field around 8 a.m., lifted, then talked about pass rush.

"From the training to the recovery, we just bonded. Learned about him and his life, his family. It was honestly great," Robinson said. "A guy of that caliber, to get the opportunity to train with him, of course I'm going to do that."

In his first year, Hendrickson was voted onto the team's 10-member leadership team. He's not a rah-rah guy, but Hendrickson said his approach is to set an example by playing hard, playing physical, and doing it at a high level.

He's done that for years, and now he's looking to show he can do it again in Baltimore.