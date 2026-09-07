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Derrick Henry Makes His Super Bowl Aim Clear

Sep 07, 2026 at 02:00 PM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

RB Derrick Henry
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Derrick Henry

A major reason why Derrick Henry came to Baltimore in 2024 was because of Lamar Jackson.

Now entering his third season in purple and black, Henry's focus is on getting over the hump and winning a Super Bowl with Jackson.

"It would be crazy for me to say I played with Lamar Jackson and we didn't win no championships," Henry said on "The Lounge" podcast. "I cannot have that. I do not want that to be a thing. We've got to do it."

The Ravens let a comeback win slip through their hands in snowy Buffalo two seasons ago, then failed to make the playoffs last year despite entering the year as a Super Bowl favorite.

With a new coaching staff, a roster that's still loaded with talent, and "great vibes," Henry said he "believes that we have all the pieces to get it done."

Henry has done so much over his illustrious 10 NFL seasons so far. He's a five-time Pro Bowler, was the NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2020 when topped 2,000 rushing yards, and has led the league in rushing yards twice.

But after eight years with the Tennessee Titans and two with the Ravens, he doesn't have a Super Bowl ring yet. Henry is a big Kobe Bryant fan and said it's Bryant's "championship moments" that stand out to him.

"I want to win a Super Bowl. That's a big motivation," Henry said. "I just want to be able to feel that feeling. I'm tired of watching. Every year, I'm tired of being at home on the couch watching. I want to be a part of it. That's what's motivating me right now. I'm going to keep going until we get to that point. We have the 2026 season to get that accomplished."

As he chases that ring, Henry is also closing in on more NFL history. He currently ranks 10th on the all-time rushing list and is 994 yards away from moving up to No. 6, which would mean surpassing four Hall of Fame running backs – Eric Dickerson, Jerome Bettis, LaDainian Tomlinson and Curtis Martin.

Henry is a football historian. He knows where he stands on the list and is humbled to be in their company.

"If me getting to No. 6 gets me to the Super Bowl, then so be it. If we get that ring, everything else will happen," Henry said. "For me to be able to be in the top 10 and this year to be able to get to 6, it's so crazy to me. Like, me?! The guys I grew up watching, idolizing and hearing about, it's so crazy."

Even though he's now 32 years old, he hasn't shown any signs of slowing down. He ran for almost 1,600 yards last season and has averaged over 90 rushing yards per game in six of the last seven seasons. He also has the most rushing yards over the past two seasons combined.

No player in NFL history has ever rushed for 2,000 yards in a season twice. Henry smirked when asked about that. With an upgraded offensive line and new scheme, it's a record he could smash this season.

"That would be different, for sure," Henry said.

Further down the road lies the NFL's all-time rushing record, held by longtime Dallas Cowboy Emmitt Smith at a whopping 18,355 yards. It's a record that Henry once thought was untouchable, but he currently sits at 13,018 yards. A few more big seasons and Henry will at least be nipping at its heels.

"I don't see myself stopping no time soon," Henry said. "If I get there, that would be cool. If not, it wasn't meant to be. I'm not trying to hang my hat on chasing that record. If it happens, it happens. But like I said, I feel good and I want to keep going as long as I can."

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