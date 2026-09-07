Derrick Henry Makes His Super Bowl Aim Clear

As he chases that ring, Henry is also closing in on more NFL history. He currently ranks 10th on the all-time rushing list and is 994 yards away from moving up to No. 6, which would mean surpassing four Hall of Fame running backs – Eric Dickerson, Jerome Bettis, LaDainian Tomlinson and Curtis Martin.

Henry is a football historian. He knows where he stands on the list and is humbled to be in their company.

"If me getting to No. 6 gets me to the Super Bowl, then so be it. If we get that ring, everything else will happen," Henry said. "For me to be able to be in the top 10 and this year to be able to get to 6, it's so crazy to me. Like, me?! The guys I grew up watching, idolizing and hearing about, it's so crazy."

Even though he's now 32 years old, he hasn't shown any signs of slowing down. He ran for almost 1,600 yards last season and has averaged over 90 rushing yards per game in six of the last seven seasons. He also has the most rushing yards over the past two seasons combined.

No player in NFL history has ever rushed for 2,000 yards in a season twice. Henry smirked when asked about that. With an upgraded offensive line and new scheme, it's a record he could smash this season.

"That would be different, for sure," Henry said.

Further down the road lies the NFL's all-time rushing record, held by longtime Dallas Cowboy Emmitt Smith at a whopping 18,355 yards. It's a record that Henry once thought was untouchable, but he currently sits at 13,018 yards. A few more big seasons and Henry will at least be nipping at its heels.