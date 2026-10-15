Lamar Jackson Not Practicing Yet; Trey Hendrickson Feels Ready for Full Return

Trey Hendrickson Feels Better After Finger Procedure

Trey Hendrickson didn't plan for the start of his Ravens tenure to last just two healthy quarters, but that's what happened when he suffered a broken finger in Indianapolis.

Hendrickson grinded through it for two games, but opted to have a procedure to get it fixed, which sidelined him for the past two games.

The Ravens won both, and now Hendrickson feels poised to make his return as Baltimore gets ready for its first AFC North battle of the season.

"Unfortunate, but it's football. It's a tough sport," Hendrickson said. "They've done right by me getting it fixed and onto the next.

"Best decision for everybody was getting it fixed for long-term and short-term. ... [It feels] signficiantly less painful now, believe it or not. It's great."

Hendrickson said he and the Ravens' staff is working through whether he'll wear hand protection such as a club. He's stayed in shape and feels ready for a full snap share upon his return.

"It's my job as a professional to be ready, and that's what I plan on doing," Hendrickson said.

The New York Jets sacked Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson eight times last Sunday and Watson has taken more sacks (19) than any player in the league through the first five weeks. Hendrickson should help the Ravens get to him, too.