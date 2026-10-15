Lamar Jackson Not Practicing Yet; Trey Hendrickson Feels Ready for Full Return

Lamar Jackson did not practice Thursday, putting the star quarterback's availability for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns further in question.
Jackson is day-to-day, according to Head Coach Jesse Minter, as he tries to come back from an ankle injury that has now sidelined him for 11 days.
"Again, to Lamar's credit, he's working his butt off," Minter said Wednesday. "He's doing everything he can to be out here, and when he's able to be, then he will."
If Jackson can't play, Tyler "Snoop" Huntley would get a second straight start after leading the Ravens to a comeback victory in Atlanta. Huntley has won three straight starts.
On Thursday, Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle talked about the importance of Jackson staying locked into the game preparation even when he can't take the field.
"I think the biggest thing he has to prepare like he is playing just so he doesn't fall behind from a mental standpoint," Doyle said. "I don't want his preparation to change at all, regardless of whether he's the starter or he's not."
Four other Ravens didn't practice: rookie tight end Matt Hibner (hand), wide receiver Rashod Bateman (shoulder), guard John Simpson (groin) and defensive tackle Broderick Washington (ankle). All but Hibner were limited on Wednesday and Minter said he expects Bateman will be able to play Sunday.
Center Cam Jurgens was still limited and in a red non-contact jersey as he tries to clear the final hurdle of concussion protocol. It remains to be seen whether he'll make his first start as a Raven or rookie Vega Ioane will get a third nod.
Wide receiver Zay Flowers (toe) and outside linebacker Mike Green (hamstring) were added to Thursday's injury report as limited participants.
Trey Hendrickson Feels Better After Finger Procedure
Trey Hendrickson didn't plan for the start of his Ravens tenure to last just two healthy quarters, but that's what happened when he suffered a broken finger in Indianapolis.
Hendrickson grinded through it for two games, but opted to have a procedure to get it fixed, which sidelined him for the past two games.
The Ravens won both, and now Hendrickson feels poised to make his return as Baltimore gets ready for its first AFC North battle of the season.
"Unfortunate, but it's football. It's a tough sport," Hendrickson said. "They've done right by me getting it fixed and onto the next.
"Best decision for everybody was getting it fixed for long-term and short-term. ... [It feels] signficiantly less painful now, believe it or not. It's great."
Hendrickson said he and the Ravens' staff is working through whether he'll wear hand protection such as a club. He's stayed in shape and feels ready for a full snap share upon his return.
"It's my job as a professional to be ready, and that's what I plan on doing," Hendrickson said.
The New York Jets sacked Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson eight times last Sunday and Watson has taken more sacks (19) than any player in the league through the first five weeks. Hendrickson should help the Ravens get to him, too.
"It's huge, because offenses have to account for [Hendrickson] and know where he's at," Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver said. "He's earned that respect throughout his time in the league. When Trey's out there, it just opens up opportunities for other people, too."