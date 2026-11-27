Jonas Shaffer Texans 27, Ravens 13 “No need to overcomplicate this. The two most important positions in football — or at least the two best-compensated — are quarterback and edge rusher. Advantage: Texans. By a lot.”

Giana Han Texans 35, Ravens 24 “This game features two underperforming defenses, but Houston’s group is still playing a step above Baltimore’s. This game also features a starting quarterback who has found his groove and a backup quarterback who is starting to get his feet under him in a new offense. There, the Texans have the edge as well. Technically, the Ravens have the pieces. But I’m no longer convinced they have the mindset to get out of this hole.”

Childs Walker Texans 27, Ravens 17 “The Texans have lost most of their close games this year. They’ve also hammered the worst teams they’ve played. Like it or not, the Ravens belong on that list, with the Chargers, Colts and Titans.”