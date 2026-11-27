Ravens vs. Texans Pundit Selections
ESPN
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Matt Bowen
|Texans
|Mike Clay
|Ravens
|Jeremy Fowler
|Ravens
|Dan Graziano
|Texans
|Kalyn Kahler
|Texans
|Pamela Maldonado
|Ravens
|Eric Moody
|Texans
|Jason Reid
|Texans
|Ben Solak
|Texans
|Lindsey Thiry
|Texans
|Seth Wickersham
|Texans
The Baltimore Banner
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Jonas Shaffer
|Texans 27, Ravens 13
|“No need to overcomplicate this. The two most important positions in football — or at least the two best-compensated — are quarterback and edge rusher. Advantage: Texans. By a lot.”
|Giana Han
|Texans 35, Ravens 24
|“This game features two underperforming defenses, but Houston’s group is still playing a step above Baltimore’s. This game also features a starting quarterback who has found his groove and a backup quarterback who is starting to get his feet under him in a new offense. There, the Texans have the edge as well. Technically, the Ravens have the pieces. But I’m no longer convinced they have the mindset to get out of this hole.”
|Childs Walker
|Texans 27, Ravens 17
|“The Texans have lost most of their close games this year. They’ve also hammered the worst teams they’ve played. Like it or not, the Ravens belong on that list, with the Chargers, Colts and Titans.”
|Brandon Weigel
|Texans 33, Ravens 21
|“Even when the Ravens look good, as they did at times in Sunday’s loss to the Carolina Panthers, they have an uncanny ability to shoot themselves in the foot with turnovers and penalties. Add the fact that they have to face Defensive Player of the Year front-runner and NFL sack leader Will Anderson Jr. as well as red-hot quarterback C.J. Stroud (he’s thrown 11 of his 22 touchdown passes over his last three games), and it’s hard to see the Ravens ending their losing streak.”
USA Today
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Jarrett Bell
|Texans 31, Ravens 27
|Nick Brinkerhoff
|Texans 24, Ravens 14
|Chris Bumbaca
|Texans 30, Ravens 27
|Nate Davis
|Texans 31, Ravens 23
|Adam Kaufman
|Texans 27. Ravens 20
|Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz
|Texans 28, Ravens 20
NFL.com
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Jeremy Bergman
|Texans 24, Ravens 17
|Brooke Cersosimo
|Texans 24, Ravens 17
|“Texans QB C.J. Stroud is playing elite football right now with 22 pass TDs to just four interceptions, a ratio that's tied for best in the NFL with Patrick Mahomes. The trust Stroud has in his pass catchers is evident, as Houston enters Week 12 as the only team with five players with 300-plus receiving yards in 2026, and the QB should feel uber-confident against a Ravens defense that's allowed 32.4 points per game since Week 7 (30th in the NFL). Houston's ground game also looked rejuvenated last week with David Montgomery back from injury.”
|Gennaro Filice
|Texans 34, Ravens 17
|Bobby Kownack
|Texans 30, Ravens 21
|Dan Parr
|Texans 30, Ravens 21
NFL Network
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Colleen Wolfe
|Texans 27, Ravens 21
|Grant Gordon
|Texans 30, Ravens 20
|Kevin Patra
|Texans 30, Ravens 30
|Lance Zierlein
|Texans 27, Ravens 20
|Bucky Brooks
|Texans 25, Ravens 13
|Tom Grossi
|Texans 24, Ravens 17
|Brandon Perna
|Texans 30, Ravens 10
|Nick Shook
|Texans 29, Ravens 16
Sporting News
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Vinnie Iyer
|Texans 27, Ravens 20
|“The Ravens' defense is falling apart and giving up too many big plays with little pressure. That plays right into the hands of red-hot Texans QB C.J. Stroud and his weapons at home. Baltimore will try to stay in the game around Jacoby Brissett, but the result is another tough one-possession loss.”
CBS Sports
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Pete Prisco
|Texans 31, Ravens 23
|“This is essentially a playoff game of sorts for these two. The loser is pretty much done. The Texans are home off a Thursday game, while the Ravens are playing consecutive road games. Edge Houston. The Texans have played well on offense, and the Ravens' defense is a mess. Look for a big day for C.J. Stroud.”
|Jared Dubin
|Texans
|Ryan Wilson
|Texans
|John Breech
|Texans 30, Ravens 23
|Tyler Sullivan
|Texans
|Dave Richard
|Texans
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Texans
Pro Football Talk
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Mike Florio
|Texans 27, Ravens 23
|“It feels like an elimination game in Houston, even if the winner will still be facing an uphill climb to the postseason. When in doubt, ride with the clearly better quarterback.”
Sports Illustrated
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Albert Breer
|Texans
|Eva Geitheim
|Texans
|Mitch Goldich
|Texans
|Mike Kadlick
|Texans
|Gilberto Manzano
|Texans
|Conor Orr
|Texans
|John Pluym
|Texans
|Matt Verderame
|Texans