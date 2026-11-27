The Ravens will look to snap a six-game losing streak on the road in Week 12 against the Houston Texans (4-6). Here are five things to know about the Texans.
Once again, the Texans got off to a slow start but have clawed back into the AFC playoff picture.
Last season, the Texans started 0-3 and finished 12-5, becoming the seventh team in NFL history to make the playoffs after an 0-3 start.
This season, they started 0-4. Only one team in NFL history – the 1992 San Diego Chargers – has made the playoffs after starting 0-4. But the Texans could become the second after winning four of their last six games, which has them just two games back of the AFC's final Wild Card spot.
While Houston's defense was widely expected to be the team's biggest strength this season, a large part of the team's success has been their offense, which is led by a resurgent young quarterback.
C.J. Stroud is balling.
The career arc of professional athletes often looks like a mountain: they endure growing pains early on, hit their peak after a few years, then eventually decline.
Stroud's career arc so far has been the inverse. He had a rousing rookie season in which he won AP Offensive Rookie of the Year and led the Texans to their first post-pandemic playoff appearance.
However, Stroud followed with two less-productive campaigns, even though the Texans made the playoffs in both seasons. Entering the 2026 season, Stroud's last impression was him fumbling five times in a Wild Card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, then throwing four interceptions in a Divisional Round loss to the New England Patriots.
The former No. 2-overall pick has righted the ship this season. He's thrown just four interceptions and is on pace for career highs in passing yards and passing touchdowns.
Stroud isn't succeeding by dinking and dunking. Instead, he's letting loose and taking chances while making limited mistakes. Along with just four interceptions, Stroud is tied for the league lead in air yards per attempt among qualified passers (9.7), and only Joe Burrow has a higher completion percentage over expectation than Stroud (5.7).
In fact, few quarterbacks this decade have taken shots into potentially dangerous situations and succeeded like Stroud has this season.
Stroud has a quick release, and he can throw from all different platforms. His mechanics have garnered praise from outsiders.
"We have a lot of gifted throwers in the NFL, I'm not sure any make it look more effortless than [Stroud]!" Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner posted on X last week. "Every time I watch him I'm envious of his unique ability to throw it with ease!"
Stroud also has the highest passer rating of any quarterback when under pressure, per PFF. And while he doesn't possess blazing speed, Stroud is plenty mobile enough to extend plays and scramble.
Stroud presents a multi-faceted challenge for Baltimore's defense that's allowed at least 33 points in four of its past five games.
Stroud has a solid supporting cast, although Houston's run game hasn't been great.
Stroud has done an effective job of spreading the ball around, as the Texans are the only team that has five different pass catchers with at least 300 receiving yards.
The leader of the pack is wide receiver Nico Collins, who has at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of the past three seasons, leads Houston in receiving yards this season despite missing two games. Collins has the most contested catches of any wideout in 2026, according to Pro Football Focus.
Across the formation is usually wideout Kayshon Boutte, an offseason trade acquisition from New England who's five inches shorter than Collins but plays a lot like him. However, Boutte is dealing with a hip injury and was ruled out for Sunday's game.
Elsewhere, tight end Dalton Schultz ranks 11th among tight ends in receiving yards. Fourth-year wideout Xavier Hutchinson is on pace for a career year, and third-year wideout Jaylin Noel is averaging a whopping 14.4 yards per target.
On a less productive note, Houston has struggled running the ball for much of the season, ranking No. 26 in total rushing yards and No. 29 in rushing yards per attempt. David Montgomery has the eight-lowest rushing EPA among all running backs and has only five runs of at least 10 yards. Both him and running back Woody Marks are both in the bottom 10 in percent of rushing yards before contact.
The rushing attack did get back on track against the Colts last Thursday, as Montgomery, who'd been out since Week 6 with a groin injury, tallied 107 rushing yards on 26 carries. No Texan had exceeded 70 rushing yards in a game before then.
The defense, which many thought could be historically great, has been below average in large part because of the pass defense.
Last season, the Texans had the NFL's No. 2 scoring defense and didn't allow more than 30 points in any game. They brought back nine of 11 starters for the 2026 campaign.
Through 10 games this season, the Texans rank No. 15 in points per game allowed. Exiting Week 11, they were one of two teams who have four players credited with at least 300 passing yards allowed in coverage, per Next Gen Stats (Tennessee is the other).
There's been improvement in recent weeks, though. Over its first four games, Houston allowed 27.3 points per game. Head Coach DeMeco Ryans replaced Defensive Coordinator Matt Burke as the defensive play caller after Week 4, and since then, the Texans have allowed 18.8 points per game.
Pro Bowler Kamari Lassiter has been the most-targeted cornerback in the NFL this season and has allowed the eighth-most receiving yards. But Lassiter, a big, physical player, has bounced back in recent weeks, as he's allowed as many receptions as he has passes defensed (five) since Houston's Week 8 bye.
On the other side of the formation, two-time All-Pro cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. has allowed more than 40 receiving yards just once since Week 3. Elsewhere, nickel cornerback Jalen Pitre is a hard hitter, and free safety Calen Bullock leads the team with two interceptions this season.
Houston's defense is elite in other areas.
The Ravens will have their hands full with defensive end Will Anderson Jr., an All-Pro last season who Stingley Jr. called a "walking gold jacket."
Anderson has a league-high 11.5 sacks and 60 quarterback pressures, and that's despite receiving ample attention from opposing offenses: only Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders and Aidan Hutchinson of the Detroit Lions have had more reps facing a chip block and/or a double team, per Next Gen Stats. Anderson can also line up on both sides of the defensive formation, meaning that both Roger Rosengarten and Ronnie Stanley will likely have to block him on Sunday afternoon.
Anderson is stout against the run, too, as he leads all edge rushers in run stops (20), per Next Gen Stats.
Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett has already experienced Anderson's impact as a pass rusher first-hand. When Anderson faced Brissett's Arizona Cardinals last season, Anderson Jr. led all players with seven quarterback pressures. When Brissett was Drake Maye's backup in New England in 2024, Anderson sacked Maye three times.
"You have to be aware of where he is at all times," Brissett said on Wednesday. "It looks like he gets bigger, faster, stronger every year. He's the best in the league right now."
Fellow edge rusher and Pro Bowler Danielle Hunter will miss Sunday's game due to a hamstring injury. Former Raven Jadeveon Clowney, who has 5.5 sacks this season, will look to step up in Hunter's absence.
As a team, the Texans rank No. 8 in rushing yards per attempt allowed and total rushing yards allowed. According to Next Gen Stats, they also have the third-lowest explosive run rate allowed, trailing only Seattle and San Francisco.