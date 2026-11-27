The defense, which many thought could be historically great, has been below average in large part because of the pass defense.

Last season, the Texans had the NFL's No. 2 scoring defense and didn't allow more than 30 points in any game. They brought back nine of 11 starters for the 2026 campaign.

Through 10 games this season, the Texans rank No. 15 in points per game allowed. Exiting Week 11, they were one of two teams who have four players credited with at least 300 passing yards allowed in coverage, per Next Gen Stats (Tennessee is the other).

There's been improvement in recent weeks, though. Over its first four games, Houston allowed 27.3 points per game. Head Coach DeMeco Ryans replaced Defensive Coordinator Matt Burke as the defensive play caller after Week 4, and since then, the Texans have allowed 18.8 points per game.