News & Notes: What Jesse Minter Wants From Joint Practices With Vikings

Head Coach Jesse Minter rested starters in the Ravens' preseason opener, but they'll get plenty of reps this week.

The Ravens will travel to Minnesota for joint practices with the Vikings on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by Saturday afternoon's preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minter views joint practices as an efficient way for players to compete against another team in an environment that's more controlled than a preseason game.

For starters like Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Kyle Hamilton, Zay Flowers and Roquan Smith, joint practices are as close as they'll likely get to game action prior to Week 1.

"It's great work," Minter said. "It's that time where you get a chance to line up and play against somebody else. I think you get the juices going a little bit more like a game situation. I know our guys are excited about that."

Minter has been working with Vikings Head Coach Kevin O'Connellon how they want to choreograph the practices. Along with new starting quarterback Kyler Murray, the Vikings have a pair of outstanding wideouts in Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, each of whom will test Baltimore's defense.

Minnesota's Defensive Coordinator Brian Flores has a Rolodex of blitz packages available to try and keep Jackson and Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle off balance.

"Flores does as good a job as anybody, Kevin O'Connell does as good a job as anybody on offense," Minter said. "A chance to see some different looks, see some different players. They've got great players on both sides of the ball. Get a lot of reps for our quote, unquote first team.