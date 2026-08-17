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News & Notes: What Jesse Minter Wants From Joint Practices With Vikings

Aug 17, 2026 at 05:32 PM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Head Coach Jesse Minter
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Head Coach Jesse Minter

Head Coach Jesse Minter rested starters in the Ravens' preseason opener, but they'll get plenty of reps this week.

The Ravens will travel to Minnesota for joint practices with the Vikings on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by Saturday afternoon's preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minter views joint practices as an efficient way for players to compete against another team in an environment that's more controlled than a preseason game.

For starters like Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Kyle Hamilton, Zay Flowers and Roquan Smith, joint practices are as close as they'll likely get to game action prior to Week 1.

"It's great work," Minter said. "It's that time where you get a chance to line up and play against somebody else. I think you get the juices going a little bit more like a game situation. I know our guys are excited about that."

Minter has been working with Vikings Head Coach Kevin O'Connellon how they want to choreograph the practices. Along with new starting quarterback Kyler Murray, the Vikings have a pair of outstanding wideouts in Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, each of whom will test Baltimore's defense.

Minnesota's Defensive Coordinator Brian Flores has a Rolodex of blitz packages available to try and keep Jackson and Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle off balance.

"Flores does as good a job as anybody, Kevin O'Connell does as good a job as anybody on offense," Minter said. "A chance to see some different looks, see some different players. They've got great players on both sides of the ball. Get a lot of reps for our quote, unquote first team.

"It's a great opportunity for our team to be together, be away, in football and out of football, so it's something that we're excited about. Both sides want to come out of these getting better."

Teddye Buchanan's Hard Work Pays Off

Minter gave props to inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan, who passed his physical last week and rejoined practice on Monday.

Buchanan suffered a season-ending torn ACL on Dec. 14 but attacked his offseason rehab ferociously to get back on the field. He did individual work on the side during Monday's practice, taking another step toward full activity.

"It's always great when you get a guy back, particularly the amount of work you've seen Teddye put in," Minter said. "Honestly, since the first time I walked in this building, I think he was in here rehabbing, might have been one of the first guys I saw.

"He's just been a constant presence here, he's put in the time and the work. For a late-season injury, to be where he's at now is a major credit to him, his mindset, his work ethic."

Trenton Simpson Draws Praise for His Progress

While the Ravens are excited about Bucanan's return, inside linebacker Trenton Simpson, who played his best football late last season, has taken his game to another level this summer.

Entering his fourth season, Simpson has the versatility to play inside and outside in Minter's scheme, and he's making plays as a run defender, blitzer, and pass defender.

"Trenton Simpson's had an unbelievable camp," Minter said. "I feel really good about him. He is an extremely versatile, athletic linebacker that's got a lot of great traits. He can do a lot for us, he can line up in a lot of different places. Excited to see that room come really together over these next 27, 28 days as we get ready for that opener."

Minter Feels Good About Tyler Loop

Minter continued to express confidence in second-year kicker Tyler Loop. After missing wide right from 49 yards on his first field goal attempt Saturday night, Loop made a 42-yarder in the second half and was successful on all three extra points.

Minter mentioned that Loop had not kicked at M&T Bank Stadium this summer prior to the game.

"It was like our first time kicking on a new surface down there in the stadium," Minter said. "It was the first time we had been able to get in there. Normally, we would have maybe had a practice in there, [but] we weren't able to do that because of some stuff going on.

"I feel good about where Loop's at. I think he's had a really good camp. Obviously, it comes down to making them in those situations, so we will keep trying to put him out there as much as we can."

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