Late for Work: Ian Rapoport Discusses Possible Lamar Jackson Contract Extension

Minter Aces First Game As Head Coach

After the Ravens' dominant 24-7 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in their preseason opener Saturday night at M&T Bank Stadium, Minter said his first game as an NFL head coach was a "great experience" and praised his coaching staff for having the players "really ready to play."

Here's a look at what pundits said about Minter's debut:

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec: "Minter wasn't necessarily worried about the final score. What he really wanted Saturday night was for the Ravens to play clean football and embrace a certain style. The Ravens did that, committing only three penalties for 25 yards (the Eagles had 10 for 96), limiting their mistakes and controlling the line of scrimmage. Offensively, things went smoothly before the snap, and the quarterbacks mostly had time to make plays downfield. Defensively, the Ravens flew around and tackled well, knocked out the run game and put a lid on the Eagles' big plays. As far as debuts, this one went about as well as Minter could have hoped, minus two turnovers and a missed field goal."

Press Box’s Anthony Barbera: "Minter couldn't have asked for a better start in his first game as a head coach. The Ravens forced four straight three-and-outs defensively to start the game. They allowed 81 yards and no points in the first half. Then, the offense ran a near-perfect two-minute drill to end the half until quarterback Joe Fagnano threw an ill-advised pass across his body for an interception on first down from the 5-yard line with 34 seconds left. The defensive dominance continued in the second half."