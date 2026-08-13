Late for Work: John Harbaugh Talks About His Role in Lamar Jackson's Development

John Harbaugh Talks About His Role in Lamar Jackson's Development

For the first time since 2017, former Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh's starting quarterback won't be Lamar Jackson.

During an interview with CBS Sports' Aditi Kinkhabwala, the New York Giants head coach was asked about the role he played in helping Jackson develop into a two-time MVP and what he can take from that experience and apply to second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart.

"Way overrated what I had done, and there were a lot of coaches involved," Harbaugh said. "The credit goes to Lamar. Lamar Jackson was going to be great no matter who his head coach was, no matter who his offensive coordinator was, because he was so determined, and so talented, and so tough, and so competitive, and everything else."

Harbaugh said the main thing he imparted to Jackson was to be himself.