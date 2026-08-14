Late for Work: Dan Orlovsky Thinks This Could Be Lamar Jackson's Best Season

Dan Orlovsky Is Very Optimistic About Lamar Jackson's Potential This Season
Lamar Jackson is a two-time MVP and probably should've won the award a third time in 2024 when he had one of the greatest statistical seasons ever for a quarterback.
As spectacular as Jackson has been, is it possible that the best is yet to come?
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky believes Jackson could outdo himself this season with Declan Doyle as his offensive coordinator.
"I've seen this scheme that Declan Doyle should operate elevate average quarterbacks physically to above average production," Orlovsky said on “Get Up.” "Now we're taking one of the greatest quarterbacks we've ever had in the league and we're putting him into that type of scheme.
"If this hits, and I don't have any reason to think it won't, this could be the best season that we've seen from Lamar production-wise. That's the potential for this offense."
Orlovsky said one of the questions he has about the offense is how good the pass-catching group is behind two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Zay Flowers.
Analyst and former Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. said he has no such concerns. Smith expressed confidence in rookie wide receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt and third-year wide receiver Devontez Walker.
"You can talk about wide receivers all day. I can clip it off," Smith said. "We're not flooding the basement. We're making diamonds."
Jackson on Urgency to Win Super Bowl: 'Time Is Ticking'
Jackson has felt a sense of urgency to lead the Ravens to a Super Bowl win going all the way back to the moment the team drafted him in 2018.
Entering his ninth season, Jackson admitted the urgency has intensified.
"Obviously, going into Year 9, it's like time is ticking," Jackson said in an interview with CBS Sports’ Evan Washburn. "You're only getting older. I'm not getting any younger. I'm seeing a lot of different, new faces in the league, and different guys we're surrounded with, from the offensive line, receiver standpoint, new running backs. Time is ticking, and the urgency is always at a high level."
The urgency won't dissipate for Jackson even after he and the Ravens get over the hump.
"I feel even once I get one, it's still going to be urgent to get another," Jackson said.
During the conversation, Jackson also commented on Flowers' recent contract extension.
"That contract, it was well deserved," Jackson said, "and hopefully he'll get another one in the years to come."
Washburn quipped, "Maybe the both of you could get a couple of them together."
"Absolutely," Jackson said with a smile.
Pundit Predicts Derrick Henry Will Break Emmitt Smith's Career Rushing Yards Record
Derrick Henry is 10th in career rushing yards. "Good Morning Football's" Manti Te'o believes the age-defying running back will eventually supplant Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith as the NFL's all-time rushing leader.
It's a bold prediction. Henry, 32, is 5,337 yards behind Smith. If Henry plays four more seasons, he'd need to average 1,335 yards per season. For comparison's sake, Smith averaged 797.3 rushing yards in his final four seasons (his age 32-35 seasons).
"The last two years in Baltimore, he's had some of his most productive rushing seasons," Te'o said. "A lot of that has to do with Lamar Jackson's running ability. When you're in shotgun, the threat of Lamar Jackson going right when Derrick Henry can go left, defenses have to respect that. But Declan Doyle said that he's going to give the ball to this man under center. So not only is Derrick Henry going to have more opportunities, but Derrick Henry is not somebody that you want coming down hill at you.
"So if Derrick Henry can continue to be as productive as he's been, and he's been as productive the past two years as he's been in his entire career, I do believe that Derrick Henry will be able to break that record."
"GMFB" co-host Kyle Brandt said Henry surpassing Smith is "highly improbable," but Henry is "an anomaly."
Ravens Win ESPN's Training Camp Award for Best Vibes
ESPN’s Ben Solak handed out superlatives for the early weeks of training camp. The award for best vibes went to the Ravens.
Solak's summary of positive developments included: defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike returning to practice after suffering a serious neck injury last season; Flowers signing a contract extension; Lane making great catches; kicker Tyler Loop making a lot of field goals; new Head Coach Jesse Minter and his staff getting rave reviews from players; and veteran defensive tackle Calais Campbell returning to practice after a personal tragedy.
"Even the first big threat to the immaculate vibes – a left leg injury scare for top cornerback Nate Wiggins, who was carted off the field earlier this week – ended OK, as sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that testing revealed no structural damage," Solak wrote. "Training camp vibes have absolutely zero correlation with regular-season wins, of course. But it's better than having terrible vibes!"