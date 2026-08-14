Late for Work: Dan Orlovsky Thinks This Could Be Lamar Jackson's Best Season

Dan Orlovsky Is Very Optimistic About Lamar Jackson's Potential This Season

Lamar Jackson is a two-time MVP and probably should've won the award a third time in 2024 when he had one of the greatest statistical seasons ever for a quarterback.

As spectacular as Jackson has been, is it possible that the best is yet to come?

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky believes Jackson could outdo himself this season with Declan Doyle as his offensive coordinator.

"I've seen this scheme that Declan Doyle should operate elevate average quarterbacks physically to above average production," Orlovsky said on “Get Up.” "Now we're taking one of the greatest quarterbacks we've ever had in the league and we're putting him into that type of scheme.

"If this hits, and I don't have any reason to think it won't, this could be the best season that we've seen from Lamar production-wise. That's the potential for this offense."

Orlovsky said one of the questions he has about the offense is how good the pass-catching group is behind two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Zay Flowers.

Analyst and former Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. said he has no such concerns. Smith expressed confidence in rookie wide receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt and third-year wide receiver Devontez Walker.