Late for Work: Jeff Zrebiec Looks at How Nate Wiggins' Injury Could Impact Ravens' Defense

Jeff Zrebiec Looks at How Nate Wiggins' Injury Impacts Ravens' Defense

Cornerback Nate Wiggins being carted off the field after suffering a reported left leg injury cast a pall over Tuesday's training camp practice, but a subsequent report provided an encouraging update.

Wiggins suffered no structural damage, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"He could be sidelined for a bit," The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec wrote, "but the expectation is that the first-round pick from 2024 will be back sooner rather than later."

The Ravens have good depth at cornerback, but Zrebiec noted that Wiggins has the potential to be a force multiplier for the defense.

"Although he has fought some inconsistencies through his first two NFL seasons, Wiggins is the Ravens' closest answer to a matchup cornerback," Zrebiec wrote. "Any plan to play more man-to-man defense this year and be more aggressive at the line of scrimmage hinged partly on Wiggins being on the field and having a breakout season. His form early in training camp suggested that was a realistic possibility."

Head Coach Jesse Minter acknowledged Wiggins' impact but said he has "a lot of confidence in the corner room."

"Nate Wiggins is a highest-caliber first-round pick corner, a great player," Minter said. "You're not going to be like, 'Oh, everything is the same.' It's built around the talents of the players. I just know that we'll be able to do things. However it shakes out, I feel good about the secondary."

Regarding the depth at cornerback, Zrebiec wrote: "Marlon Humphrey is a four-time Pro Bowler, and the team is optimistic that he'll rebound after a difficult 2025 season. The Ravens re-signed veteran Chidobe Awuzie, who has made 86 career starts and played well last year. T.J. Tampa, a 2024 fourth-round pick, is having a great camp and was already pushing for a more prominent role. There are a number of talented young corners behind them, including Keyon Martin, Bilhal Kone and rookie fifth-round pick Chandler Rivers."

Humphrey, Tampa, Kone, and Rivers all made plays at practice after Wiggins went down.

Zrebiec reported earlier this week that Tampa is a player other teams have had their eyes on.

"The Ravens have gotten trade calls on Tampa over the past 10 months, but they are reluctant to move him because they view the 2024 fourth-round pick as a capable starter," Zrebiec wrote.