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Late for Work: Jeff Zrebiec Looks at How Nate Wiggins' Injury Could Impact Ravens' Defense

Aug 12, 2026 at 09:35 AM
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Kevin Eck

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CB Nate Wiggins

Jeff Zrebiec Looks at How Nate Wiggins' Injury Impacts Ravens' Defense

Cornerback Nate Wiggins being carted off the field after suffering a reported left leg injury cast a pall over Tuesday's training camp practice, but a subsequent report provided an encouraging update.

Wiggins suffered no structural damage, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"He could be sidelined for a bit," The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec wrote, "but the expectation is that the first-round pick from 2024 will be back sooner rather than later."

The Ravens have good depth at cornerback, but Zrebiec noted that Wiggins has the potential to be a force multiplier for the defense.

"Although he has fought some inconsistencies through his first two NFL seasons, Wiggins is the Ravens' closest answer to a matchup cornerback," Zrebiec wrote. "Any plan to play more man-to-man defense this year and be more aggressive at the line of scrimmage hinged partly on Wiggins being on the field and having a breakout season. His form early in training camp suggested that was a realistic possibility."

Head Coach Jesse Minter acknowledged Wiggins' impact but said he has "a lot of confidence in the corner room."

"Nate Wiggins is a highest-caliber first-round pick corner, a great player," Minter said. "You're not going to be like, 'Oh, everything is the same.' It's built around the talents of the players. I just know that we'll be able to do things. However it shakes out, I feel good about the secondary."

Regarding the depth at cornerback, Zrebiec wrote: "Marlon Humphrey is a four-time Pro Bowler, and the team is optimistic that he'll rebound after a difficult 2025 season. The Ravens re-signed veteran Chidobe Awuzie, who has made 86 career starts and played well last year. T.J. Tampa, a 2024 fourth-round pick, is having a great camp and was already pushing for a more prominent role. There are a number of talented young corners behind them, including Keyon Martin, Bilhal Kone and rookie fifth-round pick Chandler Rivers."

Humphrey, Tampa, Kone, and Rivers all made plays at practice after Wiggins went down.

Zrebiec reported earlier this week that Tampa is a player other teams have had their eyes on.

"The Ravens have gotten trade calls on Tampa over the past 10 months, but they are reluctant to move him because they view the 2024 fourth-round pick as a capable starter," Zrebiec wrote.

One of the Ravens' longstanding mantras is that you can never have too many cornerbacks. Tuesday was a reminder of how true that is.

Ravens Are Just Outside Top Five in NFL.com*'s Preseason Power Rankings*

NFL.com's Nick Shook revealed his preseason power rankings. The Ravens came in at No. 6.

"Baltimore heads into the 2026 season with the same Lamar Jackson-led core and reasons to feel good about the upcoming campaign," Shook wrote. "Trey Hendrickson traded a Bengals uniform for a purple-and-black kit, providing the Ravens with the true edge-rushing threat they lacked last season. Rookie receiver Ja'Kobi Lane is turning heads in camp, offering the potential to become the big-bodied target Jackson has needed in his corps."

Shook said the rebuilt interior offensive line and a defense looking to return to form will go a long way in determining how far the Ravens go this season.

"Ethan Pocic is aiming to replace Tyler Linderbaum at center but hasn't yet won the job as he returns from a torn Achilles, and the rest of the interior trio blends veteran experience (John Simpson) with a bulldozing rookie (No. 14 overall pick Vega Ioane)," Shook wrote. "If those three jell, the O-line could help the Ravens become an offensive machine once again.

"That said, Baltimore's 2026 prospects really hinge on the performance of the defense under first-time Head Coach Jesse Minter. After last year's struggles on that side of the ball, Minter must get the group tuned up in order to return the proud franchise to the playoffs following a losing season."

The teams ranked ahead of the Ravens were (in order): Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, and Buffalo Bills.

Two Role Players Who Are Trending Up

The Ravens have plenty of stars on both sides of the ball, but a team is only as good as its depth pieces.

In The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer’s training camp stock report, he identified several players who have improved their stock, including offensive linemen Emery Jones Jr. and Carson Vinson

"Yes, the Ravens need rookie right guard Vega Ioane to live up to his first-round hype. So far, so good," Shaffer wrote. "But the team also needs its second-year linemen to step up as reliable depth pieces. Jones, a third-round pick who lost most of his rookie year to an offseason shoulder injury, and Vinson, a fifth-rounder who arrived in Baltimore with more potential than polish, haven't raised any alarm bells in camp.

"Jones played primarily right tackle at LSU but, after kicking inside in practice last year, projects as the team's top reserve guard. Offensive Line Coach Dwayne Ledford said 'his intent, his work ethic, his demeanor' are 'exactly what you want up front.' Vinson is no pacifist, either; he scuffled with outside linebacker Tavius Robinson last week. Vinson, lauded for his work this offseason, is in a 'really good position' in the swing tackle race, Minter said."

Quick Hits

Yesterday's Most Read: Ravens Have 'Optimism' After Nate Wiggins Carted Off Practice Field

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