Late for Work: Jesse Minter Is Mina Kimes' Preseason Pick for Coach of the Year

Pundit's Takeaways on Interior Defensive Line, Declan Doyle's Offense

The Athletic's Robert Mays recently visited Ravens training camp. Here are a couple of his takeaways via "The Athletic Football Show":

There are concerns about the interior defensive line.

"They're being really patient with [Madubuike]. This is all going to be about when he is comfortable , when he's ready, when he feels he can come back and be himself coming back from that very serious neck injury. I think they're planning as though they might not have him this year, and if they do it's almost like they've traded for an All-Pro player early in the season.

"Why this is particularly concerning is that the interior defensive line depth is really tested with the depth right now. John Jenkins is banged up. Travis Jones is not practicing. Calais Campbell has been dealing with a personal tragedy for a good chunk of this offseason. And it's really affected the way that they've been able to work on some of the run fits in this light-box Jesse Minter scheme where that's a huge part of your ability to hold up with this sort of defense."

Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle's scheme is one of the most interesting in the NFL.