Late for Work: Four Players Who Have Raised Their Stock at Training Camp

Cohn: "At the start of camp, the question of who might snap the ball to Lamar Jackson figured to be the team's most pressing competition. Danny Pinter seems to be the frontrunner after two weeks, considering veteran acquisition Ethan Pocic is still settling into the new scheme. The Ravens signed Pinter in March, and he's taken the lion's share of reps. Pocic joined the team at the start of camp, so Minter said they're 'letting him catch up' before pairing him with Jackson during 11-on-11s. For now, Pinter has shown to be an admirable anchor on that offensive line, barking out calls and building a rapport with the two-time Most Valuable Player behind him."