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Late for Work: Four Players Who Have Raised Their Stock at Training Camp

Aug 10, 2026 at 09:48 AM
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Kevin Eck

Writer

OLB Tavius Robinson
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Tavius Robinson

Four Players Whose Stock Is Up

Rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane continues to generate plenty of buzz at training camp (more on that later), but he isn't the only player who has been standing out at Ravens training camp.

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec and Baltimore Sun’s Sam Cohn each identified a handful of others who are trending up heading into the third week of camp. Here's a look at four:

OLB Tavius Robinson

Zrebiec: "Robinson was always going to have a notable role on this team as an early down edge setter who beats up on running backs and tight ends. Robinson, however, has clearly added to his pass-rushing repertoire and has given Ravens tackles headaches throughout training camp. Whether it's on the edge or inside, Robinson seems intent on making it awfully hard for the coaching staff to take him off the field. He could become the latest defensive Raven to break out in a contract year."

CB T.J. Tampa

Zrebiec: "The Ravens have gotten trade calls on Tampa over the past 10 months, but they are reluctant to move him because they view the 2024 fourth-round pick as a capable starter. Tampa hasn't gotten that opportunity yet, but if he keeps playing like this, Head Coach Jesse Minter will almost certainly find ways to get him on the field defensively. Tampa just hasn't given up many plays in camp and has stood out in both one-on-one and team drills. He could be pushing veteran Chidobe Awuzie for that No. 3 outside cornerback role."

K Tyler Loop

Cohn: "Without in-house competition, Ravens special team coaches can focus solely on the rhythm of Tyler Loop's kicking schedule. In other words, field goals aren't kicked every day. But Loop, after struggling during last week's stadium practice, returned to Owings Mills consistently footing the ball between the uprights. Thursday was Loop's best and most active day. He sank all seven field goal attempts. During one kicking period, Loop sank five straight, including a pair of deep balls from 53 and 61 yards — the latter being his longest make of camp."

C Danny Pinter

Cohn: "At the start of camp, the question of who might snap the ball to Lamar Jackson figured to be the team's most pressing competition. Danny Pinter seems to be the frontrunner after two weeks, considering veteran acquisition Ethan Pocic is still settling into the new scheme. The Ravens signed Pinter in March, and he's taken the lion's share of reps. Pocic joined the team at the start of camp, so Minter said they're 'letting him catch up' before pairing him with Jackson during 11-on-11s. For now, Pinter has shown to be an admirable anchor on that offensive line, barking out calls and building a rapport with the two-time Most Valuable Player behind him."

Buzz Continues Growing for Lane

Seemingly every team has rookies or unheralded players who shine in training camp, grabbing the attention of reporters and exciting the fan base. It's an annual tradition.

It's easy to get caught up in the hype, but more often than not, camp darlings are exactly that. Flashing in the summer doesn't necessarily mean a player will have success in the regular season. In some cases, they won't even make the 53-man roster.

It feels different with Lane, who has been a human highlight reel in practice.

"Baltimore's rookie wide receiver has dominated headlines, and the fanbase is insatiable for content of his one-handed practice catches because Lane, without having played a single snap in an NFL game, represents something Baltimore has been starved of: a wiry homegrown receiver with endless range," Cohn wrote.

Lane's spectacular grabs even have veteran reporters not prone to hyperbole making bold statements about the former USC star.

The 6-foot-4, 208-pound Lane's skillset is drawing comparisons to star receivers of the past.

Running back Derrick Henry said Lane reminds him of a young DeAndre Hopkins. Former Ravens wide receiver Qadry Ismail likened Lane to Randy Moss for his ability to "catch the ball out in space with his long arms."

Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle said Lane has strong hands like Michael Thomas, who Doyle knows well from his time as an offensive assistant coach with the New Orleans Saints when Thomas was there.

Former Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant was ahead of the curve on Lane. Prior to the draft, Bryant ranked Lane as the third-best receiver in this year's class, two spots ahead of Lane's USC teammate, Makai Lemon, who was selected in the first round by the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 20 overall pick.

Pundit Says Ravens Have the 'Talent and Coaching" to Reach AFC Championship Game

The Athletic’s Jacob Robinson looked at the offseasons for the AFC North teams and predicted the records for each.

He has the Ravens going 12-5 to win to finish in first place ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7), Pittsburgh Steelers (9-8), and Cleveland Browns (5-12).

"Thanks to a significantly improved pass rush, assuming Lamar Jackson stays healthy for what should be a bounce-back year, Baltimore has the talent and coaching to make an AFC Championship Game appearance," Robinson wrote.

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