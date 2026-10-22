News & Notes: Marlon Humphrey Preparing for 'Biggest Test Yet' Facing Bengals

For Marlon Humphrey, playing in the AFC North means seeing the Cincinnati Bengals twice each season and defending star wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Humphrey knows Baltimore's pass defense must be on point Sunday to keep Cincinnati's explosive passing offense led by quarterback Joe Burrow in check.

"Joe has a lot of confidence in his guys," Humphrey said. "It doesn't matter what (coverage) you're in, there will be multiple times in the game where he just feels his guy is better than you.

"It's pretty heavy on myself, the secondary, and Nate Wiggins to make the plays when they come to us. We've passed some tests this year, but I think this will by far be the biggest test yet."

Over his 10-year career, Humphrey has seen plenty of Chase, and results have been mixed. According to Next Gen Stats, Chase has been matched up against Humphrey 83 times, his most reps against any defender since entering the NFL in 2021. During those matchups, Chase has caught 14 of 21 targets for 318 yards, his most against any individual defender. But Humphrey has also recorded two interceptions when covering Chase.

Wiggins entered the league in 2024 and has fared better in his 40 matchups with Chase, allowing eight receptions on 17 targets for 102 yards.

If the Bengals ever decided to trade Chase, Humphrey wouldn't mind.

"It'd be cool if I didn't matchup with him so much," Humphrey said with a chuckle. "He's obviously one of the best in the game. Tee is right up there with him in the top 10 in this league.