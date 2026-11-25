When the Ravens returned to practice on Wednesday, multiple players took reps fielding punts during the early portion.
LaJohntay Wester was waived on Tuesday after he muffed two punts against the Carolina Panthers, and the Ravens are still deciding on their next punt returner.
Among the players who fielded punts during practice were Rasheen Ali, Ja'Kobi Lane, Adam Randall, Chandler Rivers, Elijah Sarratt and Devontez Walker. Malaki Starks lined up to return punts on Sunday against the Panthers after Wester's two miscues.
Head Coach Jesse Minter said the Ravens would continue to evaluate before making their choice.
"I think we have a pretty good idea, but we'll kind of see how this week shakes out and see which direction we decide to go by the end of the week," Minter said. "It's always tough when stuff like that happens, but you've got to do what's best for the team."
Starks is the only player in that group with in-game experience returning punts since college – he had four in his final season at Georgia.
Mike Green Makes the Most of Increased Playing Time
An increase in playing time has paid dividends for outside linebacker Mike Green.
With two sacks in each of the last two games, Green has taken over the team lead with 7.5 and has earned the right to play more. Green played 79.8% of the defensive snaps in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers and 71.8% of the snaps last weekend against Carolina. Those are his two highest snap percentages of the season.
Green said playing regularly has made it easier to find a groove.
"It's been helping me out a lot," Green said. "I feel like once you get in a good rhythm and flow...it sets you up to play a little bit better. Just being out there and play more snaps kind of gives you the confidence and gives you a little bit more time to be consistent."
Ravens Believe Run Game Resurgence Is Coming
After rushing for 157 yards and averaging 7.1 yards per carry against Carolina, the Ravens are encouraged about their rushing attack heading down the stretch. Derrick Henry has history of finishing seasons strong, while Justice Hill showed plenty of juice against the Panthers with 69 yards and a touchdown on six carries.
Baltimore's offensive line responded with a strong game after having issues moving the Los Angeles Chargers off the line of scrimmage the previous week. Hill thinks the line has started to gel with Ronnie Stanley, John Simpson, Cam Jurgens, Vega Ioane and Roger Rosengarten having had an opportunity to work together for multiple weeks.
"The result of the game didn't go the way we wanted to, but there were a lot of positives," Hill said. "We finally have some consistency up front, where they can actually build some chemistry. I think that was a big part of it
"Every week before that there was shuffling in the lineup. Having some consistency, having those guys be together for a few weeks of practice, a couple of games, I feel like that was something really good to build off of."
Baltimore will need a strong rushing attack against the Texans to keep their pass rush from teeing off against quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Houston defensive end Will Anderson Jr. leads the NFL with 11.5 sacks.
"You have to be aware of where he's at on the field at all times," Brissett said. "Since he's gotten in the league, he's gotten better every year. It looks like he's bigger, faster and stronger every year. He's the best in the league right now, and it pops up off the tape as soon as you turn it on from play one."
Hill Says Ravens Work Diligently on Ball Security
The Ravens had four turnovers against the Panthers, which included a costly fumble by Hill at the goal line that turned a potential touchdown into a touchback as well as a fourth-quarter fumble by Henry.
However, Hill stands on how much the Ravens work on protecting the football during the week.
"I hate that play happened," Hill said. "I can confidently say that there's no running back room in the league that focuses on ball security more than we do. I focus on that every single day. I can sleep at night knowing that I'm putting everything I can to go out there and protect the ball. I'm going to continue to do my same process. When the opportunity comes again, we'll finish."
The six-game losing streak has tested the team's fortitude, but Hill said he has never seen a lack of focus among players during the week.
"The season hasn't gone how we wanted it to, but for myself and our team, we continue to grind and work every single day, regardless of the outcome," Hill said. "Regardless of if we had six consecutive wins or six consecutive losses, the process is the same.
"It definitely is unfortunate, but motivation, we're not lacking any of that. We come to work ready to work every single day."