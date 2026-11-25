Ravens Believe Run Game Resurgence Is Coming

After rushing for 157 yards and averaging 7.1 yards per carry against Carolina, the Ravens are encouraged about their rushing attack heading down the stretch. Derrick Henry has history of finishing seasons strong, while Justice Hill showed plenty of juice against the Panthers with 69 yards and a touchdown on six carries.

Baltimore's offensive line responded with a strong game after having issues moving the Los Angeles Chargers off the line of scrimmage the previous week. Hill thinks the line has started to gel with Ronnie Stanley, John Simpson, Cam Jurgens, Vega Ioane and Roger Rosengarten having had an opportunity to work together for multiple weeks.

"The result of the game didn't go the way we wanted to, but there were a lot of positives," Hill said. "We finally have some consistency up front, where they can actually build some chemistry. I think that was a big part of it

"Every week before that there was shuffling in the lineup. Having some consistency, having those guys be together for a few weeks of practice, a couple of games, I feel like that was something really good to build off of."

Baltimore will need a strong rushing attack against the Texans to keep their pass rush from teeing off against quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Houston defensive end Will Anderson Jr. leads the NFL with 11.5 sacks.