What started as sizzling-hot season has taken a frustrating turn for star Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers, and Monday night's loss added to it.

Flowers' lost fumble late in the fourth quarter sealed the Ravens' 23-20 defeat to the previously winless Los Angeles Chargers. He has lost five fumbles since entering the NFL in 2023, including four in the fourth quarter – the most by any wide receiver in the league.

Part of what makes Flowers special is his ability to make defenders miss and pick up extra yardage. But it has come at a cost at times, including Monday night.

On Wednesday, Flowers addressed the fumble with the media.

"Protect the ball," Flowers said when asked what he needs to change going forward.

"[I was] super frustrated because that's a drive we have to go and win the game on. We were just supposed to go get the win, or at least get a tie out of that, so yes, I was super frustrated."

Flowers' season couldn't have started any hotter. After signing a four-year, reported $140 million extension on Aug. 4, Flowers exploded for 150 yards (including a 54-yard touchdown) in the first half of the Ravens' season opener in Indianapolis.

Then, the injuries started. Flowers re-tweaked his hamstring in Week 1, which sidelined him for Week 2 and limited his snaps in Rio de Janeiro. He still made a game-changing 27-yard catch that set up Tyler Loop's game-winning 56-yard field goal.

Flowers and Lamar Jackson were both fully healthy in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans and connected six times for 119 yards and a touchdown in the first half. Just before the end of the half, Jackson went down with an ankle injury that sidelined him for three games.

When Jackson came back in Buffalo, his first pass was intended for Flowers. But Jackson's hand hit Bills outside linebacker Greg Rousseau's arm as he threw, breaking and dislocating his thumb and putting him back on the shelf.

Since then, Flowers has caught passes from three different starting quarterbacks – Tyler Huntley, Joe Fagnano, and Jacoby Brissett.

Flowers had just one target in the first half of Monday night's game but finished with six catches for 74 yards. He was encouraged by the progress the Ravens made in the passing game with Brissett, who threw for 340 yards.