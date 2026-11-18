What started as sizzling-hot season has taken a frustrating turn for star Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers, and Monday night's loss added to it.
Flowers' lost fumble late in the fourth quarter sealed the Ravens' 23-20 defeat to the previously winless Los Angeles Chargers. He has lost five fumbles since entering the NFL in 2023, including four in the fourth quarter – the most by any wide receiver in the league.
Part of what makes Flowers special is his ability to make defenders miss and pick up extra yardage. But it has come at a cost at times, including Monday night.
On Wednesday, Flowers addressed the fumble with the media.
"Protect the ball," Flowers said when asked what he needs to change going forward.
"[I was] super frustrated because that's a drive we have to go and win the game on. We were just supposed to go get the win, or at least get a tie out of that, so yes, I was super frustrated."
Flowers' season couldn't have started any hotter. After signing a four-year, reported $140 million extension on Aug. 4, Flowers exploded for 150 yards (including a 54-yard touchdown) in the first half of the Ravens' season opener in Indianapolis.
Then, the injuries started. Flowers re-tweaked his hamstring in Week 1, which sidelined him for Week 2 and limited his snaps in Rio de Janeiro. He still made a game-changing 27-yard catch that set up Tyler Loop's game-winning 56-yard field goal.
Flowers and Lamar Jackson were both fully healthy in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans and connected six times for 119 yards and a touchdown in the first half. Just before the end of the half, Jackson went down with an ankle injury that sidelined him for three games.
When Jackson came back in Buffalo, his first pass was intended for Flowers. But Jackson's hand hit Bills outside linebacker Greg Rousseau's arm as he threw, breaking and dislocating his thumb and putting him back on the shelf.
Since then, Flowers has caught passes from three different starting quarterbacks – Tyler Huntley, Joe Fagnano, and Jacoby Brissett.
Flowers had just one target in the first half of Monday night's game but finished with six catches for 74 yards. He was encouraged by the progress the Ravens made in the passing game with Brissett, who threw for 340 yards.
"It's a process going from your starting quarterback to your second string to the third string, and then to having to go pick up somebody," Flowers said. "So, I've just been trying to look at it more positively than negatively. I'm trying to do everything I can to help the team win, and I'm pretty sure that goes with everybody."
Faster Starts Are an Emphasis for Ravens Defense
Ravens opponents have started the past three games with touchdown drives, swinging momentum immediately against Baltimore as it has tried to snap its losing streak.
There are issues that pop up every week. Correcting the run defense is one this week after the Ravens yielded 160 rushing yards to the Chargers. But it begins with starting faster.
"It's definitely a huge emphasis, because you want to start the game the right way. You want to build momentum and make plays early," linebacker Trenton Simpson said.
"I believe, definitely, staying together and starting fast will lead us throughout the game. So, I know this week in practice we're going to work on it, and we're going to get it right."
Ravens Defense Shook Up Meeting Structure
Head Coach Jesse Minter continues to look at ways to get his defense playing more consistently, and one change is in the way they meet.
Simpson said that after practice, the defense is now meeting as an entire unit – defensive line, linebackers and secondary. Previously, the defensive line had a separate meeting, Simpson said.
"It allows us all to see the same picture, and if not, talk about it. So, I believe that's just one little step that we can continue to work on, coming together as a defense and just taking one play at a time," Simpson said.
"I think that this last game is putting people in a panic. We're still a great defense. We're still a great team, and everything we want is still ahead of us. … So, I think staying positive from everyone, staying together [with] everyone, we're going to turn it around and in a couple of weeks, we are going to be happy where we're at."
A Special Game for Simpson
The son of a U.S. Army Ranger, Simpson moved to Charlotte, N.C., when he was 13. Going back there will make Sunday's game even more special for the Ravens' breakout linebacker.
He said he will have a lot of family in the crowd coming to watch him play the Panthers.
"This something I dreamed of," Simpson said. "So, I believe it's going to be a very special one for me. I'm going to make a lot of plays, have fun and we're going to get a win."
Baltimore is focused on doing better against the run, and that will be important this week with Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard up next. Hubbard is No. 8 in the league with 711 rushing yards, though the Panthers rank No. 22 overall in rushing offense.
"It starts with us. [Hubbard] has to worry about us as a defense," Simpson said. "We are going to hit him, we are going to run to the ball. So, I believe that if every guy on our defense does our 1-of-11, he has to deal with us."