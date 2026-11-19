Ja'Kobi Lane 'Super Blessed' With Targets, But Wants to Do More With Them

Ja'Kobi Lane said the 11 targets in Monday night's loss to the Chargers were the most he's ever had in a game in his life. (Upon further review, he had 12 targets against Wisconsin in September of 2024, per Pro Football Focus.)

It likely won't be that high moving forward with the Ravens this season, but Lane could continue to be a popular target for veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

"I'm definitely super blessed to get the ball that many times," Lane said Thursday. "I wish I would have capitalized more and played to my standard. Being able to get my feet wet, be around the ball a lot more, made it even better for my confidence leading up to games."

Lane caught three passes for 61 yards against the Chargers. The timing was off between Brissett and Lane on one pass, which led to an interception. Lane also dropped a pass that would've set the Ravens up with first-and-goal from inside the 5-yard line.