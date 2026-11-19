The Ravens are being frank about the need to run the football with more physicality.
Being held to just 16 yards rushing in their most recent performance against the Los Angeles Chargers was a wake-up call. Future Hall of Fame running back Derrick Henry was held to 10 yards on 10 carries and was often besieged with defenders before he reached the line of scrimmage.
Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle didn't dance around the Ravens' recent run struggles.
"Anytime you rush for 16 yards and it's November, that's not going to win the game for you," Doyle said. "I felt like they beat us up physically. That was just the bottom line. There's no sugarcoating that, that's what showed up on tape. The tape is the truth. We have to play better."
Being outplayed at the line of scrimmage is not what the Ravens are about, and they plan to correct that this weekend when they face the Carolina Panthers.
"Physicality is a choice," right tackle Roger Rosengarten said. "Are you going to be more physical than the guy in front of you or not? It starts with myself and trickles down the line. I need to be more physical in the run game and pass pro. That's my mentality."
Rookie right tackle Vega Ioane always bring physicality, but he was not pleased with his performance against the Chargers.
"I don't think we lack aggression, but I think we've got to play with better technique, especially myself," Ioane said. "I failed to do that during the game. That was my biggest problem."
Ravens' Run Defense Made Anthony Weaver 'Sick'
Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver is also seeking more physicality after the Ravens rushed for just 16 yards and yielded 160 yards on the ground. Watching tape of the Chargers' game got under Weaver's skin at times.
"I think unfortunately, which pains me to say a little bit, there were times when they out-physicaled us, which makes you sick, particularly when you wear this logo in this building," Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver said. "It's something we pride ourselves on being. I've challenged those guys and showed them those plays. We're honest about things.
"It's disappointing that happened. I don't want to give up any rushing yards. But I do think we have the men in this room, in this building, to get done what we want to get done."
Starting defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (hamstring) missed his second straight practice on Thursday after leaving the Chargers game in the second half. If Madubuike can't play against the Panthers, stopping Carolina's rushing attack will become more difficult. Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard is eighth in the league in rushing (711 yards) averaging 4.4 yards per carry.
"The challenge to me is just as great this week," Weaver said. "They've got a good offensive line, a good back that runs hard, receivers that are physical blockers on the perimeter. It's all guys at the point of attack being physical, shedding blockers, swarm tackling this back. I think they're up for the challenge."
Israel Woolfork Says Lamar Jackson Remains Upbeat
Two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson remains in a good frame of mind despite being on injured reserve (thumb), according to Quarterbacks Coach Israel Woolfork.
"The surgery went well, Lamar's been in, he's really focused on his rehab right now and getting better," Woolfork said. "He's trying to get back as fast as he can, but it's going to be a process he has to take day-by-day."
Woolfork said Jackson's demeanor has remained upbeat since suffering his injury on Nov. 1 against the Buffalo Bills.
"He has not changed one bit," Woolfork said. "It is awesome to see his attitude, his positivity, his ability to be important to his teammates.
"Lamar trusts in God and knows it's part of the process. He's not going to let any situation change who he is as a human being or change who he is for this organization."
Ja'Kobi Lane 'Super Blessed' With Targets, But Wants to Do More With Them
Ja'Kobi Lane said the 11 targets in Monday night's loss to the Chargers were the most he's ever had in a game in his life. (Upon further review, he had 12 targets against Wisconsin in September of 2024, per Pro Football Focus.)
It likely won't be that high moving forward with the Ravens this season, but Lane could continue to be a popular target for veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett.
"I'm definitely super blessed to get the ball that many times," Lane said Thursday. "I wish I would have capitalized more and played to my standard. Being able to get my feet wet, be around the ball a lot more, made it even better for my confidence leading up to games."
Lane caught three passes for 61 yards against the Chargers. The timing was off between Brissett and Lane on one pass, which led to an interception. Lane also dropped a pass that would've set the Ravens up with first-and-goal from inside the 5-yard line.
"I'm not trying to go do something outside of my body. I think last game I tried to do things I wouldn't normally do," Lane said. "I think it goes to show, the way you prepare and what you do is what you get out. It's realizing I'm a good football player and I don't need to go above and beyond to try to prove that to anybody."