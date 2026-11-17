The Ravens have had a top five rushing attack ever since Lamar Jackson arrived in 2018. But with Jackson sidelined by a thumb injury, Baltimore's run game has been significantly slowed in recent weeks.
The Ravens ran for just 16 yards on 15 carries in Monday night's 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Baltimore had zero rushing yards at halftime and finished with its third-fewest rushing yards in a game in franchise history.
Minter was asked Monday why the Ravens' ground game struggled versus the Chargers.
"It's a combination, I would say, of [the Chargers'] defensive line really knocking us back across the front with their edge guys, their defensive tackles. [They] played really well, played really physical," Minter said.
"Some of the things that we were asking those guys to do, some of the positions that we were putting them in, [it's a] combination of all of those things. When you have a new quarterback that's in there, his best friend's going to be the ability to run the football. [It] kind of started right from the jump, first play of the game, not able to get it going, putting Ja'Kobi [Lane] in a hard spot there blocking Khalil Mack, a Hall of Fame guy on the edge."
Derrick Henry has been held below 60 rushing yards in each of the Ravens' five straight losses, and Baltimore now ranks ninth in the NFL in rushing yards per game (125.6).
"There's to me just a combination of a lot of factors that we need to figure out how to be able to run the football," Minter said. "There's been spurts of it, but the last few games, it's obviously not where it needs to be. It starts with me, starts with the coaches, goes down to the players. [It's] unacceptable, honestly, that we're not able to. [In] the first half, to have no yards rushing, it's embarrassing. And so, we'll keep trying to find a better way to do it."
Minter on Establishing Team Identity: 'Talk Is Cheap'
Beyond the struggles to run the ball, the Ravens' run defense also lost its battle up front to the Chargers.
Los Angeles piled up 160 rushing yards Monday night, and Chargers running back Omarion Hampton crossed the 100-yard threshold for the first time this season.
It was the most rushing yards the Ravens have allowed this season, and the Chargers' 4.7 yards per carry was the most Baltimore has allowed since Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys.
Minter was asked whether the Ravens have the type of team where they can run the ball and stop the run.
"I certainly think we do, but again, like me saying that and us actually doing it are two different things," Minter said. "We've had, over the first part of the year, parts, phases, different times where we've played the run well. We've been able to play the run with light boxes and stop the run. That wasn't the case last night. It was probably the first time it really felt like that's what bled us.
"It's been a couple games offensively now where we haven't been able to do it, and you can blame whatever – I don't get into that. We've had most of these players, a couple guys are new, but we've had most of these players for a long time now. So, it's really [that] we need to figure out a way to do that. I think we have guys that can, but again, talk is cheap."
Minter's Take on Ravens' Defense, Kyle Hamilton's Role
The Chargers entered Monday night's game with the league's lowest-scoring offense, averaging 15.1 points per game. They scored 17 in the first half and held on for the victory despite just 129 passing yards.
Baltimore entered the year with high expectations for its defense but now ranks 24th in points (25.9) and 12th in yards (325.4) allowed per game.
The Ravens sacked Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert twice but didn't get any defensive takeaways against a team that had at least one turnover in each of its first eight games. Only three teams have fewer takeaways than the Ravens' nine, and 10 teams have fewer sacks (19).
Hired after two years excelling as the Chargers' defensive coordinator, Minter is also the Ravens' defensive play-caller. On Monday, he was asked why the defense hasn't performed up to expectations so far this season.
"Nobody has higher, I would say, expectations for the defense than myself, and our defensive staff and our players," Minter said. "We haven't gotten the job done. It's really that simple.
"It's something different almost, it seems like, every week. You try to fix one area [and] go to the next area. And to me, there's a foundational element that we'll continue to strive for. The last few weeks, I thought we held up pretty well in the run game and then obviously that was not the [case] last night. Our inability to do that led to them just being able to kind of control the game, I would say, with their running game from that standpoint. So, many things. So many things, and we'll search for better answers."
Minter hinted at lineup changes last week, and the Ravens' most significant move was deploying Kyle Hamilton deeper into the secondary instead of so close to the line of scrimmage.
Per Pro Football Focus, Hamilton played a season-high 27 snaps at free safety and 19 snaps in the box. It's just the second game this season) in which he's played more snaps deep than near the line of scrimmage along with Week 5 vs. the Atlanta Falcons.
"Kyle is a problem solver piece, I would say. So, sometimes it's like whatever areas you feel like you need to change it up, put a person there, dealing with injury, move a guy, [he is] a guy that can kind of fix a bunch of different places," Minter said.
"Again, it's a week-to-week thing for what we're trying to defend and what we're asking those guys to do. Wherever you put him, you feel like that's going to be a chance for success."
Minter 'Looking at Everything' With Player Roles
After a fifth straight loss, Minter could continue to shake up the rotation and roles.
He was asked specifically about whether the Ravens have reached a point where they might consider a change at punt returner after LaJohntay Wester had an up-and-down night versus the Chargers.
"To me, every position is at that point, so it's not just punt returner," Minter said. "Nobody has played to a level where you're like, 'Man, this guy.' So, I think the players would be the first to tell you that the consistency that you're searching for in all positions is not where it needs to be. So, we're looking at everything."