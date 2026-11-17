Minter's Take on Ravens' Defense, Kyle Hamilton's Role

The Chargers entered Monday night's game with the league's lowest-scoring offense, averaging 15.1 points per game. They scored 17 in the first half and held on for the victory despite just 129 passing yards.

Baltimore entered the year with high expectations for its defense but now ranks 24th in points (25.9) and 12th in yards (325.4) allowed per game.

The Ravens sacked Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert twice but didn't get any defensive takeaways against a team that had at least one turnover in each of its first eight games. Only three teams have fewer takeaways than the Ravens' nine, and 10 teams have fewer sacks (19).

Hired after two years excelling as the Chargers' defensive coordinator, Minter is also the Ravens' defensive play-caller. On Monday, he was asked why the defense hasn't performed up to expectations so far this season.

"Nobody has higher, I would say, expectations for the defense than myself, and our defensive staff and our players," Minter said. "We haven't gotten the job done. It's really that simple.

"It's something different almost, it seems like, every week. You try to fix one area [and] go to the next area. And to me, there's a foundational element that we'll continue to strive for. The last few weeks, I thought we held up pretty well in the run game and then obviously that was not the [case] last night. Our inability to do that led to them just being able to kind of control the game, I would say, with their running game from that standpoint. So, many things. So many things, and we'll search for better answers."

Minter hinted at lineup changes last week, and the Ravens' most significant move was deploying Kyle Hamilton deeper into the secondary instead of so close to the line of scrimmage.

Per Pro Football Focus, Hamilton played a season-high 27 snaps at free safety and 19 snaps in the box. It's just the second game this season) in which he's played more snaps deep than near the line of scrimmage along with Week 5 vs. the Atlanta Falcons.

"Kyle is a problem solver piece, I would say. So, sometimes it's like whatever areas you feel like you need to change it up, put a person there, dealing with injury, move a guy, [he is] a guy that can kind of fix a bunch of different places," Minter said.