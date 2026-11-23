Minter Laments Not Calling Timeout After Quarterback Sneak in Final Two Minutes

The Ravens allowed precious seconds to tick off the clock on their final possession against the Panthers when Baltimore only needed a field goal to win the game.

The Ravens took over at their own 22-yard line with three timeouts remaining and 1:38 left in the game, trailing 35-33 with plenty of time to move into field goal range.

They didn't call timeout after Jacoby Brissett was sacked on the second play of the drive. They used their first timeout at the 59-second mark, after a 5-yard pass completion to Justin Hill left Baltimore with a fourth-and-1. Brissett made the first down on a quarterback sneak, but instead of calling their second timeout, the Ravens hurried into their next play. Brissett was pressured out of the pocket and was intercepted by Panthers linebacker Tyrel Dodson, ending the Ravens' last chance with two timeouts remaining.

In hindsight, Minter regretted not calling a timeout after Brissett's sneak.

"Banging a timeout right there, probably looking back at it, would've been the thing to do," Minter said. "That ended up taking 15 more seconds roughly to get another play off."

Minter said he was worried about running out of timeouts before the Ravens reached field goal range, which could have made it difficult to rush the field goal unit onto the field before time expired.