Veteran cornerback Marlon Humphrey returned to the Under Armour Performance Center on Monday, according to Head Coach Jesse Minter.
However, Minter did not say if he expected Humphrey to play in Baltimore's next game against the Houston Texans. Humphrey was deactivated after he made derogatory comments toward the city of Baltimore on his podcast last week.
"I expect us to work through the week and see where we're at," Minter said.
T.J. Tampa had a strong performance at cornerback on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers opposite Nate Wiggins. In Humphrey's absence, Tampa played 40 defensive snaps, the second-most of his career, and earned the defense's highest Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade with a 90.5 on 40 defensive snaps.
He had a stellar series in the third quarter when he broke up a slant intended for Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker in the end zone. Two plays later, Tampa undercut a Bryce Young pass to Tetairoa McMillian in the back of the end zone and made a diving interception.
"The play two plays before the interception was a great play as well," Minter said. "There were another couple good coverage reps as well.
"He's a physical player and tackles well. I thought he held up his own and did some good things. There's probably a play or two that he'd like back, but he certainly has earned the right to be on the field."
Minter Laments Not Calling Timeout After Quarterback Sneak in Final Two Minutes
The Ravens allowed precious seconds to tick off the clock on their final possession against the Panthers when Baltimore only needed a field goal to win the game.
The Ravens took over at their own 22-yard line with three timeouts remaining and 1:38 left in the game, trailing 35-33 with plenty of time to move into field goal range.
They didn't call timeout after Jacoby Brissett was sacked on the second play of the drive. They used their first timeout at the 59-second mark, after a 5-yard pass completion to Justin Hill left Baltimore with a fourth-and-1. Brissett made the first down on a quarterback sneak, but instead of calling their second timeout, the Ravens hurried into their next play. Brissett was pressured out of the pocket and was intercepted by Panthers linebacker Tyrel Dodson, ending the Ravens' last chance with two timeouts remaining.
In hindsight, Minter regretted not calling a timeout after Brissett's sneak.
"Banging a timeout right there, probably looking back at it, would've been the thing to do," Minter said. "That ended up taking 15 more seconds roughly to get another play off."
Minter said he was worried about running out of timeouts before the Ravens reached field goal range, which could have made it difficult to rush the field goal unit onto the field before time expired.
"The flipside is, when you get down to one timeout 50 seconds left, you're a sack or a checkdown away from being out of timeouts," Minter said. "Getting the field goal, being in that position makes it really challenging. You always want to try and keep one for that. Obviously, it didn't work out, so it's certainly easy to look back at it and say a bunch of things we would've done different."
Minter Discusses Defensive Struggles
The Ravens have not played up to defensive expectations this season, and as the defensive play caller, Minter said he has reevaluated seemingly everything, including whether he should call plays.
"Everything crosses my mind. But I'm always going to try to do what I think is best for where we're at right now," Minter said. "Just like play calling for myself, when things don't go right, you look back and you say, 'Man, these four or five play calls I wish I had back.' And right now, I would say just about every player on defense it's like, 'Man, they played really well, but for these four or five plays.'"
The Ravens have struggled in a wide range of areas, making the problems harder to solve.
"Sometimes it's a technique thing; sometimes it's an execution thing; sometimes it's an assignment thing," Minter said. "But there's three or four plays for every player where it's, 'I'm trying to do too much. I'm trying to cover up for the mistake that happened prior.' There's enough evidence that when we do our job, we can be a serviceable, productive defense, but right now it's too inconsistent."
Devontez Walker Has Earned More Opportunities
Wide receiver Devontez Walker made an explosive impact against the Panthers with an 86-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and making a 34-yard catch on his only target.
Minter said Walker has shown he deserves more opportunities.
"When you get an opportunity and you take advantage of it, there's definitely a path for more of that," Minter said.
While Walker made plays, it was a difficult game for LaJohntay Wester, who fumbled two punts. His first turnover set up a Carolina touchdown, and the Ravens were fortunate to recover his second miscue.
Minter was asked if Wester would continue as the primary punt returner.
"We'll work through all those decisions this week," Minter said.