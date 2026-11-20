Ten games into his first season as Ravens head coach, Jesse Minter has had to face a lot of challenges.

After jumping out to a 4-1 start, the Ravens have lost five straight games for the first time since 2021. Injuries have piled up, first at center and then, most importantly, at quarterback.

Star quarterback Lamar Jackson missed three games due to an ankle injury, then went back on the shelf after one snap with a potentially season-ending thumb fracture and dislocation. The Ravens have used four different starting quarterbacks this season.

This week, Marlon Humphrey's derogatory comment about Baltimore led to Minter deactivating the veteran cornerback for Sunday's game in Carolina.

A few weeks ago, Minter said "there's no testimony without a test," and he brought that mantra back up again Friday when asked about how he's dealing with the challenges as a first-year head coach.

"You know what you sign up for, and you know what you want when you want to be a head coach, and you want to be in this position," Minter said. "There's no manual. There's no book you can read to prepare you for the things that happen. I think the mindset always has to be, 'What does the team need? What's best for it?'