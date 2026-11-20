Ten games into his first season as Ravens head coach, Jesse Minter has had to face a lot of challenges.
After jumping out to a 4-1 start, the Ravens have lost five straight games for the first time since 2021. Injuries have piled up, first at center and then, most importantly, at quarterback.
Star quarterback Lamar Jackson missed three games due to an ankle injury, then went back on the shelf after one snap with a potentially season-ending thumb fracture and dislocation. The Ravens have used four different starting quarterbacks this season.
This week, Marlon Humphrey's derogatory comment about Baltimore led to Minter deactivating the veteran cornerback for Sunday's game in Carolina.
A few weeks ago, Minter said "there's no testimony without a test," and he brought that mantra back up again Friday when asked about how he's dealing with the challenges as a first-year head coach.
"You know what you sign up for, and you know what you want when you want to be a head coach, and you want to be in this position," Minter said. "There's no manual. There's no book you can read to prepare you for the things that happen. I think the mindset always has to be, 'What does the team need? What's best for it?'
"And then as you make decisions like that along the way, sometimes you realize you were wrong, and sometimes you realize you were right. You're always trying to find a better way and get better. That's really what this season has taught me up to this point – a lot about myself, a lot about the people in the building. This week has really just been every single day, 'What's the best decision for the team and for the organization to give us the best chance to win games as a team – particularly this game?' That's really how I go about my business."
Anthony Weaver Is Doing a 'Great Job' in 'Not the Easiest Spot'
Minter was asked Friday about the role Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver has in trying to turn around a Ravens defense looking for more consistency.
Minter was hired in part because of his defensive acumen and is the defensive play-caller, so he's obviously heavily involved. But he leans on Weaver as well.
"'Weave' is a great, great coach, and he really is able to run the meetings and implement things. Obviously, it's within the vision of the things that we're trying to do on Sundays," Minter said.
"It's probably not the easiest spot, truthfully, for that person. And I've talked to a bunch of different guys that have been in those type of shoes. But he does a great job. He's always willing to give ideas and different things. He does a great job with the players, emphasizing the things that are important to us to play good defense and building them up and trying to build confidence in them while also holding them accountable. He's done a great job."
Humphrey Expected Back on Monday
Humphrey was sent home this week, but Minter said his deactivation ends after the Ravens play the Panthers.
"I expect him to be here on Monday," Minter said.
The Ravens had a short week to prepare, so they had a different physical tempo at practice. But despite the off-field issue this week, Minter said he likes the team's mentality heading into Sunday's game.
"I like the mental response," Minter said. "Dealing with whatever it is that you're dealing with, I think these guys do a really good job of trying to keep the main thing the main thing, and that's preparing to win a football game. That's really all it is."