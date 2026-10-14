Late for Work: Year 2 Leap Candidates Mike Green and Malaki Starks Are Trending Up

Outside linebacker Mike Green and safety Malaki Starks were often mentioned as Year 2 breakout candidates in the preseason, and The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec noted that both have looked the part in recent weeks and were especially impactful in the Ravens' 30-23 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons Sunday night.
"Baltimore has clearly missed Trey Hendrickson, but one positive of his absence has been the need to rely more on second-year outside linebacker Mike Green, who has responded to the challenge," Zrebiec wrote. "Green won his fair share of reps Sunday against Falcons standout left tackle Jake Matthews, finishing with two tackles for loss and a sack.
"Over the past two weeks, Green has been credited with eight quarterback pressures. The former second-round pick still needs to finish plays more consistently, but his pass-rush growth has been evident with Hendrickson sidelined."
Starks had his ups and downs over the first five weeks of the season, but he is trending up. His 71.8 Pro Football Focus grade in the Falcons game was the third highest on the team and his highest grade this season.
"Second-year safety Malaki Starks probably played his best game of the season," Zrebiec wrote. "He made several touchdown-saving tackles and was very effective close to the line of scrimmage, totaling a team-high 10 tackles, including two for loss. His next step will be consistently disrupting the opposing passing game. However, Starks has strung together three consecutive strong games."
Green and Starks' growth hasn't gone unnoticed by Head Coach Jesse Minter.
"I feel like the last couple games [Mike Green] has taken major steps towards playing the way that I feel like he is capable of playing," Minter said. "He would tell you the same thing. He is capable of being a really good player in this league. Sometimes it takes having a little bit of success and your confidence grows, which he has done the last couple games."
Regarding Starks, Minter said: "I think Malaki is a really good player, and he is still kind of growing and improving and playing through those growing pains that you do as a young player. But he has gotten better and better over the last couple games, and he is a really good athlete. He can be a really good tackler when he is detailed in tackling, and I think he would tell you that. He made some really nice plays [Sunday] night down in the red [zone] area."
Ravens Are Among Five 'True' Super Bowl Contenders
The Ravens were among the Super Bowl favorites heading into the season, and although it's still early, they look capable of making a deep postseason run.
Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay believes five teams have emerged as "true" Super Bowl contenders over the first five weeks of the season, and the Ravens are one of them.
Kay ranked the five teams "based on key factors such as how they've started, how they project to finish, potential to pull off a blockbuster trade before the deadline, playoff experience and injuries." The Ravens came in at No. 5.
"Despite barreling towards a playoff berth, Baltimore's hopes of raising a third championship banner remain tied to the shaky health of Lamar Jackson," Kay wrote. "The Ravens secured a clutch Week 5 victory over the surging Atlanta Falcons with their star quarterback sidelined, but there is almost no chance the club can go all the way without having the two-time NFL MVP at or near full strength.
"While the Ravens have most of the pieces in place to go on a title run, it's becoming tougher to trust in Jackson's ability to stay healthy enough to see it through. If Jackson can shake the injury bug and get to the playoffs near 100 percent, Baltimore will be as tough an out as any. If he's hobbled or sitting out, the Ravens won't have the firepower to get past the Divisional Round."
It's not clear whether Jackson, who suffered a sprained ankle in the Ravens' Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans, will play in this Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. Minter said on Monday that Jackson is "definitely doing better," but he's not sure if Jackson will participate when the Ravens return to practice today.
The San Francisco 49ers took the No. 1 spot in the rankings. They were followed by the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, and Kansas City Chiefs.
Pundit Revisits His Bold Prediction for Ravens' Defense
ESPN’s Seth Walder revisited the bold predictions he made for each team before the start of the season and assessed which ones are on track, which might still happen, and which probably need to be scrapped.
Walder's prediction for the Ravens was that their defense would rank in the top four in EPA per play. He believes there's still a chance for the unit to become elite.
"Baltimore ranks 17th through five games. That's not ideal for making the top four, but it doesn't put the Ravens out of the running just yet, as we've seen their defenses turn it around in the second half of the season in recent years," Walder wrote. "Considering the talent the Ravens have and that they are playing under a new coach with a defensive background in Jesse Minter, I think it's at least feasible
"Trey Hendrickson, who ranks sixth in pass rush win rate at edge, has missed the past two games due to a broken finger that required surgery. If Baltimore can get him back, that should help."