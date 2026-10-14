Late for Work: Year 2 Leap Candidates Mike Green and Malaki Starks Are Trending Up

Ravens Are Among Five 'True' Super Bowl Contenders

The Ravens were among the Super Bowl favorites heading into the season, and although it's still early, they look capable of making a deep postseason run.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay believes five teams have emerged as "true" Super Bowl contenders over the first five weeks of the season, and the Ravens are one of them.

Kay ranked the five teams "based on key factors such as how they've started, how they project to finish, potential to pull off a blockbuster trade before the deadline, playoff experience and injuries." The Ravens came in at No. 5.

"Despite barreling towards a playoff berth, Baltimore's hopes of raising a third championship banner remain tied to the shaky health of Lamar Jackson," Kay wrote. "The Ravens secured a clutch Week 5 victory over the surging Atlanta Falcons with their star quarterback sidelined, but there is almost no chance the club can go all the way without having the two-time NFL MVP at or near full strength.

"While the Ravens have most of the pieces in place to go on a title run, it's becoming tougher to trust in Jackson's ability to stay healthy enough to see it through. If Jackson can shake the injury bug and get to the playoffs near 100 percent, Baltimore will be as tough an out as any. If he's hobbled or sitting out, the Ravens won't have the firepower to get past the Divisional Round."

It's not clear whether Jackson, who suffered a sprained ankle in the Ravens' Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans, will play in this Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. Minter said on Monday that Jackson is "definitely doing better," but he's not sure if Jackson will participate when the Ravens return to practice today.