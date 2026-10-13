Late for Work: Why Mike Tomlin Refused to Say Derrick Henry's Name on 'Sunday Night Football'

The Legend of Tyler Huntley is Growing

"'Snoop' Huntley is a legend to me in these spots," Long said on the "Green Light With Chris Long" podcast. "He's one of my favorite supporting characters in this Ravens timeline. And he's popped up on other teams and he's engineered comebacks.

"At the end of [regulation], they can't run the ball [because] they have to hurry up and get down the field, and he's doing everything he can with his legs and his arm. They start that drive first-and-20 and he finds a way to get them points in the two-minute drill, and they get the two-point conversion. Just nails. They blitzed him, he found the hot. He made plays off-script. He is a really sharp kid, and I don't want to call him a kid anymore because he's a grown man. 'Snoop' Huntley to me is an incredibly valuable backup and somebody that deserves a lot of credit and respect."