Late for Work: Pat McAfee Says Lamar Jackson Winning Super Bowl 'Would Change World's View on Football'

"Just watching that made me think about how we need the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson to get to the Super Bowl, because there's a lot of people around the world that that's the only football game they watch every single year," McAfee said on "The Pat McAfee Show." "Could you imagine Lamar Jackson popping on the screen and just being like, 'I didn't know he's the fastest guy, he can throw better than everybody, he's seemingly one of the best leaders that we have, and what else? Yeah, he's about to win a Super Bowl.' Wow.