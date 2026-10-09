Late for Work: Pundits' Predictions for Ravens-Falcons Game

Robinson and the Falcons will shine again in prime time.

NFL.com’s Brooke Cersosimo: "Is anyone better in prime time than Bijan Robinson? Not in my book, though Derrick Henry might have something to say about that. But God bless the schedule-makers for giving us Bijan thrice in night games over the first five weeks. It feels like there's no stopping Bijan at this juncture. I expect a heavy dose of the run game from two of the league's top rushing attacks, especially if Lamar Jackson doesn't suit up. If he can't go, Tyler Huntley would make his first start of the season. He's proven to be a capable backup (winning both of his starts for the Ravens in 2025), but will he do enough in the pass game to keep Atlanta's defense from solely keying on Henry? Stepping in for Jackson in the second half last week, Huntley attempted only one pass of 10 or more air yards, while three were short throws (0-9 yards) and five occurred behind the line of scrimmage. Not sure that'll get the job done against a Falcons' offense that's scored with ease with Michael Penix Jr. under center. If Jackson is healthy and plays, this becomes much harder to predict. Yet it's hard to go against these Falcons right now."

CBS Sports’ John Breech: "No one can tackle Bijan Robinson. No one can cover Drake London. And Michael Penix actually looks like he knows what he's doing. He's making the right reads, he's getting the ball out quickly and he's throwing accurately. Penix only has four starts in his career where he's completed at least 70% of his passes, and two of them came in his two games this year."

This is a bad matchup for the Ravens.

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec: "I don't like the Ravens' chances in Atlanta. The Ravens have struggled at times to stop the run and hold up on the offensive and defensive fronts. The Falcons have been extremely strong in both areas. A healthy Jackson or not, it just feels like a bad matchup for the Ravens."

The Falcons prevail in a battle of the running backs.

USA Today’s Blake Schuster: "I'm assuming both teams will try to run each other into the ground, and I'm here for it. Derrick Henry vs. [Bijan and Brian] Robinson on 'Sunday Night Football' is some good ol' fashioned smash-mouth football. If only John Madden were in the booth. The Falcons squeak this one out in overtime."

The Ravens represent a step up in competition for the Falcons.

The Ringer’s Anthony Dabbundo: "Atlanta has gone from buried to anointed in two weeks. Two excellent prime-time performances against poor run defenses have turned the Falcons into fashionable NFC contenders and the clear favorite in the NFC South. There's substance behind the optimism: This offense has been efficient with Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback dating back to 2024. But Baltimore's defense represents a considerable step up from what Atlanta has faced the past two weeks. The same is true on the other side of the ball. Atlanta's defense deserves credit for its improvement, but consecutive games against the injured and ineffective Saints and Packers offensive lines haven't offered much evidence of how it will handle a functioning running game. Even without Jackson, Baltimore's rushing attack on a fast indoor track should provide a much sturdier test. For at least one week, I'm backing the Ravens and Huntley."

ESPN’s Marc Raimondi: "The Falcons' defense has been dominant against the run, allowing a league-low 48.3 yards on the ground per game -- nearly 30 yards per game fewer than the next lowest team. But they also have not been completely tested yet, at least not from a running back like Derrick Henry. The Ravens star is fourth in the NFL in rushing yards (374), and Atlanta will need to contain him to fully prove its defense as a truly formidable one against the run, which is a team goal."

Henry is the key to a Ravens victory.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox: "The Ravens will likely struggle to keep pace if they don't have Jackson at 100 percent. That said, Baltimore does have a path to victory without Jackson. His name is Derrick Henry, and he could be more than enough if the Ravens force the still-inexperienced Michael Penix Jr. (14 starts) into costly mistakes."

Huntley has been there, done that, and will do it again.