Late for Work: Dan Orlovsky Is Concerned About Ravens in Atlanta 'With or Without Lamar Jackson'

"I was concerned about [the Ravens] with or without Lamar Jackson," Orlovsky said. "Let me be clear: Lamar has been a top five quarterback in the NFL. His tape is sensational through the first four weeks. There will be a dropoff offensively.

"This run defense is struggling in Baltimore. One of the things that consistently shows up is how much they can get pushed off the ball. They are allowing backs to gain yardage before they're getting to that back far too often. … When it comes to where they are from a defensive EPA rank defending the run, they're a bottom three run team and they have not faced juggernauts run game-wise so far this year."