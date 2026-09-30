Late for Work: Eric DeCosta Gives His Take on the Start of Ravens' Season

Plenty of Ravens fans probably felt a sense of dread as they watched the Dallas Cowboys drive down the field with Baltimore clinging to a three-point lead late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game in Rio de Janeiro.

If so, they weren't alone. General Manager Eric DeCosta had the same feeling.

"There was a family of 12 sitting next to me, a Brazilian family," DeCosta shared on "The Ryan Ripken Show." "And with a minute and 20 seconds to go, the father looked over at me, tapped me on the shoulder, and said, 'Believe.' And I said, 'Believe?' And he said, 'Believe.' And I said, 'Are you a Ravens fan?' He goes, 'Yes.' And he goes, 'We got this.'

"I didn't really necessarily feel that."

When the Ravens defense limited the Cowboys to a game-tying field goal despite Dallas having first-and-goal at the 2-yard line, DeCosta started to believe. His belief grew stronger when the Cowboys kicked the ball into the end zone for a touchback, giving the Ravens the ball at their own 35-yard-line with seven seconds remaining.

"I can't believe they didn't kick the ball in bounds," DeCosta said. "I said, 'We have enough time

to run a play. If we complete a pass, we have a chance. We have a chance to at least try a kick. Worst case is we're going to overtime, but let's be aggressive.'"

What happened after that – Lamar Jackson completing a 27-yard pass to Zay Flowers and calling timeout with one second on the clock to set up Tyler Loop's game-winning 56-yard field goal – will forever be part of Ravens lore.

That it was the first game-winning kick of Loop's career – and his first attempt at one since his Pittsburgh miss that decided the AFC North last season – made the moment all the more monumental.

"Somebody that had to overcome a challenge like Tyler did last year, missing the kick and being scrutinized, and even this year having somebody come in and kick with them on the practice squad … It's a bottom-line business, but when you've been able to overcome something like that, I think it really has a chance to harden you and toughen you and make you your very best," DeCosta said.

The Ravens improved to 2-1 with the victory, but given how close this game and the Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints was, they could just as easily be 3-0 or 1-2.

"It's never quite as bad as you think and it's never quite as good as you think, especially early in the year," DeCosta said. "Keeping kind of a level-headed perspective on that. And then I think just self-evaluation, being honest with yourself, being honest with your players and your coaches and looking at where we have to improve. And I think with us, there's a lot of areas where we can get better. We're aware of that, and I think our coaches are doing a great job of being transparent and working with our players.