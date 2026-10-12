Late for Work: Ravens Excel in Clutch to Rally for 'Incredible Win' in Atlanta

"Be at our best when our best is needed" has been Jesse Minter's mantra from his first day on the job as the Ravens' head coach.
On Sunday night in Atlanta, the Ravens turned Minter's words into action, pulling off a thrilling 30-23 overtime win over the Falcons.
Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, starting in place of injured Lamar Jackson (ankle), directed the game-tying drive late in the fourth quarter and what proved to be the game-winning drive in overtime.
All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton sealed the victory by intercepting Tua Tagovailoa, who had entered the game after Michael Penix Jr. suffered a rib injury late in the fourth quarter.
It was an improbable win for the Ravens (4-1), who were 3.5-point underdogs against a Falcons team (2-3) that had won the past two weeks in prime time in convincing fashion. This time, it was the Ravens who shined when the lights were at their brightest.
The eight-point comeback in the fourth quarter was Baltimore's largest in a game not started by Jackson in 11 years, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley
"Ever since I've been here, that's a game that we lose," Hamilton said after receiving a game ball from Minter. "This win right here, I feel like it's us."
With the victory, the Ravens took over sole possession of first place in the AFC North.
Here's a look at pundits' takeaways from the game:
The Baltimore Sun’s Bennett Conlin: "These are not your 2025 Ravens. Everything suggested Baltimore should lose this game. The Ravens were without Lamar Jackson. They settled for field goals early instead of touchdowns. … They trailed by eight in the final minutes. It didn't matter. Tyler Huntley led a clutch, game-tying drive, and Baltimore methodically drove downfield to force overtime. Jesse Minter's defense stood tall late to seal an incredible win. This team has spunk. It doesn't guarantee anything, and the Ravens need Jackson back, but they'll be a factor in the AFC this year. They're too gritty not to be."
The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec: "Between the Falcons and Dallas Cowboys, the Ravens found a way to win two games they probably lose in the past. A few people in the Ravens' locker room acknowledged that after Sunday night's win. They've been on the losing end of a comeback or an amazing finish quite a few times in recent years, so being on the winning side is good news for this team and clearly something off of which they can build. Minter still has plenty to fix. The offense is mistake-prone and the offensive line can be leaky. The defense has a knack for ill-timed breakdowns, particularly on third down. However, there is time to fix some of those issues. Sitting at 4-1 and in first place in the AFC North, the Ravens have given themselves some margin of error."
The Athletic’s Robert Mays: "Based on how the Falcons have been playing the past couple weeks, if you're Baltimore this is the exact time of game that would be easy to lose. Backup quarterback; the center you just traded for [Cam Jurgens] isn't ready yet, so your offensive line is still in sort of a makeshift place. And so for them to steal this one and come out at 4-1 hopefully with Lamar being back sooner rather than later, this is absolutely one that in a lot of situations you can drop, and that did not happen."
The Baltimore Banner’s Chris Korman: "It's been difficult to think of Minter and his staff as truly distinct from the old regime. He's a [John] Harbaugh disciple. His defensive coordinator played and coached here previously. But this felt like something bold and revelatory and authentic. The decision to take the ball in OT, after seeing Huntley suddenly become the most elevated version of himself in the two-minute drill, was awesome. The ensuing drive was the sort of thing fans will talk about for years. Methodical, every-player-matters football — nothing flashy about it. Just the sort of drive that takes the will out of another team."
The Baltimore Sun’s C.J. Doon: "Jesse Minter and [Offensive Coordinator] Declan Doyle, take a bow. I had faith that the Ravens' coaching staff would find a way to win Sunday night despite missing Lamar Jackson, and they ultimately proved themselves worthy of that belief. Minter's bend-but-don't-break defense held firm in the red zone when it mattered, forcing the Falcons to settle for three field goals in the second half when even one touchdown might have been too much to overcome. … With Jackson sidelined, Doyle used every bit of his roster to find an edge, getting Justice Hill, Rashod Bateman, Devontez Walker and Josh Cuevas involved. It was especially satisfying to see Doyle and Huntley recognize a fresh cornerback because of an injury and attack him with a back-shoulder throw to Walker for the late touchdown. The Ravens should fly home feeling good not only about their spot atop the AFC North, but also about what could be ahead in January when Jackson is fully healthy."
Sports Illustrated’s Gilberto Manzano: "On a day filled with coaching miscues, from London to Washington, D.C., Minter's team played with composure and excelled in situational football to win a game it had no business winning. Just two weeks ago, the Ravens took a game from the Cowboys in Brazil because they were the better situational football team. Usually rookie head coaches struggle with clock management and making tough decisions in crunch time. Yes, the Ravens had a tough Week 2 loss against the Saints, but Minter has already shown he's a quick learner and has his team atop the AFC North standings. He's been excellent in overseeing all three phases of his operation while also calling plays for the defense."
Baltimore Beatdown’s Dustin Cox: "Somehow, someway, the Ravens walked into Atlanta and took down a red-hot Falcons team without Lamar Jackson. Things looked shaky at certain points in this one, but Baltimore stuck to Derrick Henry while Tyler Huntley delivered when it mattered most. The defense had issues getting stops on third down, but was otherwise strong against a previously humming Atlanta offense, and when a play was needed to win the game, Kyle Hamilton stepped up with the interception in overtime. Baltimore moves to the top of the AFC North now with a chance of Jackson returning next week for their first divisional game against the Browns. You cannot overstate just how impressive and important this win is for this team. Jesse Minter and Declan Doyle deserve a ton of credit."
Russell Street Report’s Chris Schisler: "This was your first sign the Ravens have a shot to be something special. This is a Brian Billick-style win, boldly kicking the door down and screaming where is the son of a … blank. This felt like what 'Play Like A Raven' is supposed to mean. Happy victory Monday. It was earned in a tough environment, and on a national stage."
Huntley Shows Again Why He Has Ravens' Trust
When Huntley learned late last week that he would be starting Sunday night, he said it was like riding a bike.
"Snoop" was peddling uphill for much of the game, but he shifted into high gear in crunch time.
With the Ravens trailing by eight with 2:25 left in regulation, Huntley led a six-play, 71-yard drive capped by a 7-yard touchdown pass to Walker with 40 seconds remaining. Henry's two-point conversion run tied the score at 23.
Huntley then directed a 14-play, 68-yard drive in overtime that consumed more than seven minutes and ended with his 1-yard sneak for the go-ahead touchdown. He completed 11 straight passes over the two drives.
Huntley has won his past three starts when stepping in for Jackson.
The Baltimore Sun’s Sam Cohn: "Take a bow, Tyler Huntley. It took about 55 minutes, but he was at his best when the Ravens needed a sign of life. … He was cooler than the other side of the pillow, as late 'SportsCenter' anchor Stuart Scott would say. This past week, Derrick Henry was asked why he was so confident Huntley could fill in for the injured Lamar Jackson. 'Turn on the tape from Green Bay [last year],' he said with a smirk. Skeptics were justified. Now, Henry can refresh his answer. Why believe in Huntley? Turn on the tape from Atlanta."
USA Today’s Tom Viera and Jacob Camenker: "The Ravens are in capable hands with Tyler Huntley. Huntley showed exactly why the Ravens trust him in a backup role against the Falcons. The savvy veteran had a steady showing against Atlanta, looking poised throughout the evening even when under pressure. He made no major mistakes and kept Baltimore's offense on schedule. Then, when he was needed most, he led the Ravens on a game-tying drive at the end of regulation before methodically marching them down the field in overtime to earn a victory. That's the foundation of a great backup, and his performance should instill confidence that the Ravens can remain competitive as long as Lamar Jackson remains sidelined."
The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer: "'Snoop' Huntley was not the NFL's most likely candidate to lead a game-tying touchdown drive. He is more caretaker than flamethrower as a passer, the backup you call on in good times and hope for the best from in bad times. But coach Jesse Minter said after the game that there's no locker room in the NFL that trusts their backup quarterback more than the Ravens trust Huntley, and Huntley showed why. He was accurate and unflinching on the Ravens' final drive of the fourth quarter, delivering a pinpoint touchdown pass to Walker. In overtime, Huntley delivered time and again in clutch situations."
Zrebiec: "What the Ravens love about [Huntley] is his poise and experience. He's a low-key personality who doesn't get too high or too low. He calmly leads the huddle."
Tyler Loop Boosted Ravens in First Half
While the offense and defense were both at their best when their best was needed, special teams – specifically kicker Tyler Loop – also played a pivotal role in the victory.
Loop was responsible for all of the Ravens' points in the first half as he went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts. Two of his kicks were 51-yarders, and he's now 5-for-5 from at least 50 yards this season after going 1-for-4 last year.
Loop is also 15-for-15 on extra points. His PAT in overtime was crucial.
"There was no last-second winner or stadium record this time," The Baltimore Sun’s Josh Tolentino wrote. "His contribution was much less theatrical but most certainly essential, keeping Baltimore within striking distance.
"Even in today's NFL, a 51-yarder should never be treated as automatic. But Loop's growing reliability by the week provides Minter extreme value as the season rolls on."
Ravens Reportedly Had Jurgens Undergo Physical Before Trade Was Finalized
As a result of the Ravens' trade for Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby falling through in March, the team ensured a similar situation didn't occur in acquiring Jurgens from the Philadelphia Eagles last week, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
"The Jurgens' trade was not made pending physical, as the majority of NFL trades are," Schefter wrote. "The physical already had occurred, and the Ravens were satisfied with the results. For one of the rare times, the trade became official once it was announced rather than having to wait for Jurgens to travel to Baltimore for the physical. The Ravens and Eagles jointly agreed upon this plan as they were finalizing compensation for a trade that sent ripples across the NFL. Other teams noticed, and it's possible now that when other teams are entering advanced trade talks, they could opt to put any players in the deal through a physical prior to finalizing a trade.
"It was the opposite of how the Ravens and Raiders handled their scrapped blockbuster trade in March, when Baltimore agreed on a Friday night to send two first-round picks to Las Vegas in exchange for Crosby, who flew to his prospective new home the next week, only to fail his physical and cause the trade to be nullified. Nobody was happy about the result -- not the Raiders, Ravens nor Crosby -- and teams mulled how the situation was handled and whether any adjustments could be made."
Jurgens did not play Sunday night because he was in concussion protocol.