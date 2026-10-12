Late for Work: Ravens Excel in Clutch to Rally for 'Incredible Win' in Atlanta

The Baltimore Banner’s Chris Korman: "It's been difficult to think of Minter and his staff as truly distinct from the old regime. He's a [John] Harbaugh disciple. His defensive coordinator played and coached here previously. But this felt like something bold and revelatory and authentic. The decision to take the ball in OT, after seeing Huntley suddenly become the most elevated version of himself in the two-minute drill, was awesome. The ensuing drive was the sort of thing fans will talk about for years. Methodical, every-player-matters football — nothing flashy about it. Just the sort of drive that takes the will out of another team."

The Baltimore Sun’s C.J. Doon: "Jesse Minter and [Offensive Coordinator] Declan Doyle, take a bow. I had faith that the Ravens' coaching staff would find a way to win Sunday night despite missing Lamar Jackson, and they ultimately proved themselves worthy of that belief. Minter's bend-but-don't-break defense held firm in the red zone when it mattered, forcing the Falcons to settle for three field goals in the second half when even one touchdown might have been too much to overcome. … With Jackson sidelined, Doyle used every bit of his roster to find an edge, getting Justice Hill, Rashod Bateman, Devontez Walker and Josh Cuevas involved. It was especially satisfying to see Doyle and Huntley recognize a fresh cornerback because of an injury and attack him with a back-shoulder throw to Walker for the late touchdown. The Ravens should fly home feeling good not only about their spot atop the AFC North, but also about what could be ahead in January when Jackson is fully healthy."

Sports Illustrated’s Gilberto Manzano: "On a day filled with coaching miscues, from London to Washington, D.C., Minter's team played with composure and excelled in situational football to win a game it had no business winning. Just two weeks ago, the Ravens took a game from the Cowboys in Brazil because they were the better situational football team. Usually rookie head coaches struggle with clock management and making tough decisions in crunch time. Yes, the Ravens had a tough Week 2 loss against the Saints, but Minter has already shown he's a quick learner and has his team atop the AFC North standings. He's been excellent in overseeing all three phases of his operation while also calling plays for the defense."

Baltimore Beatdown’s Dustin Cox: "Somehow, someway, the Ravens walked into Atlanta and took down a red-hot Falcons team without Lamar Jackson. Things looked shaky at certain points in this one, but Baltimore stuck to Derrick Henry while Tyler Huntley delivered when it mattered most. The defense had issues getting stops on third down, but was otherwise strong against a previously humming Atlanta offense, and when a play was needed to win the game, Kyle Hamilton stepped up with the interception in overtime. Baltimore moves to the top of the AFC North now with a chance of Jackson returning next week for their first divisional game against the Browns. You cannot overstate just how impressive and important this win is for this team. Jesse Minter and Declan Doyle deserve a ton of credit."