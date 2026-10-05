Late for Work: Pundits React to Ravens' 'Painful' Win Over Titans

The Baltimore Sun’s C.J. Doon: "This was a painful performance. From the growing injury list to the penalties (13 for 131 yards) to the leaky defense and nonexistent second-half offense, the Ravens' play was often as sloppy as the weather. … The Titans have one of the worst offenses in the league, yet they picked up 21 first downs and got inside the red zone four times. A better quarterback than Cam Ward might have been able to take advantage and put some more points on the board. Fortunately for the Ravens, the former No. 1 draft pick doesn't look close to realizing his full potential in Tennessee.

"And as if we needed any more proof, the second half showed how important Jackson is to this team. Without him, the Ravens don't have any life. The weather was a factor, certainly, but scoring zero points after halftime is inexcusable. The lack of pass-catching talent behind Zay Flowers becomes more glaring each week, and [General Manager] Eric DeCosta should fix it before the trade deadline. Actually, he might need to fill more holes than that."

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec: "Jackson is listed as day-to-day. That's good, because it will be a tall order for the Ravens to put [backup quarterback Tyler] Huntley in position to succeed. That's because the injuries run deep. Smythe, the team's best in-line blocker at tight end, went down with an Achilles injury. Right guard Vorhees was declared out quickly with a foot injury. That usually doesn't bode well. The Ravens are already on their fourth starting center since mid-August. Huntley showed that he can be trusted to make some plays, take care of the ball and manage the game last year when he led the Ravens to victories over playoff-bound Chicago and Green Bay teams. However, that will be a much bigger ask of the backup QB this year with the Ravens dealing with so many issues upfront specifically, and with the supporting cast in general."

The Baltimore Banner’s Chris Korman: "Sigh. And so the Ravens' season threatens to become 'Will Lamar Jackson play, and how healthy is he anyway?' Jackson is a terrific passer — let's get that out of the way to start — and can be effective even if hobbled. But to truly carry the Ravens against top teams (behind a mediocre and banged-up offensive line), he needs to be able to escape and improvise. Jackson's injury looked like a standard sprained ankle, and it seems entirely possible the Ravens sat him out of an abundance of caution (and because they believe in Tyler Huntley's ability to manage and close out a game). But Jackson's health is all that really matters coming out of this one; he was playing at an MVP level, and the season relies upon that, especially because Jesse Minter has not immediately fixed the defense."

The Baltimore Banner’s Giana Han: "With so many injuries, the margin for error shrinks even further in an already detail-oriented league. Penalties, especially presnap penalties, are one of the easiest errors to avoid. They should especially be avoided if you're on a team that claims to zero in on the smallest details and emphasize doing things the right way. And yet the Ravens are now in the top three for most penalties in the league (though Carolina had not yet played at the time of publishing). Penalties have kept the Ravens behind the sticks, and they've wiped out big plays. The worst part is they're not being called only on the handful of young players who had significant roles in the game. Veterans Mark Andrews, Zay Flowers, Nate Wiggins and more are committing penalties. Ravens coaches and players have said limiting penalties is a priority … yet the number continues to climb."