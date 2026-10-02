Late for Work: Pundits' Predictions for Ravens-Titans Game

The Ravens will finally protect their house.

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec: "If the Ravens can't beat the Tennessee Titans at home, they may never win at M&T Bank Stadium again. They don't do anything easily, but they should handle the Titans."

The Ravens will win big.

USA Today’s Nicholas Brinkerhoff: "This shouldn't be close. Baltimore is on another level and Tennessee must have some buyer's remorse after a failed spending spree this offseason. Jesse Minter's group will be eager to avoid repeating what happened last time in Baltimore when they collapsed in the fourth quarter against New Orleans. The Titans have no answer for Lamar Jackson or Derrick Henry and no ability to keep up if this turns into a shootout. The Ravens win this in blowout fashion."

Then again, the game could be closer than expected.

The Athletic’s Vic Tafur: "The Ravens could easily roll over the Titans, but the combination of jet lag and the possibility of looking ahead to a Sunday night game gives us pause. Plus, the Titans are due to show up. In addition to not being any good, they were lifeless in Weeks 1 and 3 but had some pride in a close loss to the Eagles in Week 2."

History suggests expectations for Henry in this game should be tempered.

NFL.com's Jeremy Bergman: "Derrick Henry's first meeting with his former team isn't necessarily a 'revenge game.' After all, he left the Titans in 2024 as they downsized, and little of the regime that 'shipped' him out remains. That fact won't stop Henry from trying to run all over Tennessee on Sunday afternoon. History, however, may be against Henry; no player has ever rushed for at least 100 yards against a team with which he recorded at least 9,000 career rushing yards. Plus, the Titans, for all their faults in this season's early going, have been competitive against the run, allowing just 3.6 yards per attempt. When Henry plows into the teeth of the Titans front on Sunday, Jeffery Simmons has vowed to 'hit his ass.'"

The Ravens defense could feast.

The Baltimore Sun’s Brian Wacker: "This certainly feels like the type of game where the Ravens should be able to force turnovers and coax Titans second-year quarterback Cam Ward into costly mistakes. Through three games, the former No. 1 overall pick, already on his second coaching staff, has completed 62.5% of his passes for 504 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. He has also taken five sacks and is at the center of an offense that ranks 30th in points and 31st in yards. Baltimore's defense ranks 14th in yards, 21st in points and 15th in takeaways per game. But a struggling Tennessee offense should give Baltimore a chance to improve those numbers."

The Baltimore Banner’s Childs Walker: "Put it this way: If Jesse Minter's defense struggles to contain this offense for four quarters, then we know there's something to worry about."

Bold prediction: Henry will record at least 40 receiving yards.