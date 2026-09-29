Late for Work: Jeff Zrebiec Identifies 'Intriguing' Potential Trade Option at Center

Center has been a position of strength and stability for the Ravens after drafting Tyler Linderbaum in the first round in 2022. Linderbaum only missed two games and made three Pro Bowls during his four sessions in Baltimore.

After Linderbaum signed a market-shattering deal with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, who would replace him was one of the biggest questions for the Ravens.

First-round pick Vega Ioane, who was drafted to be a plug-and-play starter at right guard, wasn't on anyone's bingo card to be the one snapping the ball to Lamar Jackson, and yet here we are.

Ioane was forced into emergency duty at center in Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro after the Ravens lost both Jovaughn Gwyn (ankle) and Ethan Pocic (knee) to long-term injuries. The Ravens' run of bad luck at center began in August when projected Week 1 starter Danny Pinter suffered a torn patellar tendon that ended his season.

Head Coach Jesse Minter said Ioane will be prepared to start at center when the Ravens host the Tennessee Titans this Sunday, but with no centers on the practice squad, the team has to find a long-term starter and address the lack of depth at the position.

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec said the situation is at a crisis point.

"Playing Ioane at center is not an ideal long-term solution because of what the Ravens lose by not having him at right guard," Zrebiec wrote. "However, finding outside help is complicated by the fact that a number of teams are dealing with center injuries, so there's not much available on the free-agent market."

Zrebiec named James Daniels, Graham Glasgow, Andre James, and Nick Harris as potential free-agent options.

"Those guys have not been with teams in recent months, so they'd presumably need extended ramp-ups before they are ready to play," Zrebiec wrote. "The Ravens probably need more immediate help.

"The Ravens will likely scour other rosters and practice squads, along with available free agents, to see if they can find a decent center fit at an affordable price. They also have the option of committing to Ioane at center for the foreseeable future and just adding a starting-caliber guard to join Andrew Vorhees and Emery Jones Jr. as potential right guard replacements."

Zrebiec identified Chicago Bears center Garrett Bradbury as an "intriguing potential trade option."

"The Ravens inquired about Bradbury, who played under Offensive Line Coach Dwayne Ledford at North Carolina State, after the Bears used a second-round pick on Iowa center Logan Jones in the 2026 NFL Draft," Zrebiec wrote. "The Bears, though, didn't want to give up their offensive line depth, so the Ravens turned to Pocic. It's unclear whether Chicago's stance has changed."