Ravens vs. Chargers Pundit Selections
ESPN
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Matt Bowen
|Ravens
|Mike Clay
|Ravens
|Jeremy Fowler
|Ravens
|Dan Graziano
|Ravens
|Kalyn Kahler
|Ravens
|Pamela Maldonado
|Ravens
|Eric Moody
|Ravens
|Jason Reid
|Ravens
|Ben Solak
|Ravens
|Lindsey Thiry
|Ravens
|Seth Wickersham
|Chargers
The Baltimore Sun
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Brian Wacker
|Ravens 20, Chargers 14
|“The Chargers are among the worst offensive teams in football. Of course, the Ravens also have one of the league’s worst defenses in terms of points allowed and pass coverage. Still, this is a game Baltimore should win, especially coming off a mini bye and playing at home with a new quarterback in Jacoby Brissett, who can at least lead a functional offense.”
|Josh Tolentino
|Ravens 21, Chargers 14
|“If the Ravens can’t beat a winless team at home, when does this slide end?”
|Sam Cohn
|Ravens 23, Chargers 20
|“Even though they’re short-handed, if the Ravens can’t take advantage of a mini bye week and a prime-time home game against the worst team in the NFL, start writing the season’s obituaries.”
|Vivian Yao
|Ravens 21, Chargers 13
|“In Week 2, Jacoby Brissett threw for 277 yards and one touchdown for the Arizona Cardinals as they took down the Chargers, 26-14. Instead of throwing to Trey McBride, though, he’ll sling the rock to Zay Flowers this time. That connection should give Baltimore enough offensive firepower to exploit a Chargers defense that has struggled all season.“
|C.J. Doon
|Ravens 23, Chargers 16
|“Can Jacoby Brissett actually save the Ravens’ season? It starts with this game. It’s asking a lot for a quarterback to come in midseason and quickly get up to speed with his new offense, but if anyone can do it, it’s a 33-year-old journeyman starting for his seventh team. And you couldn’t ask for a softer landing spot than a game against the NFL’s last remaining winless team.”
|Bennett Conlin
|Chargers 21, Ravens 20
|“If the Chargers can find anything offensively against the Ravens’ struggling defense, this game will be scarier than Baltimore fans might expect.”
|Kevin Richardson
|Ravens 23, Chargers 17
|“Jacoby Brissett already knows what it takes to beat the Los Angeles Chargers. In Week 1, he led Arizona to a 26-14 road win after the Cardinals entered as the NFL’s biggest underdog at 9 1/2 points.“
The Baltimore Banner
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Jonas Shaffer
|Ravens 17, Chargers 13
|“This is a put-up-or-shut-up opportunity for the Ravens’ pass rush in particular. After right guard Cole Strange was benched in a Nov. 8 loss to the Houston Texans, the Chargers’ first-string offense featured four rookies along the line. Only one, center Jake Slaughter, was taken before Day 3 of the draft. Joe Alt is a sturdy left tackle, but the Ravens need to dictate the terms of engagement up front.”
|Giana Han
|Ravens 17, Chargers 14
|“The Ravens are the worst team the Chargers have played in weeks and vice versa. Both teams must win, but the Ravens have more to play for. If they can keep it together and get Lamar Jackson back, maybe they can make the playoffs. And this is the easiest game they have this month. The Chargers’ season is basically over. They need to win out and they need the teams ahead of them to lose out for a shot at the postseason.”
|Childs Walker
|Ravens 20, Chargers 17
|“As bad as the Ravens have been, the Chargers are worse. Their offense under first-year coordinator Mike McDaniel has been so dysfunctional that Justin Herbert, one of the most gifted passers in the world, has looked like a broken man. If Jesse Minter’s defense doesn’t get well against an opponent that can’t protect the ball, keep its quarterback upright or hit on explosive plays, all hope for the season will be lost.”
|Kyle Goon
|Ravens 27, Chargers 10
|“Look, I don’t love what I’ve seen from this Ravens team. But L.A.? That might be a team ready to quit. Ladd McConkey’s absence only makes me wonder how the team dead last in defense-adjusted value over average is going to move the football, even against a defense as spotty as Baltimore’s.”
|Brandon Weigel
|Ravens 24, Chargers 17
|“As the Ravens begin life with Jacoby Brissett under center, they have to feel lucky they’re facing one of the few teams whose season is more snakebit than theirs.”
USA Today
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Jarrett Bell
|Ravens 27, Chargers 20
|Nick Brinkerhoff
|Chargers 20, Ravens 15
|Chris Bumbaca
|Ravens 17, Chargers 14
|Nate Davis
|Ravens 17, Chargers 10
|Adam Kaufman
|Ravens 20, Chargers 17
|Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz
|Chargers 17, Ravens 16
NFL.com
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Jeremy Bergman
|Ravens 23, Chargers 13
|“Jacoby Brissett is the most competent replacement for Lamar Jackson that Baltimore has tried this season and should bring a semblance of balance to an offense that couldn't move the ball with Joe Fagnano under center against Jacksonville. It may be too little, too late for the last-place Ravens, but they are bound for a get-right game against a Los Angeles team that looks (and plays) like it would rather be anywhere else but an NFL field come game day.”
|Brooke Cersosimo
|Ravens 20, Chargers 14
|Gennaro Filice
|Ravens 19, Chargers 17
|Bobby Kownack
|Ravens 17, Chargers 10
|Dan Parr
|Ravens 21, Chargers 14
NFL Network
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Colleen Wolfe
|Ravens 24, Chargers 21
|Grant Gordon
|Chargers 14, Ravens 12
|Kevin Patra
|Ravens 17, Chargers 14
|Lance Zierlein
|Ravens 24, Chargers 17
|Bucky Brooks
|Ravens 20, Chargers 17
|Tom Grossi
|Ravens 14, Chargers 9
|Brandon Perna
|Ravens 14, Chargers 6
|Nick Shook
|Ravens 24, Chargers 16
Sporting News
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Vinnie Iyer
|Ravens 24, Chargers 14
|“The Ravens will be starting Jacoby Brissett to try to save their offense, but they also can get back on track at home by running a lot of Derrick Henry against a wilting, winless defense. The Chargers have a hurting, struggling Justin Herbert, starting on the road in prime time. Baltimore needs a ‘get well’ respectable game as Jesse Minter gets the better of mentor Jim Harbaugh.”
CBS Sports
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Pete Prisco
|Ravens 20, Chargers 17
|“This game had promise before the season, but the Ravens are without Lamar Jackson and the Chargers are 0-8. Jacoby Brissett will start for the Ravens, which should help the offense some. The Chargers have struggled on offense, but I think their defense will keep them in this. It's close.”
|Jared Dubin
|Ravens
|Ryan Wilson
|Ravens
|John Breech
|Ravens 20, Chargers 16
|Tyler Sullivan
|Ravens
|Dave Richard
|Ravens
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Ravens
Pro Football Talk
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Mike Florio
|Ravens 14, Chargers 6
|“Jacoby Brissett’s job is simple. Win a few winnable games so that the team will still be relevant when Lamar Jackson returns.”
Sports Illustrated
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Albert Breer
|Ravens
|Eva Geitheim
|Ravens
|Mitch Goldich
|Ravens
|Mike Kadlick
|Chargers
|Gilberto Manzano
|Ravens
|Conor Orr
|Chargers
|John Pluym
|Chargers
|Matt Verderame
|Ravens