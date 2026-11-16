Jonas Shaffer Ravens 17, Chargers 13 “This is a put-up-or-shut-up opportunity for the Ravens’ pass rush in particular. After right guard Cole Strange was benched in a Nov. 8 loss to the Houston Texans, the Chargers’ first-string offense featured four rookies along the line. Only one, center Jake Slaughter, was taken before Day 3 of the draft. Joe Alt is a sturdy left tackle, but the Ravens need to dictate the terms of engagement up front.”

Giana Han Ravens 17, Chargers 14 “The Ravens are the worst team the Chargers have played in weeks and vice versa. Both teams must win, but the Ravens have more to play for. If they can keep it together and get Lamar Jackson back, maybe they can make the playoffs. And this is the easiest game they have this month. The Chargers’ season is basically over. They need to win out and they need the teams ahead of them to lose out for a shot at the postseason.”

Childs Walker Ravens 20, Chargers 17 “As bad as the Ravens have been, the Chargers are worse. Their offense under first-year coordinator Mike McDaniel has been so dysfunctional that Justin Herbert, one of the most gifted passers in the world, has looked like a broken man. If Jesse Minter’s defense doesn’t get well against an opponent that can’t protect the ball, keep its quarterback upright or hit on explosive plays, all hope for the season will be lost.”

Kyle Goon Ravens 27, Chargers 10 “Look, I don’t love what I’ve seen from this Ravens team. But L.A.? That might be a team ready to quit. Ladd McConkey’s absence only makes me wonder how the team dead last in defense-adjusted value over average is going to move the football, even against a defense as spotty as Baltimore’s.”