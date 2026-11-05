Game Picks: Ravens Are Big Underdogs vs. Jaguars

Brian Wacker Jaguars 27, Ravens 13 “The Ravens are down to undrafted rookie free agent Joe Fagnano at quarterback. The Jaguars boast the NFL’s top-ranked rushing defense, second-ranked scoring defense and third-ranked defense in defense-adjusted value over average.”

Josh Tolentino Jaguars 30, Ravens 16 “This feels like the point in a ‘Madden’ season when you turn injuries off and restart the game. Unfortunately for the Ravens, that’s not an option. Joe Fagnano making the roster as an undrafted rookie was a nice summer story, but asking him to rescue the Ravens on a short week is a tough assignment.”

Sam Cohn Jaguars 35, Ravens 17 “This will be the third NFL MVP candidate to meet the Ravens’ defense in as many weeks. Josh Allen, the odds-on favorite, hung 36. Joe Burrow, a top-three candidate, went nuclear in the second half, scoring 35. Trevor Lawrence sits top-five in MVP odds midway through the season and like the other two, he pilots a top-five scoring team in the NFL (28.0 points per game). The Ravens haven’t yet proven they can defend home turf against elite offenses.”

Vivian Yao Jaguars 27, Ravens 14 “One silver lining in last week’s loss, however, was that the defense showed up. Unfortunately, a string of injuries at the most important position on the roster left the offense severely hamstrung. With Joe Fagnano entering this week as the starter, he’ll at least have had the benefit of taking most of the first-team reps. But given the short turnaround and Fagnano’s own injury concerns, I’m just not sure the Ravens will have enough to get past a Jacksonville Jaguars team that has been one of the better teams in the conference.“

C.J. Doon Jaguars 23, Ravens 20 “I expect Declan Doyle to pull out all the stops with Joe Fagnano under center and get Zay Flowers more involved after he was held without a catch last week. Derrick Henry has owned the Jaguars since his days with the Titans. Maybe the Ravens can actually do this? But then I think about everything that has to go right, and I can’t get there. Jacksonville is just too good.”

Bennett Conlin Jaguars 27, Ravens 14 “With a healthy Lamar Jackson, this becomes one of the best Thursday games of the year. Without him, Baltimore needs a magical performance from its up-and-down defense to cover for its rookie quarterback.”