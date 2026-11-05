Game Picks: Ravens Are Big Underdogs vs. Jaguars

Ravens vs. Jaguars Pundit Selections
ESPN
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Jeremy Fowler
|Jaguars
|Dan Graziano
|Jaguars
|Pamela Maldonado
|Jaguars
|Eric Moody
|Jaguars
|Jason Reid
|Jaguars
The Baltimore Sun
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Brian Wacker
|Jaguars 27, Ravens 13
|“The Ravens are down to undrafted rookie free agent Joe Fagnano at quarterback. The Jaguars boast the NFL’s top-ranked rushing defense, second-ranked scoring defense and third-ranked defense in defense-adjusted value over average.”
|Josh Tolentino
|Jaguars 30, Ravens 16
|“This feels like the point in a ‘Madden’ season when you turn injuries off and restart the game. Unfortunately for the Ravens, that’s not an option. Joe Fagnano making the roster as an undrafted rookie was a nice summer story, but asking him to rescue the Ravens on a short week is a tough assignment.”
|Sam Cohn
|Jaguars 35, Ravens 17
|“This will be the third NFL MVP candidate to meet the Ravens’ defense in as many weeks. Josh Allen, the odds-on favorite, hung 36. Joe Burrow, a top-three candidate, went nuclear in the second half, scoring 35. Trevor Lawrence sits top-five in MVP odds midway through the season and like the other two, he pilots a top-five scoring team in the NFL (28.0 points per game). The Ravens haven’t yet proven they can defend home turf against elite offenses.”
|Vivian Yao
|Jaguars 27, Ravens 14
|“One silver lining in last week’s loss, however, was that the defense showed up. Unfortunately, a string of injuries at the most important position on the roster left the offense severely hamstrung. With Joe Fagnano entering this week as the starter, he’ll at least have had the benefit of taking most of the first-team reps. But given the short turnaround and Fagnano’s own injury concerns, I’m just not sure the Ravens will have enough to get past a Jacksonville Jaguars team that has been one of the better teams in the conference.“
|C.J. Doon
|Jaguars 23, Ravens 20
|“I expect Declan Doyle to pull out all the stops with Joe Fagnano under center and get Zay Flowers more involved after he was held without a catch last week. Derrick Henry has owned the Jaguars since his days with the Titans. Maybe the Ravens can actually do this? But then I think about everything that has to go right, and I can’t get there. Jacksonville is just too good.”
|Bennett Conlin
|Jaguars 27, Ravens 14
|“With a healthy Lamar Jackson, this becomes one of the best Thursday games of the year. Without him, Baltimore needs a magical performance from its up-and-down defense to cover for its rookie quarterback.”
|Kevin Richardson
|Ravens 17, Jaguars 13
|“Baltimore’s offensive strength meets Jacksonville’s defensive calling card: running the ball against the NFL’s top-ranked run defense. The Jaguars rank 29th against the pass, but exploiting that weakness will be harder with Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley on injured reserve.“
The Baltimore Banner
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Jonas Shaffer
|Jaguars 27, Ravens 13
|“‘Thursday Night Football’ games can create their own special kind of crazy, but the Ravens are double-digit underdogs for a reason — well, a bunch of reasons, actually. On paper, Jacksonville has the advantage in almost every unit-by-unit matchup. The Ravens will need Joe Fagnano and their pass defense to channel their preseason form. Good luck doing that against a Jaguars team that’s playing like a Super Bowl contender.”
|Giana Han
|Jaguars 35, Ravens 12
|“The Ravens just need to get out of this without getting more banged up. Help will arrive after that (although I don’t think that help will make them anything more than a bad team as opposed to a horrible team). Maybe the Ravens score some field goals here, or maybe the defense creates a turnover that turns into points.”
|Childs Walker
|Jaguars 23, Ravens 10
|“The Ravens would need a mighty defensive effort to stay competitive, and we haven’t seen them muster anything close to that against a top quarterback. Trevor Lawrence isn’t Josh Allen, but he has been one of the most efficient passers in the league this year, even though his chief target changes from week to week.”
|Kyle Goon
|Jaguars 24, Ravens 10
|“At one time, this looked like the juiciest part of the Ravens’ schedule. Now it’s a bitter reminder of how far this team has fallen. Trevor Lawrence and his hair stand to show Baltimore what a real AFC contender looks like. Props to Joe Fagnano for toughing it out this week for his first career start, but I’ll be surprised if he and the Ravens sustain drives long enough to give the defense a break.”
|Brandon Weigel
|Jaguars 33, Ravens 10
|“To express my feelings about this Ravens season, I turn to iconoclast Tommy Wiseau and a quote from his 2003 B-movie classic ‘The Room,’ which he wrote, directed and starred in: ‘I’m fed up with this world!’”
USA Today
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Jarrett Bell
|Jaguars 28, Ravens 13
|Nick Brinkerhoff
|Jaguars 34, Ravens 9
|Chris Bumbaca
|Jaguars 30, Ravens 9
|Nate Davis
|Jaguars 27, Ravens 10
|Adam Kaufman
|Jaguars 27, Ravens 13
|Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz
|Jaguars 30, Ravens 6
NFL Network
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Colleen Wolfe
|Jaguars 27, Ravens 10
|Grant Gordon
|Jaguars 31, Ravens 18
|Kevin Patra
|Ravens 23, Jaguars 19
|Lance Zierlein
|Jaguars 27, Ravens 17
|Tom Grossi
|Jaguars 24, Ravens 10
|Brooke Cersosismo
|Jaguars 29, Ravens 17
|Brandon Perna
|Jaguars 30, Ravens 14
|Nick Shook
|Jaguars 33, Ravens 12
|Dan Parr
|Jaguars 25, Ravens 12
Sporting News
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Vinnie Iyer
|Jaguars 27, Ravens 14
|“Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars' running game have reached new heights in Liam Coen's offense, and for the Ravens' reeling defense, that can feel like a carbon copy of the Bills game, this time in Baltimore instead of Buffalo. The Ravens need to scramble for QB competency in a short week and the Jaguars' run defense can keep Derrick Henry in check.”
CBS Sports
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Pete Prisco
|Jaguars 27, Ravens 16
|“The Jaguars get a break on a short week, not having to face Lamar Jackson at quarterback. The Ravens are a different team without him and now must play rookie Joe Fagnano. Trevor Lawrence is playing at a high level and the run game is going well. Look for the Jaguars to win a road game on a short week.”
|John Breech
|Jaguars 30, Ravens 13
|“If Week 8 was any indication, the Jaguars have finally figured out how to run the ball again and when they run the ball, they're virtually unbeatable. Since Liam Coen took over as head coach, the Jags are 10-1 when they rush for at least 110 yards and they did that in Week 8 by rushing for a season-high 183 yards in a 42-7 win over the Colts.”
Sports Illustrated
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Albert Breer
|Jaguars
|Eva Geitheim
|Jaguars
|Mitch Goldich
|Jaguars
|Mike Kadlick
|Jaguars
|Gilberto Manzano
|Jaguars
|Conor Orr
|Jaguars
|John Pluym
|Jaguars
|Matt Verderame
|Jaguars