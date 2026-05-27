Late for Work: Chris Simms Sees Return to Form for Ravens Defense Under 'Defensive Genius' Jesse Minter

Chris Simms Sees Return to Form for Ravens Defense Under 'Defensive Genius' Jesse Minter

NBC Sports' Chris Simms is a big believer in the Ravens bouncing back after a disappointing 2025 season.

As noted in Late for Work earlier this week, Simms deemed the Ravens the clear favorites to win the AFC North. He reiterated his take Tuesday on “PFT Live” and was effusive in his praise of new Head Coach Jesse Minter.

"He knows how the Ravens operate, and the Ravens know how he operates. And we know that they operate at a high level," Simms said. "They've been one of the most relevant teams in the sport for about 28 years now. They've done an incredible job. So there's a formula that's tried and true there. I am one to think that they're going to be damn good this year."

Simms went on to say that he expects the defense, which ranked 24th in yards per game allowed last season, to return to the franchise's high standard.

"I think Jesse Minter is a defensive genius. He's one of the best in the sport for my money," Simms said. "Defensively is where I'm excited for Baltimore for the first time in a while. They've got some young studs in the secondary that can play a little bit.