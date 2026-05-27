Late for Work: Chris Simms Sees Return to Form for Ravens Defense Under 'Defensive Genius' Jesse Minter

Chris Simms Sees Return to Form for Ravens Defense Under 'Defensive Genius' Jesse Minter
NBC Sports' Chris Simms is a big believer in the Ravens bouncing back after a disappointing 2025 season.
As noted in Late for Work earlier this week, Simms deemed the Ravens the clear favorites to win the AFC North. He reiterated his take Tuesday on “PFT Live” and was effusive in his praise of new Head Coach Jesse Minter.
"He knows how the Ravens operate, and the Ravens know how he operates. And we know that they operate at a high level," Simms said. "They've been one of the most relevant teams in the sport for about 28 years now. They've done an incredible job. So there's a formula that's tried and true there. I am one to think that they're going to be damn good this year."
Simms went on to say that he expects the defense, which ranked 24th in yards per game allowed last season, to return to the franchise's high standard.
"I think Jesse Minter is a defensive genius. He's one of the best in the sport for my money," Simms said. "Defensively is where I'm excited for Baltimore for the first time in a while. They've got some young studs in the secondary that can play a little bit.
"And I feel like it's the first time in a long time [where] their front seven I look at go, 'Ooh, the Ravens, now that [Nnamdi] Madubuike might be back healthy and the neck issue might be behind us, they got depth in the front seven, they got versatility.' The Ravens might be able to send waves of pass rushers at you for the first time in a long time. … They got something brewing there."
Chidobe Awuzie Named Ravens' Most Underappreciated Player
The Ravens' signing of veteran cornerback Chidobe Awuzie last offseason didn't receive much fanfare, but he proved to be one of the team's most consistent defensive players.
Awuzie, who at times was the Ravens' best cornerback, was named Baltimore's most underappreciated player by NFL.com’s Gennaro Filice.
"Last offseason, Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta looked to fortify the cornerback position with veteran experience," Filice wrote. "The pickup of two-time Pro Bowler Jaire Alexander attracted ample attention, but Awuzie's signing flew under the radar. … Ultimately, Awuzie was a bright spot on a disappointing Ravens defense."
"Awuzie proved reliable for most of the season -- SEE: the textbook PBU that helped sew up a divisional win in Cleveland -- and inherently received a decent pay bump on a new one-year deal this past March."
After signing for the veteran minimum ($1.25 million) in 2025, Awuzie re-signed this offseason for a reported $5 million.
Awuzie, who turned 31 this week, played in 14 games last year, including five starts. His seven passes defended were the most he's had in a season since 2021, when he was a regular starter for the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Among cornerbacks who played at least 20% of their team's snaps last season, Awuzie had the 13th-highest Pro Football Focus grade in the league.
Ravens Named Potential Suitors for Bills Wide Receiver, Bears Tight End if They're Traded
ESPN analysts identified a handful of players who could be on the trade block and speculated on which teams might have interest, as well as what offers could look like.
The Ravens were named potential suitors for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman and Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet.
Jeremy Fowler proposed the Ravens send a 2027 fifth-round pick to the Bills for Coleman.
"Buffalo seems content with keeping Coleman, but Baltimore can jump into the fray to improve its thin receiver depth," Fowler wrote. "Coleman's play style should fit with Jackson, as he's a big receiver with catch radius."
One could argue that the Ravens aren't lacking depth at wide receiver, especially after they selected two in this year's NFL Draft. But it is fair to say they could use another wide receiver with experience, even if it's only a couple of seasons. While he's just 23, Coleman has played in 26 games the past two seasons, including 18 starts, and has 67 catches for 960 yards and eight touchdowns.
After starters Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman, the Ravens' next wide receivers on the depth chart are Devontez Walker (seven catches over two seasons); rookies Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt; and LaJohntay Wester, who was used almost exclusively on special teams as a rookie. Lane and Sarratt are big-bodied receivers in the same mold as Coleman.
Regarding Kmet, Dan Graziano's proposal had the Ravens offering a 2028 third-round pick for the 27-year-old.
"The Ravens get some badly needed help at a position that was hollowed out by the departures of Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar," Graziano wrote.
While Kmet seems like a good fit because he would be reunited with Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle, who was the Bears' OC last season, the Ravens have already bolstered the tight ends room this offseason.
They double-dipped at the position in the draft (Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas) and signed another former Bears tight end in Durham Smythe to add depth behind starter Mark Andrews.