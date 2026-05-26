Late for Work: Ravens Named Potential Trade Partners for Seahawks Center, Dolphins All-Pro Linebacker

Ravens Would 'Make Sense' As Destination if Center With Ties to Jesse Minter Is on Trade Block

General Manager Eric DeCosta has said the Ravens could look at trade options for a starting center. A player with starting experience on the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks might be available.

ESPN’s Brady Henderson said the Ravens would be a logical trade partner if the Seahawks consider dealing Olu Oluwatimi.

"The 2023 fifth-round pick is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is slated to again back up Jalen Sundell, who beat him out for the job last summer," Henderson wrote. "The Seahawks don't seem determined to move Oluwatimi, who has obvious value to them as an experienced depth piece with 13 starts in three seasons. But if they believe Sundell is their long-term center, trading Oluwatimi would guarantee they get something for him -- someone to fill an immediate depth need this summer or a later draft pick, whereas they wouldn't be assured of getting a compensatory pick for him in 2028 if he leaves as a free agent next offseason.

"The Baltimore Ravens could make sense as a trade partner. They lost Tyler Linderbaum in free agency and did not add a center in the draft. Also, Oluwatimi is from Maryland, and new Ravens coach Jesse Minter was on Michigan's staff when he finished his college career with the Wolverines in 2022."