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Practice Report: Ravens Defense Stands Tall in Red Zone Drills

Jul 31, 2026 at 03:20 PM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

OLB Trey Hendrickson
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Trey Hendrickson

Friday's training camp practice ended with the offense doing push-ups and the defense celebrating a decisive victory.

The Ravens focused on the red zone (technically the extended red zone because the offense started at the 25-yard line). Baltimore's new defense under Head Coach Jesse Minter denied the offense on four straight series.

Cornerback Nate Wiggins came up big on the first series between the starters, as he fired into the backfield on third-and-2 to stop a quick throw to Zay Flowers for no gain.

On the second series, outside linebacker Mike Green "sacked" Tyler Huntley, and a fantastic third-down juggling catch by Devontez Walker in the back of the end zone was negated by an illegal formation penalty.

On the third-teamers' series, undrafted rookie linebackers Dominic DeLuca and Ethan Burke notched sacks that drove the offense backwards.

Minter put the starters back out for one more shot with push-ups on the line. Trey Hendrickson sent the offense backwards with a quick sack on first down. The offense made it a manageable fourth down with an 8-yard completion to Mark Andrews, but Jackson was intercepted by safety Malaki Starks, setting off a raucous celebration from the defense.

Here are more notes from Friday's practice:

  • The defense's red-zone stops set up Tyler Loop for his first live field-goal attempts of training camp. Loop hit all three from 35, 34 and 56 yards, respectively.
  • Cornerback Keyon Martin was arguably the top defensive player of the day. Martin elevated to break up a pass to the end zone intended for Rashod Bateman, then denied Walker two plays later. Martin was also quick to react and make "tackles" to hold a couple of short completions to minimal gains. Martin made the team as an undrafted rookie last year, and he's made a strong early statement that he doesn't intend to give up his spot.
  • Rookie defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny had his best practice yet, tackling rookie running back Adam Randall for a loss, then getting a sack (or at least a quarterback hit) soon after. Benny had another tackle later in practice on an inside run.
  • Veteran cornerback Marlon Humphrey performed well, shutting down a deep shot from Jackson to Walker early in practice. Later, Wiggins closed the gap on Bateman to break up another deep shot down the opposite sideline.
  • Bateman did snag what was about a 25-yard out from Jackson while working against Wiggins.
  • Rookie tight end Matt Hibner was active, catching several short passes again.
  • It's hard to tell before the pads come on, and the Ravens' projected starting defensive line of Nnamdi Madubuike, Travis Jones and Calais Campbell has yet to take the field. That said, the Ravens' ground game continues to rack up chunk plays. Derrick Henry started off the red-zone drills with an 8-yard rumble up the middle that elicited the sound of a train horn from a teammate on the sideline.

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