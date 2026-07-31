Practice Report: Ravens Defense Stands Tall in Red Zone Drills

Friday's training camp practice ended with the offense doing push-ups and the defense celebrating a decisive victory.

The Ravens focused on the red zone (technically the extended red zone because the offense started at the 25-yard line). Baltimore's new defense under Head Coach Jesse Minter denied the offense on four straight series.

Cornerback Nate Wiggins came up big on the first series between the starters, as he fired into the backfield on third-and-2 to stop a quick throw to Zay Flowers for no gain.

On the second series, outside linebacker Mike Green "sacked" Tyler Huntley, and a fantastic third-down juggling catch by Devontez Walker in the back of the end zone was negated by an illegal formation penalty.

On the third-teamers' series, undrafted rookie linebackers Dominic DeLuca and Ethan Burke notched sacks that drove the offense backwards.

Minter put the starters back out for one more shot with push-ups on the line. Trey Hendrickson sent the offense backwards with a quick sack on first down. The offense made it a manageable fourth down with an 8-yard completion to Mark Andrews, but Jackson was intercepted by safety Malaki Starks, setting off a raucous celebration from the defense.