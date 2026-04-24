Late for Work: Ravens Get A+ Grades for Vega Ioane Pick

Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame: "Grade: A. Ioane is the best interior prospect in this draft, having starred for the Nittany Lions. Over his final three years at Penn State, the Washington native started 32 games at left guard while earning second-team All-American honors in 2025. At 320 pounds, he's a plug-and-play starter who should immediately be a plus player."

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski: "Grade: A. The Baltimore Ravens just go about their business and make smart draft picks time and time again. With the 14th overall pick, the Ravens remained patient and landed the class's best pure guard prospect. In the end, Vega Ioane graded as the top offensive lineman on the B/R Scouting Department's rankings. He's a tone-setter in the middle, which is vital for Baltimore as it rebuilds the squad's offensive interior."

CBS Sports’ Mike Renner: "Grade: A. The mock drafts finally nailed one. Ioane is an incredibly clean guard prospect. … He ends pass pro reps before they start with his quick sets and strong anchor. He's exactly what the Ravens were missing up front."

Draft Wire’s Gavino Borquez and Curt Popejoy: "Grade: A. The best guard in this class, Ioane is a home-run pick for the Ravens. He allowed zero sacks over his final two college seasons, providing elite interior protection for quarterback Lamar Jackson. His power and mean streak should also greatly benefit running back Derrick Henry."

theScore’s Dan Wilkins: "Grade: A. Ioane always seemed like such a natural fit with the Ravens. I just wasn't sure whether he'd get to them, as he was quite easily the best natural guard in this class. The Ravens had a glaring need on the interior offensive line after losing Tyler Linderbaum in free agency. Ioane, a Penn State product, should be an instant impact player to upgrade that unit. His unique combination of power and athleticism should bolster both the run game and the pass protection for Lamar Jackson."

USA Today’s Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: "Grade: B+. Ioane had been linked to Baltimore dating all the way back to the combine and free agency. It's easy to see why, as he was nearly flawless last season for Penn State amid his team's wider turbulence. He's more stout than spectacular, particularly on the move. But Baltimore should covet that profile as it seeks to get the most out of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry once again under New Coach Jesse Minter and first-time coordinator Declan Doyle."