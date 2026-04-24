Late for Work: Ravens Get A+ Grades for Vega Ioane Pick

Ravens Get A+ Grades for Vega Ioane Pick
In describing Vega Ioane last week, General Manager Eric DeCosta said the Penn State guard is "straight from central casting."
Ioane doesn't just look the part; the massive mauler's game film speaks for itself. The Ravens' selection of Ioane with the 14th-overall pick in the draft Thursday night is getting rave reviews from critics.
ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.: "I love this pick. Ioane is a 6-foot-4, 320-pound blocker with light feet and immense strength, and he refuses to give up sacks. He hasn't given up one since 2023. Baltimore wasn't able to keep center Tyler Linderbaum, and though it signed John Simpson to play one guard spot, it needed to upgrade the other one in a big way. Ioane is a safe, high-floor prospect who is going to boost this unit and open some rushing lanes for the Ravens' excellent run game."
The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner: "Grade: A+. This might be my favorite pick of the first round, and it was the most obvious thing in the draft. Ioane has felt like a Raven for a long time. The best pure run blocker in the draft, Ioane's presence over the ball will go a long way toward securing the interior in front of Lamar Jackson, with former center Tyler Linderbaum now in Las Vegas. This is classic Baltimore. Best player available also happens to be a need. The Ravens are still going to be a physical force up front in the Jesse Minter era."
SB Nation’s Mark Schofield: "Grade: A+. Without question one of my favorite players in the class. People wonder if he can handle zone blocking at the next level, but I saw more than enough footwork and athleticism in space that I think that will not be a problem for him. In the gap/power game he is an absolute mauler, and I think this is an absolute perfect pick for the Ravens."
Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer: "Grade: A+. The Ravens were coming around on Ioane as the best early pick for them late and follow through in getting the draft's best pure interior lineman to add needed young nastiness and power in their overall blocking in front of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry. Ioane even has the potential to take over from free-agent departure Tyler Linderbaum at center with his athletic line leadership."
Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame: "Grade: A. Ioane is the best interior prospect in this draft, having starred for the Nittany Lions. Over his final three years at Penn State, the Washington native started 32 games at left guard while earning second-team All-American honors in 2025. At 320 pounds, he's a plug-and-play starter who should immediately be a plus player."
Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski: "Grade: A. The Baltimore Ravens just go about their business and make smart draft picks time and time again. With the 14th overall pick, the Ravens remained patient and landed the class's best pure guard prospect. In the end, Vega Ioane graded as the top offensive lineman on the B/R Scouting Department's rankings. He's a tone-setter in the middle, which is vital for Baltimore as it rebuilds the squad's offensive interior."
CBS Sports’ Mike Renner: "Grade: A. The mock drafts finally nailed one. Ioane is an incredibly clean guard prospect. … He ends pass pro reps before they start with his quick sets and strong anchor. He's exactly what the Ravens were missing up front."
Draft Wire’s Gavino Borquez and Curt Popejoy: "Grade: A. The best guard in this class, Ioane is a home-run pick for the Ravens. He allowed zero sacks over his final two college seasons, providing elite interior protection for quarterback Lamar Jackson. His power and mean streak should also greatly benefit running back Derrick Henry."
theScore’s Dan Wilkins: "Grade: A. Ioane always seemed like such a natural fit with the Ravens. I just wasn't sure whether he'd get to them, as he was quite easily the best natural guard in this class. The Ravens had a glaring need on the interior offensive line after losing Tyler Linderbaum in free agency. Ioane, a Penn State product, should be an instant impact player to upgrade that unit. His unique combination of power and athleticism should bolster both the run game and the pass protection for Lamar Jackson."
USA Today’s Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: "Grade: B+. Ioane had been linked to Baltimore dating all the way back to the combine and free agency. It's easy to see why, as he was nearly flawless last season for Penn State amid his team's wider turbulence. He's more stout than spectacular, particularly on the move. But Baltimore should covet that profile as it seeks to get the most out of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry once again under New Coach Jesse Minter and first-time coordinator Declan Doyle."
NFL.com's Chad Reuter: "Grade: B+. The Ravens add another big body up front in Ioane, who instantly improves the interior of the offensive line as a run blocker and pass protector. He will protect Lamar Jackson from interior pass rushers and use his nimble feet to hit second-level targets in the run game."
Pro Football Focus’ Ben Linsey: "Grade: Very good. This was the chalk for the Ravens at this spot in mock drafts, and it materialized. The Ravens had a clear need to improve their interior offensive line — especially after losing Tyler Linderbaum this offseason — and Ioane should help stabilize things. The bulk of his time at Penn State came at left guard, where he earned an 80.2 PFF grade across nearly 1,500 offensive snaps over the past two seasons."
NFL.com's Bucky Brooks: "My highest-rated offensive lineman in this class, he is a near-perfect player to slot in the middle of Baltimore's front. Ioane plays with a level of violence and physicality that will translate well at the next level and keep the Ravens' offense at the top of the rushing ranks."
USA Today’s Nate Davis: "Reloading the middle of the offensive line following C Tyler Linderbaum's departure to Las Vegas – especially with a guy who truly 'plays like a Raven,' the ever-important mantra to this organization – makes so much sense as Baltimore tries to get QB Lamar Jackson back on an MVP trajectory. And the thought of RB Derrick Henry running behind Ioane? Truly terrifying. Perhaps even more terrifying is the notion of Ioane on the move, and the Nittany Lions occasionally lined him up at tight end and got him on the move. He's perfect for the AFC North."
The Baltimore Sun’s Josh Tolentino: "The Ravens not only selected one of the top interior offensive linemen in this year's class, but they also drafted a needed tone-setter. Ioane didn't allow a sack over his final two seasons at Penn State and gave up just three across his entire college career. Equally impressive, Ioane was not penalized with a single holding penalty in 2025. The Ravens, meanwhile, averaged at least one offensive holding penalty per game. … Ioane fits what they've been missing. Across the alpha-dominated NFL, there's a difference between simply blocking and imposing your will. Ioane looks and sounds like a highly-rated prospect who completely understands that and will help interject the latter."
The Baltimore Sun’s Bennett Conlin: "The Ravens needed interior offensive line help. Vega Ioane is the best interior offensive lineman in this year's draft. It's a match made in heaven. Baltimore has plenty of flashy athletes, including wide receiver Zay Flowers, safety Kyle Hamilton and cornerback Nate Wiggins. Lamar Jackson, of course, headlines the group. But Baltimore's 2025 failures can be traced directly to inadequacies in the trenches. Ioane helps fix those offensively. It's a smart, safe pick."
Bill Cowher Says Steelers Wanted Ioane
It was a festive night in Pittsburgh, the host city for the draft, but apparently, there wasn't as much joy in the Steelers' war room.
As former offensive lineman A.Q. Shipley gushed over the Ravens' selection of Ioane on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show's" draft special on location, former Steelers Head Coach Bill Cowher noted that the Steelers had coveted Ioane.
"I know one thing: The Pittsburgh Steelers wanted this kid," Cowher said. "He stays in the AFC North. Are you kidding me?"
While the majority of mock drafts had the Ravens taking Ioane, some draft analysts, including Kiper and Reuter, had Pittsburgh selecting the Penn State product at No. 21 in their final mock drafts.
The Steelers' night didn't get any better. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Pittsburgh was set to take USC wide receiver Makai Lemon at No. 21 and was on the phone with him, which Lemon later confirmed.
However, while the Steelers were talking with Lemon, the Philadelphia Eagles made a trade with the Dallas Cowboys to move one spot ahead of the Steelers and snag him. The Steelers pivoted to offensive tackle Max Iheanachor of Arizona State.
Second-Round Mock Drafts Link Cornerbacks to Ravens
With Round 1 in the books, mock drafts for the second and third rounds have been released. Here's a look at who the pundits have the Ravens selecting:
Second round (No. 45)
Baumgardner: "South Carolina CB Brandon Cisse. Another hyper-athletic corner with size, Cisse needs polish but fits the mold of an aggressive — and versatile — back-end player who could thrive under Jesse Minter."
ESPN’s Matt Miller: "Clemson CB Avieon Terrell. It happens every year: The Ravens play the board and a great player falls into their laps. Terrell is a fighter at cornerback with excellent press technique and short-area quickness that would allow him to thrive in the slot."
Sports Illustrated’s Daniel Flick: "Vanderbilt TE Eli Stowers. Rebuilding depth and talent in the tight end room should be a priority for Baltimore, which was linked to Kenyon Sadiq in the first round at various points in the draft process. No matter, Stowers is an athletic, movement-based tight end who can play in space and be a potent pass-catcher for Lamar Jackson."
CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards: "Georgia DT Christen Miller. Miller is still just 21-years-old and only scratching the surface of his potential. He was finally elevated on the depth chart after being stuck behind multiple pros."
PFF’s Bradley Locker: "Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy. The Ravens have a tendency to snatch falling blue-chip players, and McCoy could very well follow suit. Baltimore has a need at cornerback given Marlon Humphrey's woes last year, and McCoy's 89.6 PFF coverage grade presents a long-term solution. General Manager Eric DeCosta has had no problems balancing talent with injury before, too."
Third round (No. 80)
Baumgardner: South Carolina S Jalon Kilgore
Miller: Ohio State TE Max Klare
Flick: Iowa C Logan Jones
Edwards: Stowers