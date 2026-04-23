Late for Work: Daniel Jeremaiah Has Ravens Making Two First-Round Picks

Pundits Say Ravens Could Take Top Cornerback if He Falls to Them

Most mock drafts have the Ravens selecting Ioane in the first round, and the ones that don't usually have Baltimore taking Utah's Spencer Fano, a wide receiver, Sadiq, or an edge rusher.

Cornerback is not among the Ravens' biggest needs, but if LSU's Mansoor Delane is still available when they're on the clock at No. 14 tonight, don't be surprised if Baltimore snags him.

Delane is expected to go in the top 10, but someone usually falls.

"[Delane] could slide out of the top 10 if teams choose to upgrade in the trenches and draft offensive linemen," ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote. "Plus, there's a chance that Tennessee's Jermod McCoy is the first cornerback drafted.

"The Ravens likely would jump at the opportunity to grab Delane, who is considered the top cornerback in this draft. Cornerback is an underrated need for Baltimore because Marlon Humphrey turns 31 in July and is a free agent at the end of the season."

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec said Delane could be the Ravens' quintessential best player available.

"The Ravens have used a first-round pick on a defensive back in three of the last four years, and they already have a ton of assets wrapped up in the secondary," Zrebiec wrote. "However, would General Manager Eric DeCosta be able to resist Delane if he falls?

"The former LSU standout has all the qualities of a shutdown cornerback in the NFL, and those guys are hard to find, particularly when you don't often draft this early. Cornerback also looks like a need in the future with both Marlon Humphrey and Chidobe Awuzie eligible for free agency next year."

On a side note, while the Ravens have a strong safety group in All-Pro Kyle Hamilton, 2025 first-round pick Malaki Starks, and free-agent addition Jaylinn Hawkins, ESPN’s Matt Miller said it doesn't mean they won't draft one.