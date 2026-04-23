Late for Work: Daniel Jeremaiah Has Ravens Making Two First-Round Picks

Daniel Jeremiah's Final Mock Draft Has Ravens Trading Back Into First Round
NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah has a new pick for the Ravens at No. 14 in his fourth and final mock draft: Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq. But he doesn't think that's the end of the Ravens' selections Thursday night.
Jeremiah also has Baltimore trading back into the first round for a defensive tackle.
"I could see the Ravens trading down or going with Penn State IOL Olaivavega Ioane here. They end up landing Sadiq, who helps fortify the tight end spot after Baltimore lost Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar in free agency," Jeremiah wrote.
Jeremiah had the Ravens selecting Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson in his previous two mock drafts, but this time he mocked Tyson to the Washington Commanders at No. 7. Ioane was Jeremiah's pick for Baltimore in his first mock. This time, Ioane doesn't come off the board until No. 22 to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Jeremiah's trade scenario has the Ravens making a deal with the Seattle Seahawks to land Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods at No. 32.
"If the Ravens sit back and wait for their next scheduled pick at No. 45, they have to worry about the Raiders or another team taking Woods early in the second round," Jeremiah wrote. "So, they use some of their draft capital to move up for a player they really like. Woods provides some insurance with Nnamdi Madubuike working his way back from neck surgery."
The last time the Ravens made two first-round picks was 2022, when they selected Kyle Hamilton at No. 14 and then dealt wide receiver Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals for a first-round pick, which they used to pick Tyler Linderbaum.
The last time Baltimore traded back into the first round for another swing was in 2018, when they made the franchise-altering move to grab Lamar Jackson.
A Top Pass Rusher Falls to Ravens in Field Yates' Final Mock Draft
Speaking of Hamilton, ESPN's Field Yates has the Ravens getting a very Hamilton-like steal in the first round in his final mock draft.
Yates has Miami EDGE Rueben Bain Jr. falling to the Ravens at No. 14.
"The Ravens' pass rush will be much better with Trey Hendrickson in tow, but this pick represents a blend of remaining need and value," Yates wrote. "Bain is a rugged, powerful pass rusher who doesn't appear to have the ideal size (30⅞-inch arm length specifically) and athleticism for the position, but that's not enough to drop him any more than this. Baltimore's 30 sacks in 2025 was its second fewest in the team's 30-year history, per ESPN Research."
Yates had Ioane scooped up the New York Giants and John Harbaugh at pick No. 10.
Pundits Say Ravens Could Take Top Cornerback if He Falls to Them
Most mock drafts have the Ravens selecting Ioane in the first round, and the ones that don't usually have Baltimore taking Utah's Spencer Fano, a wide receiver, Sadiq, or an edge rusher.
Cornerback is not among the Ravens' biggest needs, but if LSU's Mansoor Delane is still available when they're on the clock at No. 14 tonight, don't be surprised if Baltimore snags him.
Delane is expected to go in the top 10, but someone usually falls.
"[Delane] could slide out of the top 10 if teams choose to upgrade in the trenches and draft offensive linemen," ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote. "Plus, there's a chance that Tennessee's Jermod McCoy is the first cornerback drafted.
"The Ravens likely would jump at the opportunity to grab Delane, who is considered the top cornerback in this draft. Cornerback is an underrated need for Baltimore because Marlon Humphrey turns 31 in July and is a free agent at the end of the season."
The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec said Delane could be the Ravens' quintessential best player available.
"The Ravens have used a first-round pick on a defensive back in three of the last four years, and they already have a ton of assets wrapped up in the secondary," Zrebiec wrote. "However, would General Manager Eric DeCosta be able to resist Delane if he falls?
"The former LSU standout has all the qualities of a shutdown cornerback in the NFL, and those guys are hard to find, particularly when you don't often draft this early. Cornerback also looks like a need in the future with both Marlon Humphrey and Chidobe Awuzie eligible for free agency next year."
On a side note, while the Ravens have a strong safety group in All-Pro Kyle Hamilton, 2025 first-round pick Malaki Starks, and free-agent addition Jaylinn Hawkins, ESPN’s Matt Miller said it doesn't mean they won't draft one.
"One source also told me that Baltimore has done considerable work at the safety position, but not necessarily for its Round 1 pick," Miller wrote.
Ioane Would Be the 'Most Ravens Pick of All Time'
Now that we've discussed some of the players the Ravens could take in the first round instead of Ioane, it's worth reiterating why he makes so much sense for Baltimore.
FOX Sports' Joel Klatt called Ioane "the most Ravens pick of all time."
"He's the nastiest offensive lineman in the draft and he's immediately going to help somebody out and play for 12 years," Klatt said. "And you're like, 'Of course, the Ravens get him.' That's what happens every single year with the Ravens. They wait, they sit tight, and they get best player available all the time. And it just so happens to coincide with a nice area of need.
"You can solidify the offensive line, solidify the run game, solidify the toughness and nastiness of the brand of football that the Ravens like to play with the best, nastiest offensive lineman in the draft."
CBS Sports' Bryant McFadden said Ioane is a "no-brainer" for the Ravens and compared him to six-time All-Pro Quenton Nelson of the Indianapolis Colts.
"I think he's a more athletic Quenton Nelson, and that says a lot because we know what kind of dog Quenton Nelson has been," McFadden said. "In my opinion, Vega has that same display week in and week out of just moving other grown men against their will. …. He fits AFC North football.
"Regardless of the offensive lineman position, I think he's the best offensive lineman in this draft.
Mel Kiper Jr.: 'It's a Very Good Year to Need a Center'
Linderbaum departing in free agency left a huge void at center, but ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. said "it's actually a very good year to need a center."
"The center group is very underrated," Kiper wrote. "Iowa's Logan Jones has second- or third-round upside, and Auburn's Connor Lew and Florida's Jake Slaughter (super underrated) look like picks for the third or fourth round.
"Texas A&M's Trey Zuhn III and Duke's Brian Parker II are both moving from offensive tackle to center, and they join Kansas State's Sam Hecht to round out a really strong group. I also like Michigan State's Matt Gulbin as a late-round steal. We're not talking about these centers enough."
The Ravens have six picks in Rounds 3-5.
Starks Gets a 'B' in 2025 Draft Regrade
Sports Illustrated’s Eva Geitheim looked back at last year's draft and regraded every first-round pick.
Starks, the 27th-overall selection, got a "B."
"The Ravens found a quality starter last year in safety Malaki Starks," Geitheim wrote. "The Georgia product started 15 games as a rookie, tallying 84 total tackles, two interceptions and four pass breakups. In coverage, Starks allowed opposing passers to complete 60.9% of their passes against him for 452 yards and two touchdowns and a 90.1 rating.
"Look for Starks to take a step forward under new Head Coach Jesse Minter, who did great work with the Chargers' young secondary players. Under Minter's leadership, the Chargers finished fifth in total yards and passing yards allowed per game in 2025."